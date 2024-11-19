News & Insights

Stocks

Fortinet price target raised to $104 from $87 at BofA

November 19, 2024 — 07:36 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

BofA raised the firm’s price target on Fortinet (FTNT) to $104 from $87 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after management provided long-term guidance targets, supported by a 2026 and 2027 firewall end-of-support cycle, as well as improved traction for Unified SASE and Security Operations, at the company’s analyst day meeting. Management did not provide guidance for 2025, driving some uncertainty about the magnitude of the upcoming firewall refresh cycle, but the three- to five-year guidance targets are “solid” and the firm sees room for upside, the analyst tells investors.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on FTNT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FTNT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.