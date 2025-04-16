Fortinet Releases 2024 Sustainability Report Highlighting Commitment to Cybersecurity and Environmental Responsibility

Fortinet released its 2024 Sustainability Report, highlighting commitments to cybersecurity, climate action, and education initiatives.

Fortinet has released its 2024 Sustainability Report, detailing the company’s commitment to integrating sustainability into its operations while advancing cybersecurity efforts. CEO Michael Xie emphasized the importance of cybersecurity in the context of digital transformation and the company’s dedication to improving the environmental impact of its products and closing the cybersecurity skills gap by training 1 million people by 2026. The report highlights key achievements, including innovations in AI-powered security solutions, significant engagement in global cybercrime initiatives leading to numerous arrests, validated greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets, and enhanced product sustainability measures. Fortinet's efforts have been recognized through multiple accolades, including inclusion in the Dow Jones indices for corporate responsibility and a positive shift in its CDP Climate Change rating. The report aligns with several international sustainability and reporting standards, covering eight priority issues such as innovation, climate action, and cybersecurity education.

Fortinet's Sustainability Report highlights a commitment to training 1 million individuals in cybersecurity by 2026, addressing the critical cybersecurity skills gap.

The company achieved recognition as a "Best Company to Work For" by Glassdoor and as one of the most trusted companies in America, enhancing its reputation and attractiveness as an employer.

Fortinet's introduction of new, energy-efficient products demonstrates its commitment to reducing environmental impact, with new models being 61% more energy efficient than previous generations.

The validation of Fortinet's greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets by the Science Based Targets initiative underscores its accountability and commitment to significant climate action, aligning with global efforts to limit warming to 1.5°C.

There is no mention of specific, measurable outcomes from sustainability efforts, making it difficult for stakeholders to assess actual progress beyond general commitments.



While Fortinet highlights partnerships and collaborations, it does not provide transparency regarding any challenges or failures faced in these initiatives, which could raise concerns over accountability.



The press release may come across as overly promotional, which could lead to skepticism about the authenticity of the company's commitments to sustainability and ethical practices.

What is the main focus of Fortinet's 2024 Sustainability Report?

The report outlines Fortinet's sustainability commitments and progress on key environmental and cybersecurity issues.

How is Fortinet addressing the cybersecurity skills gap?

Fortinet is training 1 million individuals by 2026 and has trained over 630,000 since 2022.

What initiatives is Fortinet undertaking for climate action?

Fortinet aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions with validated science-based targets and improved energy efficiency in products.

What partnerships is Fortinet involved in to combat cybercrime?

Fortinet collaborates with INTERPOL and the World Economic Forum on initiatives like Operation Serengeti to combat cybercrime.

What recognition has Fortinet received for its sustainability efforts?

Fortinet has been included in the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices and recognized for its approach to corporate responsibility.

Fortinet



® (NASDAQ: FTNT), the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, today released its



2024 Sustainability Report



, outlining the company's approach, key commitments, and progress on the sustainability topics that matter most to the company and its stakeholders.





“As digital transformation accelerates, cybersecurity is more critical than ever to safeguarding businesses, the global economy and society at large,” said Michael Xie, Founder, President and CTO at Fortinet. “Fortinet is committed to having our products, services, and people contribute to building a more secure and sustainable society–from improving the environmental impact of our products through energy efficiency and more sustainable packaging, to our commitment to closing the cybersecurity skills gap by training 1 million individuals by 2026. We are proud of the progress we've made and remain committed to integrating sustainability across all aspects of our operations.”





As cybersecurity continues to play a leading role in enabling a sustainable digital future, Fortinet remains committed to protecting people, businesses, and communities worldwide while operating responsibly and minimizing its environmental footprint.







Highlights from the Fortinet 2024 Sustainability Report include:











Driving innovation and responsible technology to secure the digital world:



With nearly 1,400 patents issued and more than 450 pending, Fortinet continues to pioneer AI-powered security solutions, collaborating with organizations such as University of California (UC) Berkeley, the World Economic Forum, and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to advance AI use in cybersecurity. In 2024, Fortinet also became one of the early signatory of CISA’s



Secure by Design pledge



, reinforcing its commitment to security at every stage of the product lifecycle.











