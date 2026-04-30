Fortive Corporation Announces Rise In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Fortive Corporation (FTV) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $136.4 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $112.6 million, or $0.33 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Fortive Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $217.5 million or $0.70 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.6% to $1.069 billion from $993.1 million last year.

Fortive Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $136.4 Mln. vs. $112.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.44 vs. $0.33 last year. -Revenue: $1.069 Bln vs. $993.1 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 2.90 To $ 3.00

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