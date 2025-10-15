Fortinet vs. CrowdStrike: Which Cybersecurity Stock is a Better Buy?

The cybersecurity sector continues to attract investor attention as digital threats escalate and enterprises prioritize their security infrastructure. Two prominent players dominating this space are Fortinet FTNT, the global leader in network security with the most deployed firewalls worldwide, and CrowdStrike CRWD, which has established itself as a leader in endpoint protection with its AI-native Falcon platform.



Both companies are investing heavily in AI capabilities, with Fortinet expanding its FortiAI across its Security Fabric platform and CrowdStrike partnering with industry giants like AWS, Intel, Meta, NVIDIA, and Salesforce to secure the future of enterprise AI. As enterprises increasingly consolidate their security vendors and embrace AI-driven operations, the question becomes which company is better positioned to capitalize on these secular trends.



Let's delve deep and closely compare the fundamentals of the two stocks to determine which one is a better investment now.

The Case for FTNT Stock

Fortinet delivered strong financial performance in the first half of 2025, with second-quarter billings growing 14% year over year and non-GAAP operating margin expanding to a record 34% in the first quarter, increasing 570 basis points year over year. The company continues to demonstrate operational efficiency while investing in growth initiatives. FTNT raised the full-year billings outlook, attributing this performance to continued innovation and customer-first strategy. The company's comprehensive product portfolio remains a significant competitive advantage.



On the AI front, Fortinet announced significant FortiAI innovations in April 2025, embedding AI-driven capabilities across its Security Fabric platform to enhance protection against emerging threats and automate security operations. The company emphasized its AI advantage stems from over a decade of AI innovation and more patents than any other cybersecurity vendor, now incorporating agentic AI capabilities to reduce workload on security teams. Fortinet's integrated approach through its FortiOS operating system allows seamless product development and integration across its portfolio of more than 50 enterprise-grade products.



However, Fortinet faces challenges in certain high-growth segments. While the company maintains strong positions in traditional network security, it's navigating a market shift toward cloud-native architectures and unified security platforms. The company's strategy to expand in Unified SASE and Security Operations markets represents an acknowledgment that growth must come from newer segments. Additionally, with a forward sales multiple of 9.71X, some investors may question whether the valuation fully reflects the company's growth prospects in an increasingly competitive landscape.

Fortinet, Inc. Price and Consensus

Fortinet, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Fortinet, Inc. Quote

The Case for CRWD Stock

CrowdStrike delivered an exceptional second-quarter fiscal 2026, with reacceleration arriving a quarter ahead of expectations, reporting record second-quarter net new ARR of $221 million and total revenues of $1.17 billion, representing 21% year-over-year growth. The company surpassed 1,000 Falcon Flex customers, with more than 100 re-flexes highlighting CrowdStrike's leadership in cybersecurity consolidation. This flexible consumption model is resonating strongly with enterprises seeking to optimize their security spending while expanding coverage.



The company's platform approach continues to gain momentum. CrowdStrike's module adoption rates reached 48%, 33%, and 23% for six or more, seven or more, and eight or more modules, respectively, as of July 31, 2025, demonstrating that customers are consolidating more security functions onto the Falcon platform. Cloud, Next-Gen Identity, and Next-Gen SIEM platform solutions achieved over $1.56 billion in ending ARR, growing more than 40% year over year, while Falcon Next-Gen SIEM experienced over 95% year-over-year growth with ending ARR exceeding $430 million.



CrowdStrike's AI leadership positions it advantageously for the future. The company announced partnerships with AWS, Intel, Meta, NVIDIA, and Salesforce in September 2025 to secure the future of enterprise AI, embedding protection with the world's AI leaders. Charlotte AI, CrowdStrike's SOC agent, had a record quarter, growing more than 85% over the first quarter, demonstrating strong adoption of its agentic AI security workflow capabilities.



Strategic moves bolster future growth prospects. CrowdStrike announced its intent to acquire Onum Technology Inc., a pioneer in real-time telemetry pipeline management, which enhances its data pipeline capabilities for next-gen SIEM. The company provided strong guidance, expecting the ending ARR growth of more than 22% for fiscal 2026, with at least 40% year-over-year net new ARR growth anticipated for the back half of the fiscal year. Management reiterated confidence in achieving its $10 billion ending ARR goal.

CrowdStrike Price and Consensus

CrowdStrike price-consensus-chart | CrowdStrike Quote

Valuation and Price Performance Comparison

Both companies command premium valuations reflecting their leadership positions and growth prospects, though CrowdStrike trades at a significantly higher multiple. Fortinet is trading at a forward sales multiple of 8.68X, while CrowdStrike commands a forward sales multiple of 22.33X. However, this valuation gap appears justified when examining the underlying business dynamics and growth trajectories.

FTNT vs. CRWD P/S Ratio



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CrowdStrike's second-quarter fiscal 2026 demonstrated accelerating momentum with record net new ARR and strong guidance calling for at least 40% year-over-year net new ARR growth in the back half of the fiscal year. The company's ability to expand within its existing customer base through its platform approach and Falcon Flex model provides a more predictable and higher-growth revenue stream. The company maintains more than 97% gross retention, demonstrating strong customer commitment to the platform.



Fortinet's 12.1% stock decline over the year-to-date period underperformed CrowdStrike's 42.9% gain. Looking forward, CrowdStrike's combination of accelerating ARR growth, expanding platform adoption, strategic AI partnerships, and leadership in cloud-native security suggests stronger upside potential despite its premium valuation.

FTNT Underperforms CRWD YTD



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion

CrowdStrike's AI-native platform architecture, strategic partnerships with technology leaders, including AWS and NVIDIA, and accelerating ARR growth demonstrate superior positioning for the AI-driven security landscape. Investors should buy CrowdStrike stock for its superior growth trajectory and market leadership, while Fortinet shareholders may consider holding their positions or waiting for a more attractive entry point as the company navigates its transition to higher-growth segments. CrowdStrike sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Fortinet carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CrowdStrike (CRWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.