Fortinet Launches New FortiGate G Series Next-Generation Firewalls for Enhanced Cybersecurity and Performance

Fortinet launched new FortiGate G series firewalls, enhancing cybersecurity with advanced performance, AI capabilities, and energy efficiency.

Fortinet has launched a new series of next-generation firewalls, the FortiGate 70G, 50G, and 30G, designed to enhance cybersecurity for distributed enterprises. These firewalls incorporate Fortinet's proprietary ASIC technology and the FortiOS operating system, delivering top-tier security along with exceptional performance. With features like AI-powered security services for real-time threat detection and automated cybersecurity operations assistance via FortiAI, the G series aims to help businesses scale their operations while reducing the risk of cyberattacks and minimizing operational costs and environmental impact. The company emphasizes its commitment to converging networking and security, ensuring that these firewalls integrate seamlessly into the Fortinet Security Fabric, ultimately empowering organizations to strengthen their cybersecurity strategies.

Fortinet has launched the new FortiGate G series next-generation firewalls, which provide industry-leading security and performance, addressing the growing technology and business demands of distributed enterprises.

The FortiGate 70G model offers up to 11x higher IPsec VPN and 7x higher firewall throughput than the industry average, significantly enhancing operational efficiency for customers.

Integration of AI-Powered Security Services allows for real-time threat detection and automated responses, improving the cybersecurity posture of customers against advanced cyber threats.

The G series is designed with energy efficiency in mind, consuming significantly fewer watts per Gbps, which aligns with environmental sustainability goals and reduces operational costs for users.

Despite introducing new technologies, the press release lacks specific information on the competitive landscape and how the FortiGate G series will differentiate itself in terms of pricing, which could raise concerns about market acceptance.

The release does not address any potential vulnerabilities or security breaches associated with the new products, which may lead to skepticism regarding their reliability and robustness in the market.

Failure to mention customer feedback or case studies can imply a lack of real-world validation, which is significant for prospective buyers assessing the reliability and effectiveness of the new firewall series.

What are the new FortiGate G series firewalls?

The FortiGate G series includes FortiGate 70G, 50G, and 30G, designed for distributed enterprises' cybersecurity needs.

How does the FortiGate G series enhance cybersecurity?

The G series features AI-powered security, advanced networking, and superior performance to combat sophisticated cyberthreats.

What is unique about FortiAI in the G series?

FortiAI automates cybersecurity tasks, providing insights for threat detection and incident remediation to enhance security operations.

How does the G series reduce operational costs?

The G series minimizes power consumption while providing high throughput, which helps reduce overall operational costs.

What benefits does Fortinet's Security Fabric offer?

Fortinet's Security Fabric ensures end-to-end visibility and unified management, enhancing cybersecurity measures across all operations.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Fortinet





(NASDAQ: FTNT), the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, today announced the FortiGate 70G, FortiGate 50G, and FortiGate 30G



the latest G series next-generation firewalls (NGFWs) designed to meet the evolving technology and business demands of today’s distributed enterprises. Powered by Fortinet’s proprietary



ASIC



technology and the unified Fortinet operating system,



FortiOS



, the FortiGate G series delivers industry-leading security with unmatched performance. These features, combined with advanced networking support and



FortiGuard AI-Powered Security Services



, reduce the risk of successful cyberattacks and allow customers to future-proof IT infrastructure while minimizing operational costs and environmental impact.





“For nearly 25 years, we have set the standard for fortifying enterprise networks,” said Nirav Shah, Senior Vice President, Products and Solutions at Fortinet. “By completing the FortiGate G series with the latest ASIC and FortiOS innovation, we give distributed enterprises cutting-edge tools like AI-powered security services and GenAI for network and security operations centers without compromising performance or sustainability needs. Our customers trust that Fortinet will continue redefining the standard for next-generation firewalls by delivering superior security effectiveness, greater energy efficiency, and unmatched performance for years to come.”







FortiGate G Series: Industry-Leading Performance with AI-Powered Security







Today’s enterprises are under pressure to scale operations, secure expanding attack surfaces, and manage increasingly sophisticated cyberthreats while reducing costs and maintaining efficiency. The FortiGate G series is engineered to meet these demands, offering:









Cutting-edge security with unmatched power efficiency:



The FortiGate G series delivers superior protection without compromising performance. For example



the new FortiGate 70G delivers up to 11x higher IPsec VPN and 7x higher firewall throughput than the industry average while consuming 62x fewer watts per Gbps of IPsec VPN throughput and 42x fewer watts per Gbps of firewall throughput.



Faster identification, containment, and mitigation of threats



: FortiGuard AI-Powered Security Services provides real-time, automated threat detection and response to defend against advanced ransomware, malware, and zero-day exploits.



FortiAI for enhanced cybersecurity operations



: FortiAI, the Fortinet generative AI assistant, helps automate tasks, provides actionable insights, and improves threat detection. FortiGate customers can use FortiAI to support incident analysis, threat remediation, and playbook creation, empowering them to streamline security processes and strengthen their cybersecurity posture.











