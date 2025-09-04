Fortinet vs. Cisco: Which Networking Security Stock Has Better Upside?

In the rapidly evolving landscape of cybersecurity, Fortinet FTNT and Cisco Systems CSCO stand as two titans competing for dominance in the network security market. Both companies offer comprehensive enterprise-grade security solutions, though their approaches differ significantly —Fortinet maintains a pure-play focus on integrated security platforms, while Cisco blends security offerings with its broader networking portfolio. With the network security market estimated at $24.95 billion in 2025 and projected to reach $42.93 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate of 11.47%, investors are keenly evaluating which stock offers superior growth potential.



Let's delve deep and closely compare the fundamentals of the two stocks to determine which one is a better investment now.

The Case for FTNT Stock

Fortinet's investment thesis rests on its exceptional execution and laser-focused strategy in the high-growth security market. The company delivered outstanding second-quarter results with revenues reaching $1.63 billion, representing 14% year-over-year growth, while billings surged 15% to $1.78 billion. This consistent double-digit expansion demonstrates Fortinet's ability to capture market share through its integrated Security Fabric platform.



The company's financial strength is particularly evident in its industry-leading margins, with non-GAAP operating margin hitting 33% in the second quarter, showcasing superior operational efficiency. FTNT raised full-year 2025 billings guidance to $7.325-$7.475 billion, with revenues expected between $6.675 billion and $6.825 billion.



The company's competitive advantages stem from its comprehensive FortiAI innovations, backed by more than 500 AI patents and 15 years of development expertise. Fortinet has emerged as a recognized leader across multiple Gartner Magic Quadrants, including SASE Platforms, Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure, and SD-WAN. The expansion of FortiCloud with new services like FortiIdentity, FortiDrive, and FortiConnect demonstrates Fortinet's evolution beyond traditional firewalls into a comprehensive security ecosystem. Notably, the company's traction in high-growth segments is evident, with Unified SASE ARR growing 22% and Security Operations ARR expanding 35% year over year. These metrics underscore Fortinet's successful transition toward recurring revenue models while maintaining its position as the most deployed firewall vendor globally.



Looking ahead, Fortinet faces the challenge of sustaining its premium growth rates in an increasingly competitive landscape. However, the company's proprietary ASIC-driven architecture provides significant performance advantages that competitors struggle to match. The recent launch of the FortiGate 700G series and enhanced FortiAnalyzer platform positions Fortinet to capitalize on the convergence of networking and security. With its singular focus on cybersecurity innovation and proven ability to deliver organic growth without major acquisitions, Fortinet appears well-positioned to continue outperforming market expectations through 2025 and beyond.

Fortinet, Inc. Price and Consensus

Fortinet, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Fortinet, Inc. Quote

The Case for CSCO Stock

Cisco's position in the network security market reflects both its substantial legacy strengths and the challenges of transformation. The networking giant reported fiscal fourth-quarter revenues of $14.67 billion, up 7.6% year over year, with product orders growing 7% across all geographies. Cisco's AI infrastructure orders from webscale customers exceeded $800 million, bringing the fiscal 2025 total to more than $2 billion — double the original target.



The integration of Splunk represents both an opportunity and a burden for Cisco's security aspirations. While the acquisition enhances observability capabilities, the complex integration process has diverted resources and attention from core security innovation. Cisco's sprawling portfolio across networking, collaboration, and security creates operational complexity that hampers agility in the fast-moving security market. The company's fiscal first-quarter 2026 guidance of $14.65-$14.85 billion in revenues suggests modest growth expectations, with management acknowledging headwinds from tariff impacts and the ongoing challenge of converting AI infrastructure investments into meaningful revenues.



The fundamental challenge facing Cisco is its struggle to maintain relevance in pure security while managing a vast, diverse technology portfolio. Despite introducing innovations like Hypershield and AI Defense, these offerings haven't gained the traction needed to offset declining momentum in traditional networking products. The company's security revenue growth appears impressive but comes from a smaller base and includes Splunk contributions, making organic growth difficult to assess. With increasing competition from focused players like Fortinet and emerging cloud-native security vendors, Cisco's ability to defend market share while pursuing costly AI infrastructure buildouts remains questionable.

Cisco Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cisco Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cisco Systems, Inc. Quote

Valuation and Price Performance

The valuation disparity between these stocks reveals market sentiment about their respective trajectories. Fortinet trades at a forward P/S ratio of 8.09X, commanding a significant premium over Cisco's 4.49X multiple. While this gap might initially suggest Fortinet is overvalued, the premium is justified by its superior growth profile and execution consistency.

FTNT vs. CSCO: Price-to-Sales Ratio F12M



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Fortinet's revenues are projected to grow 13.29% to $6.75 billion in 2025, with earnings per share expected to increase 5.91% to $2.51. In contrast, Cisco's fiscal 2026 revenue growth is estimated at just 5.19% to $59.59 billion, with earnings expected to grow 5.77% at $4.03 per share, highlighting the growth differential that warrants Fortinet's richer valuation.



Year-to-date, shares of Fortinet have declined 20% compared to Cisco’s 14.6% gain. Investors may choose to consider Fortinet's focused strategy and consistent execution versus concerns about Cisco's complex transformation efforts.

FTNT vs. CSCO YTD Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion

Fortinet emerges as a superior investment opportunity, driven by its laser-focused security strategy, consistent double-digit revenue growth, and leadership in critical technologies like SASE and AI-powered threat detection. The company's integrated FortiOS platform, backed by over 500 AI patents, provides competitive advantages that translate into expanding margins and market share gains. While Cisco pursues ambitious AI infrastructure initiatives, its execution challenges, legacy portfolio complexity, and modest growth trajectory limit near-term upside potential. Fortinet's premium valuation is justified by its superior growth profile, operational excellence, and dominant position in high-value security segments. Investors should closely track Fortinet stock for attractive entry points during market volatility, while those considering Cisco should wait for clearer evidence of successful AI monetization and improved security momentum before establishing positions. Both Fortinet and Cisco currently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.