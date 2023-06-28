Fortive (FTV) Launches IWMS to Transform Facility Management

Fortive Corporation FTV announced that its two operating companies — ServiceChannel and Accruent — have joined forces to create an Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS), tailored specifically for businesses with multiple locations. While ServiceChannel specializes in facilities and asset performance, Accruent is a leading provider of real estate and workplace management software.

Per management, the combined portfolio of ServiceChannel and Accruent is designed to support companies in real estate, development and property administration for multi-unit operators, ranging from small-scale enterprises with 50 locations to large corporations with more than 10,000 branches.

One of the notable additions to the ServiceChannel Platform is Lucernex, which provides valuable insights into every stage of real estate management, including construction projects, lease administration and accounting, and transaction management. The integration with ServiceChannel will enable operators to avoid unnecessary expenses associated with landlord maintenance responsibilities.

The collaboration will also allow the companies’ customers to leverage vx Observe, an energy management and asset condition monitoring system. This solution uses utility data and connected sensors to reduce costs and minimize equipment downtime. The integration will also allow customers to automatically generate work orders and enhance efficiency.

ServiceChannel and Accruent already share a customer base of more than 50 organizations that have benefited from their market-leading technology offerings.

Overall, the strategic partnership further solidifies the companies’ commitment toward delivering comprehensive and innovative solutions to the real estate and facility management sectors.

Fortive is a diversified industrial growth company that provides industrial technology and professional instrumentation solutions on a global basis. Going ahead, it aims to manage the overall cyclicality of its businesses by investing in multiyear megatrends like automation, digitization and electrification.

The company plans to further grow its business using a five-way strategy. It intends to expand its market position along the lines of secular growth trends.

FTV has transitioned its software offering in accordance with the growing demand for artificial intelligence and machine learning. It plans to leverage its innovation capabilities to improve core growth.

The company anticipates growth of 45-50% and 20% in software and recurring revenues, respectively, during 2023-2028.

Shares of Fortive have risen 34% in the past year compared with the sub-industry’s 25% growth.



Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Fortive currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Fortive currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology space are Perion Network PERI, InterDigital IDCC and Blackbaud BLKB, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present.

