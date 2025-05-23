Fortinet Recognized as Challenger in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Service Edge

Fortinet recognized as a Challenger in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Security Service Edge, affirming its SASE platform capabilities.

Fortinet has announced its recognition as a Challenger in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Service Edge (SSE), following its status as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for SD-WAN for the fourth consecutive year. This acknowledgement highlights Fortinet's growth and execution in the SSE market, reinforced by positive customer feedback and ongoing product innovations. The company's FortiSASE solution stands out with its unified architecture, flexible connectivity, and AI-driven security features, addressing the needs of hybrid work environments. Customers have praised FortiSASE for its user experience and robust security capabilities, further reflecting Fortinet's commitment to delivering comprehensive cybersecurity solutions.

Potential Positives

Fortinet has been recognized as a Challenger in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Service Edge (SSE), a noteworthy acknowledgment that reflects the company's progress and competitiveness in the cybersecurity space.

Fortinet's placement as a Leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SD-WAN for the fourth consecutive year reinforces its reputation for delivering effective cybersecurity solutions and validates its unified SASE platform strategy.

The company has received the Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice Recognition for Security Service Edge for two consecutive years, showcasing strong customer satisfaction and trust in its products.

Fortinet's continuous innovation and robust feature set of FortiSASE are emphasized, highlighting its commitment to enhancing user experience and security across hybrid environments.

Potential Negatives

Fortinet's recognition as a Challenger in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Security Service Edge may signal a decline in its competitive position compared to previously being recognized as a Leader.



The press release does not provide clarity on specific actions Fortinet plans to take to improve its position from Challenger back to Leader, which may lead to concerns about its strategic direction.



While mentioned as experiencing strong momentum, the transition to a Challenger status could raise questions about customer confidence and perceptions about Fortinet's offerings relative to competitors.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Fortinet







®



(NASDAQ: FTNT), the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, today announced it has been recognized as a Challenger in the



Gartner







®







Magic Quadrant™ for Security Service Edge (SSE)



. This recognition follows Fortinet’s recent placement as a



Leader and the highest in ability to execute



in the 2024 Gartner



®



Magic Quadrant™ for SD-WAN for the fourth consecutive year — we believe this further validates Fortinet’s vision and execution in delivering a unified SASE platform.





“We continue to demonstrate strong momentum, innovation, and growth in the SSE market,” said Nirav Shah, Senior Vice President, Products and Solutions at Fortinet. “We believe Fortinet’s placement in the Challengers quadrant is a testament to our growing adoption, positive customer feedback, aggressive roadmap execution with monthly releases, and ever-expanding market share. Our focus is on delivering real outcomes through flexible deployment models, seamless integration with existing infrastructure, and consistent AI-powered security wherever users connect.”







A Differentiated SSE Experience







With FortiSASE, Fortinet delivers the most unified, flexible, and intelligent solution on the market today, enabling secure access from anywhere while reducing complexity, enhancing user experience, and strengthening security across hybrid environments. Key differentiators include:









Unified solution



: Unlike many fragmented offerings, FortiSASE is built on a single operating system,



FortiOS



, a unified management console, endpoint agent, and centralized data lake. This cohesive architecture ensures consistent security policy enforcement and streamlined operations across all environments from on-premises to the cloud. The integration of



Fortinet Secure SD-WAN



with cloud-delivered SSE, and digital experience monitoring (DEM) under one platform provides comprehensive visibility and control, reducing complexity and potential security gaps.



: Unlike many fragmented offerings, FortiSASE is built on a single operating system, FortiOS , a unified management console, endpoint agent, and centralized data lake. This cohesive architecture ensures consistent security policy enforcement and streamlined operations across all environments from on-premises to the cloud. The integration of Fortinet Secure SD-WAN with cloud-delivered SSE, and digital experience monitoring (DEM) under one platform provides comprehensive visibility and control, reducing complexity and potential security gaps.





Flexible connectivity



: FortiSASE offers unparalleled flexibility to accommodate a wide range of organizational needs by supporting BYOD, contractors, agent-based, and agentless devices, as well as third-party SD-WAN solutions, facilitating seamless integration into existing infrastructures. Fortinet is also investing in building its own global cloud infrastructure, further enhancing performance, scalability, and control across its SASE services.



