Fortive Boosts FY25 Adj. EPS Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, technology company Fortive Corp. (FTV) raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2025, to reflect its strong third quarter adjusted EPS performance.

For fiscal 2025, Fortive now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $2.63 to $2.67 per share, up from the prior forecast range of $2.50 to $2.60 per share.

On average, 18 analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $2.52 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

