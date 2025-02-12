Fortinet to Showcase Innovative Sovereign SASE Solution at MWC Barcelona 2025

Fortinet will unveil its Sovereign SASE solution at MWC Barcelona 2025, enhancing service providers' data control and compliance.

At MWC Barcelona 2025, Fortinet will unveil its innovative Sovereign SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) solution, designed to help service providers deliver dedicated private SASE services tailored for organizations in regulated industries like finance and healthcare. This solution offers enhanced control and flexibility over data management, facilitating compliance with regional data privacy laws and enabling service providers to meet the challenges of data sovereignty. Leveraging FortiOS, the Sovereign SASE solution simplifies integration and deployment for those already using Fortinet’s Secure SD-WAN. The event will highlight how Fortinet’s approach merges advanced security capabilities with localized data handling, addressing operational complexities and customer demands for low latency. Service providers and industry leaders attending the event can explore new opportunities to enhance their cybersecurity solutions and navigate the intricate landscape of data regulations.

Fortinet is showcasing its groundbreaking Sovereign SASE solution at MWC Barcelona 2025, highlighting its leadership in cybersecurity and addressing critical needs of regulated industries.

The Sovereign SASE solution allows service providers to create dedicated private services, enhancing flexibility and control over data, meeting compliance requirements for sectors like finance and healthcare.

Fortinet's integration of its existing Secure SD-WAN technology into the Sovereign SASE offering positions the company for expansion and increased market penetration in the growing SASE market.

The press release lacks specific details about the implementation timeline or availability of the Sovereign SASE solution, which could lead to uncertainty among potential clients and investors.

The reliance on existing investments in Fortinet Secure SD-WAN for adoption of Sovereign SASE may limit the potential customer base to those already using Fortinet products, potentially alienating new clients.

There is a focus on compliance with regional data privacy laws, which may highlight existing complexities and challenges in data sovereignty that the company must address in its offerings.

What is Fortinet's Sovereign SASE solution?

Fortinet's Sovereign SASE solution enables service providers to create dedicated private SASE services for regulated industries with enhanced control over data.

When and where will Fortinet showcase its Sovereign SASE solution?

Fortinet will showcase its Sovereign SASE solution at MWC Barcelona 2025, from March 3–6, at booth #6G48 in hall 6.

Who should attend the Fortinet session at MWC 2025?

Service providers and industry leaders addressing data sovereignty challenges and seeking secure SASE solutions should attend.

What challenges does Sovereign SASE address for service providers?

Sovereign SASE helps manage compliance with data privacy laws, secure hybrid environments, and balance performance with local data requirements.

How does Fortinet support cybersecurity training?

Fortinet offers one of the largest cybersecurity training programs, providing opportunities for career advancement and collaboration with public and private organizations.

$FTNT insiders have traded $FTNT stock on the open market 47 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 45 have been sales.

Here's a breakdown of recent trading of $FTNT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEN XIE (PRESIDENT & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 28 sales selling 255,086 shares for an estimated $22,344,658 .

. JOHN WHITTLE (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 141,820 shares for an estimated $11,064,440 .

. KEITH JENSEN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 94,840 shares for an estimated $8,141,940 .

. MICHAEL XIE (VP, ENGINEERING & CTO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 24,712 shares for an estimated $1,948,883 .

. WILLIAM H. NEUKOM has made 2 purchases buying 814 shares for an estimated $69,934 and 0 sales.

We have seen 610 institutional investors add shares of $FTNT stock to their portfolio, and 523 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







At MWC Barcelona 2025,



Fortinet





®



(NASDAQ: FTNT), the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, will showcase its groundbreaking sovereign SASE solution. This is a unique opportunity for service providers to explore how



Fortinet Sovereign SASE



enables them to create their own dedicated private SASE service to empower organizations with unparalleled control and flexibility over their data, meeting the critical needs of regulated industries like finance, healthcare, and government.





Service providers that have already invested in Fortinet Secure SD-WAN are well-positioned to naturally expand into sovereign SASE by leveraging their existing investments and expertise. Powered by one operating system, FortiOS, and simple integration, the Fortinet Sovereign SASE solution allows service providers to quickly deploy to meet the growing demands of data sovereignty within the SASE market.





“Organizations with strict regional or regulated industry compliance requirements are often faced with the dilemma of having a strong need for improved security posture while also having a significant barrier to adoption for modern SASE architectures,” said Pete Finalle, Research Manager, Security & Trust at IDC. “Fortinet’s Sovereign SASE solution takes the compliance guesswork out of adoption and enables service providers to deliver a robust SASE platform and expand from SD-WAN, which includes the latest DEM, network visibility and AI-assisted security capabilities to the customers that need it most.”





Join Fortinet experts and discover how the industry’s most comprehensive unified SASE solution, including the journey from secure SD-WAN to its sovereign SASE turnkey private SASE solution, and how this ensures robust compliance and security by enabling local control over data routing, inspection, and storage. Learn how the unique architecture of sovereign SASE allows service providers to deliver private SASE services tailored quickly and cost-effectively to their customers and addresses the growing challenges service providers face in navigating data sovereignty regulations, including:







Managing cross-border data transfers and adhering to strict localization requirements



Handling the operational complexities of securing sensitive data across hybrid and multi-cloud environments



Balancing customer demands for low-latency performance with the need for localized data inspection and storage









When:



March 3–6, 2025







Where:



MWC 2025, Barcelona, Fortinet booth #6G48 in hall 6







Who Should Attend:









Industry leaders seeking to address complex data sovereignty challenges with advanced security









Find Out More on the Following Topics:









From SD-WAN to SASE services to drive innovation and revenues



AI-driven security operations that empower automation, efficiency, mitigation, and compliance



Cybersecurity services for businesses and consumers to drive revenue and growth



AI-driven cybersecurity platform to secure your networks, services, and support compliance











Additional Resources









About Fortinet









Fortinet



(Nasdaq: FTNT) is a driving force in the evolution of cybersecurity and the convergence of networking and security. Our mission is to secure people, devices, and data everywhere, and today we deliver cybersecurity everywhere our customers need it with the largest integrated portfolio of over 50 enterprise-grade products. Well over half a million customers trust Fortinet’s solutions, which are among the most deployed, most patented, and most validated in the industry. The



Fortinet Training Institute



, one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry, is dedicated to making cybersecurity training and new career opportunities available to everyone. Collaboration with



esteemed organizations



from both the public and private sectors, including Computer Emergency Response Teams (“CERTS”), government entities, and academia, is a fundamental aspect of Fortinet’s commitment to enhance cyber resilience globally.



FortiGuard Labs



, Fortinet’s elite threat intelligence and research organization, develops and utilizes leading-edge machine learning and AI technologies to provide customers with timely and consistently top-rated protection and actionable threat intelligence. Learn more at



https://www.fortinet.com



, the



Fortinet Blog



, and



FortiGuard Labs



.







