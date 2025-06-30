Fortinet Recognized as Leader in 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure for Second Consecutive Year

Fortinet recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure for second consecutive year.

Quiver AI Summary

Fortinet has been named a Leader for the second consecutive year in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure, highlighting its advanced secure LAN edge portfolio, which includes products like FortiSwitch and FortiAP. This recognition underscores Fortinet's commitment to integrating security within networking solutions through its single operating system, FortiOS, which employs AI-driven capabilities for enhanced security and streamlined management. The company emphasizes its ability to meet evolving customer needs by offering built-in security, simplifying licensing, and promoting IT and OT convergence, all of which help reduce operational complexity and costs. Additionally, Fortinet has been recognized as a Customers' Choice in the 2024 Gartner Peer Insights for its strong customer satisfaction.

Potential Positives

Fortinet has been recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure for the second consecutive year, underscoring its strong position in the cybersecurity market.

The announcement highlights Fortinet's innovative secure LAN edge portfolio, which integrates networking and security, setting the company apart from traditional solutions.

Fortinet's recognition in the 2024 Gartner Peer Insights as a Customers' Choice for the seventh consecutive time emphasizes high customer satisfaction and trust in its products.

The company's focus on AI-powered security and management within its networking solutions positions Fortinet to address evolving customer needs effectively, providing a competitive advantage in the industry.

Potential Negatives

Despite the recognition as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant, the reliance on third-party assessments like Gartner raises concerns about the long-term stability of the company's market position.

The mention of staffing shortages and the cybersecurity skills gap could imply challenges within the industry that may affect future sales and service delivery for Fortinet products.

The extensive use of disclaimers related to Gartner's research and endorsements might create skepticism about the actual value and reliability of the awards and recognitions claimed by Fortinet.

FAQ

What recognition has Fortinet received in 2025?

Fortinet has been recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure for the second consecutive year.

What are key features of Fortinet's Secure LAN Edge portfolio?

The portfolio features built-in security, AI-assisted management, and a simplified licensing model to enhance customer experience and reduce operational complexity.

How does Fortinet improve IT and OT convergence?

Fortinet facilitates stronger IT and OT convergence through a unified platform that minimizes misconfigurations and enhances day-to-day operations.

What is the significance of Fortinet's AI capabilities?

Fortinet's AI capabilities enhance security operations and network management, providing customers with insights and automated assistance for improved performance.

How can I learn more about Fortinet's innovations?

Visit fortinet.com/trust for insights into Fortinet's product security, innovations, and customer success stories.

Fortinet



® (NASDAQ: FTNT), the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in the



2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure



for the second year in a row.





Fortinet believes this recognition reflects the strength of its industry-leading



secure LAN edge



portfolio, including secure networking solutions such as



FortiSwitch



and



FortiAP



. The portfolio is fully integrated with the



Fortinet Security Fabric



and powered by a single operating system,



FortiOS



, to deliver converged networking and security.





“Unlike traditional networking solutions that bolt security on after the fact, the Fortinet wired and wireless LAN portfolio was developed from the ground up with built-in AI-powered security and AI-assisted network operations. This convergence enables customers to simplify operations, improve performance, and extend security from IT into OT environments. We believe this is what continues to set Fortinet apart and make us a leader in this market,” said Nirav Shah, Senior Vice President, Products and Solutions, at Fortinet.





The Fortinet Secure LAN Edge portfolio addresses evolving customer needs and delivers key benefits, including:









Pervasive, built-in security at the LAN edge to reduce cyber risk



: Customers can deploy intuitive architectures with integrated security and AI-assisted management via



FortiAI



. Fortinet’s simplified licensing model avoids the complexity of managing multiple add-on subscriptions.



: Customers can deploy intuitive architectures with integrated security and AI-assisted management via FortiAI . Fortinet’s simplified licensing model avoids the complexity of managing multiple add-on subscriptions.





Stronger IT and OT convergence through a unified platform:



As organizations demand more of their networks while navigating staffing shortages and the



cybersecurity skills gap



, it becomes increasingly difficult for limited staff to maintain and secure their networks. Fortinet reduces this burden with a single platform approach that minimizes misconfigurations, eases day-to-day operations, and delivers AI-driven insights across Fortinet’s wired and wireless LAN solutions.



As organizations demand more of their networks while navigating staffing shortages and the cybersecurity skills gap , it becomes increasingly difficult for limited staff to maintain and secure their networks. Fortinet reduces this burden with a single platform approach that minimizes misconfigurations, eases day-to-day operations, and delivers AI-driven insights across Fortinet’s wired and wireless LAN solutions.





Consistent capabilities and intuitive licensing to reduce cost and complexity:



Fortinet’s wired and wireless LAN solutions provide enterprise-grade flexibility without trade-offs, reducing network risk and simplifying operations without inflating costs.











These capabilities are all delivered through a single operating system, FortiOS, which powers the Fortinet Security Fabric across the networking and security domains.







Customer Recognition







Fortinet has also been recognized in the



2024 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure



as a Customers’ Choice for the seventh consecutive time.





“One of the big reasons we chose Fortinet is that their networking tools are built from the ground up with security in mind… With the Fortinet solutions, our network speed has been amazing. We used to receive frequent performance-related complaints from end-users, but we have heard zero complaints since we deployed the Fortinet networking solutions.”









Ed O’Kelley, Vice President of IT,







Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee















“FortiAPs have better availability than their competitors and easier, single-pane-of-glass management. We considered an unmanaged AP, but when we realized how tightly FortiAP integrates with the Fortinet Security Fabric, the decision was a nobrainer. We expect the FortiSwitches and FortiAPs to work together to paint a very complete security picture for our team.”







Additional Resources









About Fortinet









Fortinet



(Nasdaq: FTNT) is a driving force in the evolution of cybersecurity and the convergence of networking and security. Our mission is to secure people, devices, and data everywhere, and today we deliver cybersecurity everywhere our customers need it with the largest integrated portfolio of over 50 enterprise-grade products. Well over half a million customers trust Fortinet's solutions, which are among the most deployed, most patented, and most validated in the industry. The



Fortinet Training Institute



, one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry, is dedicated to making cybersecurity training and new career opportunities available to everyone. Collaboration with



esteemed organizations



from both the public and private sectors, including Computer Emergency Response Teams (“CERTS”), government entities, and academia, is a fundamental aspect of Fortinet’s commitment to enhance cyber resilience globally.



FortiGuard Labs



, Fortinet’s elite threat intelligence and research organization, develops and utilizes leading-edge machine learning and AI technologies to provide customers with timely and consistently top-rated protection and actionable threat intelligence. Learn more at



https://www.fortinet.com



, the



Fortinet Blog



, and



FortiGuard Labs



.







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.