The power of the new FortiGate G series and FortiGuard AI-Powered Security Services is showcased in the below Security Compute Rating tables, which compare the top firewalls on the market against the target performance numbers of the FortiGate 70G, FortiGate 50G, and FortiGate 30G:







FortiGate 70G













Specification









FortiGate









70G









Security Compute Rating









Competitor Average









Check Point 1555









Cisco Meraki









MX68









Juniper









SRX 300









Palo Alto Networks









PA-410











Firewall (Gbps)





10.0







7x







1.5





2.0





0.7





1.9





1.4









IPsec VPN (Gbps)





7.1







11x







0.7





1.3





0.4





0.3





0.7









Threat Protection (Gbps)





1.3







3x







0.5





0.6





0.4





0.2





0.8









Concurrent Sessions





1.4M







4x







376K





1M





-





64K





64K









Connections per Second





100K







10x







10K





14K





-





5K





11K











Power Efficiency













FortiGate









70G









Energy Savings









Competitor Average









Check Point 1555









Cisco Meraki









MX68









Juniper









SRX 300









Palo Alto Networks









PA-410











Max Power Consumption (Watts)





8.9







4x







35.0





17.9





79.0





24.9





18.0









Watts/Gbps Firewall Throughput





0.9







42x







36.9





9.0





112.9





13.1





12.9









Watts/Gbps IPsec VPN Throughput





1.3







62x







78.1





13.8





197.5





73.2





27.7















FortiGate 50G













Specification









FortiGate









50G









Security Compute Rating









Competitor Average









Check Point









1535









Cisco Meraki









MX67









Juniper









SRX 300









Palo Alto Network PA-410











Firewall (Gbps)





5.0







3x







1.5





2.0





0.7





1.9





1.4









IPsec VPN (Gbps)





4.5







8x







0.6





1.0





0.4





0.3





0.7









Threat Protection (Gbps)





1.1







2x







0.5





0.4





0.4





0.2





0.8









Concurrent Sessions





720K







2x







376K





1M





-





64K





64K









Connections per Second





85K







10x







8.8K





10.5K





-





5K





11K











Power Efficiency













FortiGate









50G









Energy Savings









Competitor Average









Check Point









1535









Cisco Meraki









MX67









Juniper









SRX 300









Palo Alto Networks









PA-410











Max Power Consumption (Watts)





8.9







2x







18.7





17.9





14.0





24.9





18.0









Watts/Gbps Firewall Throughput





1.8







8x







13.7





9.0





20.0





13.1





12.9









Watts/Gbps IPsec VPN Throughput





2.0







20x







38.6





18.5





35.0





73.2





27.7















FortiGate 30G













Specification









FortiGate 30G









Security Compute Rating









Competitor Average









Barracudas F12









Cisco Meraki









Z4









SonicWall









TZ270









Watch Guard NV5











Firewall (Gbps)





4.0







4x







1.0





1.2





0.5





2.0





0.4









IPsec VPN (Gbps)





3.5







10x







0.4





0.2





0.3





0.8





0.2









Threat Protection (Gbps)





0.5







1x







0.4





0.2





0.3





0.8





-









Concurrent Sessions





600K







2x







301K





80K





-





750K





73K









Connections per Second





30K







4x







7.5K





8K





-





6K





8.5K











Power Efficiency













FortiGate 30G









Energy Savings









Competitor Average









Barracudas F12









Cisco Meraki









Z4









SonicWall









TZ270









Watch Guard NV5











Max Power Consumption (Watts)





8.2







4x







29.5





45.0





42.0





18.9





12.0









Watts/Gbps Firewall Throughput





2.3







41x







96.6





204.5





-





25.2





60.0









Watts/Gbps IPsec VPN Throughput





16.4







7x







120.3





195.7





140.0





25.2





-













Threat protection performance is measured with firewall, IPS, application control and malware protection, and logging enabled.





The numbers for competitive solutions are based on publicly available sources. Other vendors may have different testing methodologies.





All power consumption values are taken from external data sheets and hardware system guides using maximum power consumption.





Performance information is sourced from vendor datasheets published as of February 5, 2025.











Building a Strong Cybersecurity Platform Starts with the Firewall







Fortinet was founded on the principle of converging networking and security into a unified cybersecurity platform anchored by a single operating system. The



Fortinet Security Fabric



is the result of more than two decades of relentless focus on the company’s platform vision to provide customers with end-to-end visibility, unified management, and automated threat intelligence sharing. All FortiGate NGFWs, including the FortiGate G series, seamlessly integrate into the Fortinet Security Fabric so customers can build a secure foundation to advance their overall security measures from adopting secure access service edge (SASE) solutions to enhancing security operations with FortiAI. Fortinet empowers organizations to evolve their cybersecurity strategy, ensuring comprehensive protection and operational efficiency at every stage of their journey.







Additional Resources









About Fortinet









Fortinet



(Nasdaq: FTNT) is a driving force in the evolution of cybersecurity and the convergence of networking and security. Our mission is to secure people, devices, and data everywhere, and today we deliver cybersecurity everywhere our customers need it with the largest integrated portfolio of over 50 enterprise-grade products. Well over half a million customers trust Fortinet's solutions, which are among the most deployed, most patented, and most validated in the industry. The



Fortinet Training Institute



, one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry, is dedicated to making cybersecurity training and new career opportunities available to everyone. Collaboration with



esteemed organizations



from both the public and private sectors, including Computer Emergency Response Teams (“CERTS”), government entities, and academia, is a fundamental aspect of Fortinet’s commitment to enhance cyber resilience globally.



FortiGuard Labs



, Fortinet’s elite threat intelligence and research organization, develops and utilizes leading-edge machine learning and AI technologies to provide customers with timely and consistently top-rated protection and actionable threat intelligence. Learn more at



https://www.fortinet.com



, the



Fortinet Blog



, and



FortiGuard Labs



.







