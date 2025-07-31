Fortive (FTV) Q2 Revenue Tops Estimates

Key Points GAAP revenue from continuing operations in Q2 2025 slightly exceeded analyst expectations at $1,020 million, versus an estimate of $1,013.4 million.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share in Q2 2025 were $0.58, just below the $0.59 consensus estimate.

The Ralliant (Precision Technologies) spin-off was completed, setting the stage for a renewed focus on core segments.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Fortive (NYSE:FTV), an industrial technology group with a focus on productivity and healthcare solutions, reported its Q2 2025 earnings on July 30, 2025. The most notable news in the release was the completion of its Ralliant (Precision Technologies) spin-off, alongside results showing stable GAAP revenues and earnings, but with modest declines from the prior year. Fortive reported GAAP revenue from continuing operations of $1,020 million, slightly ahead of the analyst estimate of $1,013.4 million in Q2 2025. Adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations reached $0.58 (non-GAAP), narrowly missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 in Q2 2025. Overall, the quarter featured stable margins and cash flow, but slower top-line momentum and a focus on post-spin strategic execution.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS – Diluted (Non-GAAP) $0.58 $0.59 $0.56 3.6% Revenue $1,016 million $1,013.4 million $1,020 million (0.4 %) Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $288 million $291 million (1.0 %) Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) $180 million $198 million (9.1 %) Revenue – Intelligent Operating Solutions $697 million $697 million 0.0%

Company Overview and Recent Focus

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) builds and sells technology-based products and software for industrial, safety, and healthcare markets. The business operates through two main segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

In recent years, Fortive has sharpened its strategy by spinning off businesses, including the recent Ralliant separation. Its key to success lies in bringing recurring, high-value products and services to market, prioritizing operational discipline, and taking advantage of its Fortive Business System—Fortive's approach to continuous process improvement and cost control.

Quarter in Review: Financial, Segment, and Strategic Developments

The past quarter was pivotal for Fortive due to the completed Ralliant spin-off on June 28, 2025. This allowed Fortive to concentrate on its Intelligent Operating Solutions and Advanced Healthcare Solutions segments. Revenue from continuing operations (GAAP) edged past market estimates, but fell slightly compared to the previous year, reflecting a 0.4% decline in Q2 2025. Core revenue, which strips out the effects of acquisitions, divestitures, and currency changes, dipped 0.7% (non-GAAP) in Q2 2025. This marks a slowdown from the prior year’s core revenue growth of 3.9% (non-GAAP) in Q2 2024—a notable trend for both segments.

Profitability metrics held mostly steady. Adjusted EBITDA was $288 million in Q2 2025, a decrease of 1.0% from the comparable period in 2024. Margins remained comparable, with the adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) at 28.4% in Q2 2025, down 20 basis points. Net income on a GAAP basis stayed flat year over year at $112 million in Q2 2025. Free cash flow (non-GAAP) from continuing operations was $180 million in Q2 2025, down 9.1% from last year The trailing twelve-month free cash flow (non-GAAP) increased to $939 million, a 13.7% improvement for the period ended in Q2 2025.

Within the Intelligent Operating Solutions segment, revenue was essentially flat compared to last year. Adjusted EBITDA margin for this group improved by 50 basis points in Q2 2025, suggesting success in operational performance, even as reported GAAP operating margin and profit eased slightly. In Advanced Healthcare Solutions, revenue declined 1.3% in Q2 2025, while core revenue was down 1.9%. Margins in this segment improved modestly at both the operating profit (GAAP) and adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) lines, even as sales softened in Q2 2025. Segment-level results demonstrate ongoing cost discipline but reveal pressure on organic (non-GAAP) growth in Q2 2025.

No major product launches or customer wins were highlighted during the quarter. Management acknowledged “uncertainty related to trade, healthcare, and government spending policy impacting demand.” The Fortive Business System—a company-wide methodology for operational improvement and efficiency—continued to underpin profit performance, helping the business maintain stability during a period of slower sales growth. Fortive completed $345 million in share repurchases in the first half of 2025, returning capital to shareholders. Its cash and equivalents balance (GAAP) increased significantly to $1,832.7 million as of June 27, 2025. The company declared a dividend of $54.2 million (GAAP) for the six months ended June 27, 2025.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Key Watch Areas

Fortive has set its full-year 2025 adjusted diluted EPS target in the range of $2.50 to $2.60 for continuing operations. The company did not provide revenue or segment-level outlooks for the remainder of the year. Management reiterated belief in its medium-term financial framework, noting that it “remains firmly intact.” but did not signal any imminent improvement in growth trends.

Investors and industry watchers should keep an eye on Fortive’s ability to reignite organic revenue growth as it moves forward in its post-spin configuration. Oversight will likely focus on supply chain resilience, regulatory risks in healthcare, and the company’s ability to drive innovation and win new business in both its core segments. Fortive pays a dividend of $54.2 million for Q2 2025.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,039%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 182% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 29, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.