Fortinet Sovereign SASE



gives organizations flexibility and control over their data, especially in regulated sectors like finance and healthcare. Organizations can also integrate FortiSASE with Fortinet’s WLAN/LAN portfolio to secure thin edge locations without the need for additional appliances or agents, ensuring comprehensive protection even in resource-constrained environments.



: FortiSASE offers unparalleled flexibility to accommodate a wide range of organizational needs by supporting BYOD, contractors, agent-based, and agentless devices, as well as third-party SD-WAN solutions, facilitating seamless integration into existing infrastructures. Fortinet is also investing in building its own global cloud infrastructure, further enhancing performance, scalability, and control across its SASE services. Fortinet Sovereign SASE gives organizations flexibility and control over their data, especially in regulated sectors like finance and healthcare. Organizations can also integrate FortiSASE with Fortinet’s WLAN/LAN portfolio to secure thin edge locations without the need for additional appliances or agents, ensuring comprehensive protection even in resource-constrained environments.





Intelligent innovation



: FortiSASE, powered by



FortiGuard AI-Powered Security Services



, delivers broad protection through integrated capabilities like secure web gateway (SWG),



universal zero-trust network access



(ZTNA), cloud access security broker (CASB), Firewall-as-a-Service (FWaaS), and remote browser isolation (RBI), all managed from a single unified console. Security teams can enforce zero-trust policies to manage access and data flows to generative AI (GenAI) apps, gaining visibility into usage patterns, destinations, and enabling enterprise-wide AI governance.













What Customers Are Saying About FortiSASE







In addition to this latest Gartner acknowledgement, Fortinet was the only vendor to be recognized with the Gartner



®



Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice Recognition two years in a row for Security Service Edge. In the



2025 Gartner







®







Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer, security service edge (SSE)



, FortiSASE customers had this to say:







“Elevating user experience with FortiSASE: perfect features and functionality”







We use SIA (secured internet access) and SPA (secured private access) functionality of FortiSASE and the overall experience is exceptionally great.







“Reliable SSE with ZTNA solution with breadth of design options”







Secure and reliable internet access for all hybrid users. Secure users regardless of their access location. Our overall experience with the solution is great and users are happy from the day we deployed this endpoint on their machines.







"Best of the breed cloud delivered security solution to secure hybrid workforce"







This solution allows us to accommodate growing user count without compromising performance. The solution provides robust security features, which include web filtering to provide protection against web-based threats. The Solution provides secure access to users irrespective of their location, Users are allowed to access the internet or servers post compliance checks. Our overall experience is highly positive.







Additional Resources









GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.









Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.









Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Security Service Edge, By Charlie Winckless, Thomas Lintemuth, Dale Koeppen, 20 May 2025









Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Data Center Switching, By Andrew Lerner, Simon Richard, Nauman Raja, Jorge Aragon, Jonathan Forest, 31 March 2025









Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Cyber-Physical Systems Protection Platforms, By







Katell Thielemann







,







Wam Voster







,







Ruggero Contu







, 12 February 2025









Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Email Security Platforms, By Max Taggett, Nikul Patel, Franz Hinner, Deepak Mishra, 16 December 2024









Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Access Management, By





Brian Guthrie, Nathan Harris, Abhyuday Data, Josh Murphy, 2 December 2024









Gartner, Magic Quadrant for SD-WAN, By Jonathan Forest, Karen Brown, Nauman Raja, 30 September 2024









Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms, By Evgeny Mirolyubov, Franz Hinner, Deepak Mishra, Satarupa Patnaik, Chris Silva, 23 September 2024









Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management, By







Abhyuday Data







,







Michael Kelley







,







Nayara Sangiorgio







,







Felix Gaehtgens







,







Paul Mezzera







, 9 September 2024









Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Single-Vendor SASE, By









Andrew Lerner









,









Jonathan Forest









,









Neil MacDonald









,









Nat Smith









,









Charlie Winckless









, 3 July 2024









Gartner, Magic Quadrant Security Information and Event Management, By Andrew Davies, Mitchell Schneider, Rustam Malik, Eric Ahlm, 8 May 2024









Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Wired & WLAN Infrastructure, By Tim Zimmerman, Christian Canales, Nauman Raja, Mike Leibovitz, 6 March 2024









Note: Fortinet acquired Perception Point in December 2024. Perception Point was recognized in the 2024 Magic Quadrant for Email Security Platforms









“Fortinet was recognized in 11 different Magic Quadrant reports including being named an Honourable Mention in Magic Quadrant for Data Center Switching, for Access Management, and for Privileged Access Management.”









Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Security Service Edge, Peer Contributors, 27, September 2024. Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Security Service Edge, Peer Contributors, 29, September, 2023









About Fortinet









Fortinet



(Nasdaq: FTNT) is a driving force in the evolution of cybersecurity and the convergence of networking and security. Our mission is to secure people, devices, and data everywhere, and today we deliver cybersecurity everywhere our customers need it with the largest integrated portfolio of over 50 enterprise-grade products. Well over half a million customers trust Fortinet's solutions, which are among the most deployed, most patented, and most validated in the industry. The



Fortinet Training Institute



, one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry, is dedicated to making cybersecurity training and new career opportunities available to everyone. Collaboration with



esteemed organizations



from both the public and private sectors, including Computer Emergency Response Teams (“CERTS”), government entities, and academia, is a fundamental aspect of Fortinet’s commitment to enhance cyber resilience globally.



FortiGuard Labs



, Fortinet’s elite threat intelligence and research organization, develops and utilizes leading-edge machine learning and AI technologies to provide customers with timely and consistently top-rated protection and actionable threat intelligence. Learn more at



https://www.fortinet.com



, the



Fortinet Blog



, and



FortiGuard Labs



.







© 2025 Fortinet, Inc. All rights reserved. The symbols ® and ™ denote respectively federally registered trademarks and common law trademarks of Fortinet, Inc., its subsidiaries and affiliates. Fortinet’s trademarks include, but are not limited to, the following: Fortinet, the Fortinet logo, FortiGate, FortiOS, FortiGuard, FortiCare, FortiAnalyzer, FortiManager, FortiASIC, FortiClient, FortiCloud, FortiMail, FortiSandbox, FortiADC, FortiAgent, FortiAI, FortiAIOps, FortiAgent, FortiAntenna, FortiAP, FortiAPCam, FortiAuthenticator, FortiCache, FortiCall, FortiCam, FortiCamera, FortiCarrier, FortiCASB, FortiCentral, FortiCNP, FortiConnect, FortiController, FortiConverter, FortiCSPM, FortiCWP, FortiDAST, FortiDB, FortiDDoS, FortiDeceptor, FortiDeploy, FortiDevSec, FortiDLP, FortiEdge, FortiEDR, FortiEndpoint FortiExplorer, FortiExtender, FortiFirewall, FortiFlex FortiFone, FortiGSLB, FortiGuest, FortiHypervisor, FortiInsight, FortiIsolator, FortiLAN, FortiLink, FortiMonitor, FortiNAC, FortiNDR, FortiPAM, FortiPenTest, FortiPhish, FortiPoint, FortiPolicy, FortiPortal, FortiPresence, FortiProxy, FortiRecon, FortiRecorder, FortiSASE, FortiScanner, FortiSDNConnector, FortiSEC, FortiSIEM, FortiSMS, FortiSOAR, FortiSRA, FortiStack, FortiSwitch, FortiTester, FortiToken, FortiTrust, FortiVoice, FortiWAN, FortiWeb, FortiWiFi, FortiWLC, FortiWLM, FortiXDR and Lacework FortiCNAPP. Other trademarks belong to their respective owners. Fortinet has not independently verified statements or certifications herein attributed to third parties and Fortinet does not independently endorse such statements. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary herein, nothing herein constitutes a warranty, guarantee, contract, binding specification or other binding commitment by Fortinet or any indication of intent related to a binding commitment, and performance and other specification information herein may be unique to certain environments.













