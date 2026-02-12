Markets

Fortis Q4 Earnings Rise

February 12, 2026 — 06:50 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Fortis Inc. (FTS), a Canadian electric and gas utility company, Thursday reported higher earnings for the fourth quarter compared to the same period last year.

Quarterly earnings increased to $422 million or $0.83 per share from $396 million or $0.79 per share of the previous year, driven to rate base growth across utilities, including growth associated with major capital projects.

Excluding items, earnings rose to $453 million or $0.90 per share from $416 million or $0.83 per share of the prior year.

On average, analysts were expecting earnings of $0.62 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

On Wednesday, FTS shares closed at $54.50, down 0.16% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.