With nearly 1,400 patents issued and more than 450 pending, Fortinet continues to pioneer AI-powered security solutions, collaborating with organizations such as University of California (UC) Berkeley, the World Economic Forum, and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to advance AI use in cybersecurity. In 2024, Fortinet also became one of the early signatory of CISA’s Secure by Design pledge , reinforcing its commitment to security at every stage of the product lifecycle.





Strengthening global efforts to combat cybercrime:



In 2024, Fortinet deepened its engagement with numerous global organizations dedicated to halting cybercrime, supporting major initiatives such as INTERPOL’s Operation Serengeti and the World Economic Forum Cybercrime Atlas Project. These collaborative efforts in 2024 contributed to over 1,000 arrests, the dismantling of 134,000+ malicious networks, and the recovering of $44 million USD.











In 2024, Fortinet deepened its engagement with numerous global organizations dedicated to halting cybercrime, supporting major initiatives such as INTERPOL’s Operation Serengeti and the World Economic Forum Cybercrime Atlas Project. These collaborative efforts in 2024 contributed to over 1,000 arrests, the dismantling of 134,000+ malicious networks, and the recovering of $44 million USD.





Accelerating climate action with near-term, science-based targets:



In 2024, Fortinet’s near-term greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets were validated by the Science Based Targets initiative. These climate near-term targets include scopes 1 and 2 emissions, aligned with a 1.5°C trajectory to limit global warming, as well as scope 3 targets focused on supplier and customer engagement to drive emission reductions across the value chain.











In 2024, Fortinet’s near-term greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets were validated by the Science Based Targets initiative. These climate near-term targets include scopes 1 and 2 emissions, aligned with a 1.5°C trajectory to limit global warming, as well as scope 3 targets focused on supplier and customer engagement to drive emission reductions across the value chain.





Improving product energy efficiency and sustainable packaging



: In 2024, Fortinet introduced new FortiGate models that are, on average, 61% more energy efficient than previous generations. Additionally, the company expanded its efforts to minimize environmental impact by launching 22 FSC-certified packaging models, prioritizing plastic-free packaging across 86 top-selling products, and avoiding 387 metric tons of CO2e emissions, including 77 metric tons of plastic reduction.











: In 2024, Fortinet introduced new FortiGate models that are, on average, 61% more energy efficient than previous generations. Additionally, the company expanded its efforts to minimize environmental impact by launching 22 FSC-certified packaging models, prioritizing plastic-free packaging across 86 top-selling products, and avoiding 387 metric tons of CO2e emissions, including 77 metric tons of plastic reduction.





Addressing the cybersecurity skills gap and expanding access to education:



Since 2022, Fortinet has trained more than 630,000 individuals in cybersecurity through the Fortinet Training Institute initiatives. In 2024, Fortinet joined the European Commission’s Cybersecurity Skills Academy, committing to train 75,000 people in the EU by 2027. Fortinet also contributed to the World Economic Forum’s 2024 Strategic Cybersecurity Talent Framework, helping to shape global best practices for sustainable cybersecurity talent development.











Since 2022, Fortinet has trained more than 630,000 individuals in cybersecurity through the Fortinet Training Institute initiatives. In 2024, Fortinet joined the European Commission’s Cybersecurity Skills Academy, committing to train 75,000 people in the EU by 2027. Fortinet also contributed to the World Economic Forum’s 2024 Strategic Cybersecurity Talent Framework, helping to shape global best practices for sustainable cybersecurity talent development.





Upholding strong business ethics and information security practices:



In 2024, 100% of Fortinet’s top contract manufacturers (covering 90% of spend) and distributors completed business ethics and compliance training. Fortinet expanded its ISO 27001/17/18 certifications and its SOC2 Type II examinations, achieving 81 information security certifications and examinations strengthening data protection and privacy measures.













Industry Recognition for Responsible Business Practices







Fortinet’s continued progress in sustainability and responsible business practices has been recognized through multiple industry accolades, including:







Inclusion in the 2024 Dow Jones Best-in-Class World and North America Indices for the third consecutive year, reflecting its leadership in corporate responsibility.



Inclusion in the 2024 Dow Jones Best-in-Class World and North America Indices for the third consecutive year, reflecting its leadership in corporate responsibility.



An improved CDP Climate Change rating, moving from a B- to a B score, reflecting strengthened climate action and transparency.



