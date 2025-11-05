Markets
FTNT

Fortinet Reports Lower Q3 Profit Despite Revenue Growth

November 05, 2025 — 05:23 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) on Wednesday reported higher revenue but lower profit for the third quarter.

The cybersecurity firm reported $1.72 billion in revenue, a 14 percent increase over $1.51 billion in the same period the previous year. While service revenue increased 13 percent to $1.17 billion, product revenue increased 18 percent to $559 million.

Compared to $540 million a year earlier, net income fell 12 percent to $474 million. Compared to the previous year's quarter, earnings per share decreased to $0.62 from $0.70.

FTNT closed Wednesday's trading at $85.99, up $0.77 or 0.90 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FTNT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.