An improved CDP Climate Change rating, moving from a B- to a B score, reflecting strengthened climate action and transparency.



Recognition as a 2024 “Best Company to Work For” by Glassdoor and a “Great Place to Work,” underscoring Fortinet’s commitment to fostering a workplace where everyone can thrive.



Recognition as a 2024 “Best Company to Work For” by Glassdoor and a “Great Place to Work,” underscoring Fortinet’s commitment to fostering a workplace where everyone can thrive.



Recognized as No. 7 on



Forbes’ Most Trusted Companies in America 2025



list—and the most trusted U.S.-based cybersecurity company.







Fortinet’s



2024 Sustainability Report



references the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, Sustainability Accountability Standards Board (SASB) Standards and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs). The report details Fortinet’s progress and metrics across the following eight priority issues: innovation and responsible technology; cybercrime disruption; climate change; product environmental impacts; inclusion and belonging; cybersecurity skills gap; business ethics; and information security and data privacy.







Additional Resources









About Fortinet









Fortinet



(Nasdaq: FTNT) is a driving force in the evolution of cybersecurity and the convergence of networking and security. Our mission is to secure people, devices, and data everywhere, and today we deliver cybersecurity everywhere our customers need it with the largest integrated portfolio of over 50 enterprise-grade products. Well over half a million customers trust Fortinet's solutions, which are among the most deployed, most patented, and most validated in the industry. The



Fortinet Training Institute



, one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry, is dedicated to making cybersecurity training and new career opportunities available to everyone. Collaboration with



esteemed organizations



from both the public and private sectors, including Computer Emergency Response Teams (“CERTS”), government entities, and academia, is a fundamental aspect of Fortinet’s commitment to enhance cyber resilience globally.



FortiGuard Labs



, Fortinet’s elite threat intelligence and research organization, develops and utilizes leading-edge machine learning and AI technologies to provide customers with timely and consistently top-rated protection and actionable threat intelligence. Learn more at



https://www.fortinet.com



, the



Fortinet Blog



, and



FortiGuard Labs



.







Copyright © 2025 Fortinet, Inc. All rights reserved. The symbols ® and ™ denote respectively federally registered trademarks and common law trademarks of Fortinet, Inc., its subsidiaries and affiliates. Fortinet’s trademarks include, but are not limited to, the following: Fortinet, the Fortinet logo, FortiGate, FortiOS, FortiGuard, FortiCare, FortiAnalyzer, FortiManager, FortiASIC, FortiClient, FortiCloud, FortiMail, FortiSandbox, FortiADC, FortiAI, FortiAIOps, FortiAgent, FortiAntenna, FortiAP, FortiAPCam, FortiAuthenticator, FortiCache, FortiCall, FortiCam, FortiCamera, FortiCarrier, FortiCASB, FortiCentral, FortiCNP, FortiConnect, FortiController, FortiConverter, FortiCSPM, FortiCWP, FortiDAST, FortiDB, FortiDDoS, FortiDeceptor, FortiDeploy, FortiDevSec, FortiDLP, FortiEdge, FortiEDR, FortiExplorer, FortiExtender, FortiFirewall, FortiFlex FortiFone, FortiGSLB, FortiGuest, FortiHypervisor, FortiInsight, FortiIsolator, FortiLAN, FortiLink, FortiMonitor, FortiNAC, FortiNDR, FortiPAM, FortiPenTest, FortiPhish, FortiPoint, FortiPolicy, FortiPortal, FortiPresence, FortiProxy, FortiRecon, FortiRecorder, FortiSASE, FortiScanner, FortiSDNConnector, FortiSIEM, FortiSMS, FortiSOAR, FortiSRA, FortiStack, FortiSwitch, FortiTester, FortiToken, FortiTrust, FortiVoice, FortiWAN, FortiWeb, FortiWiFi, FortiWLC, FortiWLM, FortiXDR and Lacework FortiCNAPP. Other trademarks belong to their respective owners. Fortinet has not independently verified statements or certifications herein attributed to third parties and Fortinet does not independently endorse such statements. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary herein, nothing herein constitutes a warranty, guarantee, contract, binding specification or other binding commitment by Fortinet or any indication of intent related to a binding commitment, and performance and other specification information herein may be unique to certain environments.





















