Fortinet Launches FortiGate 700G Series: Next-Generation Firewall Enhances Security and Performance for Modern Campuses

Fortinet announces the FortiGate 700G series, offering advanced firewall performance, energy efficiency, and AI-driven security features.

Fortinet has launched the FortiGate 700G series, a next-generation firewall designed specifically for modern campus environments. This new series, powered by Fortinet's advanced Network Processor 7 and Security Processor 5 ASIC, significantly boosts performance with up to 7x higher firewall throughput and 4x better threat protection compared to competitors, while also achieving 7x lower power consumption. The FortiGate 700G offers features such as AI-powered threat detection through FortiGuard services, post-quantum cryptography readiness, and generative AI risk assessment. It helps organizations enhance security, optimize performance, and prepare for future cyber threats. Nirav Shah, Fortinet’s Senior Vice President, emphasized that the new series not only delivers exceptional performance but also advanced capabilities that assist organizations in consolidating their infrastructure and reducing cyber risks in evolving IT landscapes.

Potential Positives

Introduction of the FortiGate 700G series, which offers 7x higher firewall throughput and 4x better threat protection compared to industry averages, enhancing performance for customers.

Significant energy efficiency achieved with 7x lower power consumption per Gbps than the industry average, which can lead to reduced operational costs for customers.

The inclusion of AI-powered security services and post-quantum cryptography readiness positions Fortinet as a leader in addressing current and emerging cyber threats, appealing to organizations concerned about future security challenges.

Flexibility in connectivity with support for a wide range of network interfaces, ensuring adaptability for organizations as technologies evolve.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What is the FortiGate 700G series?

The FortiGate 700G series is a next-generation firewall designed for modern campus environments, offering advanced security and performance features.

How does the FortiGate 700G improve firewall performance?

The FortiGate 700G delivers up to 7x higher firewall throughput and 4x better threat protection compared to industry averages.

What features enhance threat detection in the FortiGate 700G?

The FortiGate 700G includes AI-powered security services and FortiAI-Protect for advanced threat detection and contextual risk assessments.

Why is energy efficiency important for the FortiGate 700G?

The FortiGate 700G consumes 7x fewer watts per Gbps, making it ideal for energy-constrained environments and reducing operational costs.

What is post-quantum cryptography readiness in FortiOS?

Post-quantum cryptography readiness in FortiOS protects sensitive data against potential quantum threats through quantum-resistant encryption and transition capabilities.

Full Release



SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Fortinet





®



(NASDAQ: FTNT), the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, today announced the FortiGate 700G series, a next-generation firewall (NGFW) purpose-built for the modern campus. Powered by Fortinet’s proprietary Network Processor 7 (NP7), Security Processor 5 (SP5) ASIC, and FortiOS, Fortinet’s unified operating system, the FortiGate 700G series delivers up to 7x higher firewall throughput, 4x better threat protection, and 7x lower power consumption than competitor offerings. With support for advanced networking, FortiGuard AI-Powered Security Services, and new FortiOS enhancements, including post-quantum cryptography readiness, FortiAI-Protect for AI-driven threat detection, and generative AI (GenAI) risk assessment, the FortiGate 700G helps organizations reduce risk, optimize performance, and future-proof hybrid IT environments.





“With the FortiGate 700G series, we’re delivering more than just industry-leading performance that customers have come to expect from Fortinet—we’re equipping organizations with advanced capabilities to stay ahead of current and emerging cyberthreats,” said Nirav Shah, Senior Vice President, Products and Solutions, at Fortinet. “From AI-powered threat detection and GenAI risk mitigation with FortiAI-Protect to post-quantum cryptography readiness built into FortiOS, this new next-generation firewall series helps our customers consolidate infrastructure, reduce cyber risk, and confidently build for the future.”







FortiGate 700G: Industry-leading Performance with AI-Powered Security







Today’s enterprises are under pressure to scale operations, secure expanding attack surfaces, and manage increasingly sophisticated cyberthreats while reducing costs and maintaining efficiency. The FortiGate 700G series is engineered to meet these demands, offering:









Unmatched performance and security:



Delivering 7x higher firewall throughput (164 Gbps) and 4x better threat protection (26 Gbps) than the industry average, the FortiGate 700G series ensures businesses maintain high-speed, secure operations.



Delivering 7x higher firewall throughput (164 Gbps) and 4x better threat protection (26 Gbps) than the industry average, the FortiGate 700G series ensures businesses maintain high-speed, secure operations.





Energy resilience through ultra-efficient design:



The FortiGate 700G series enables continuous security even in energy-constrained or sustainability-focused environments. Consuming 7x fewer watts per Gbps than the industry average, the FortiGate 700G series sets the standard for energy efficiency and significantly reduces operational costs.



The FortiGate 700G series enables continuous security even in energy-constrained or sustainability-focused environments. Consuming 7x fewer watts per Gbps than the industry average, the FortiGate 700G series sets the standard for energy efficiency and significantly reduces operational costs.





Enhanced threat detection and response with AI-powered security:



As attackers increasingly



weaponize AI and automate cyberattacks



, FortiGuard AI-Powered Security Services, enhanced by



FortiAI-Protect



, enables organizations to detect and block emerging, unknown, and increasingly sophisticated threats. FortiAI-Protect also delivers contextual risk assessments and enforces access controls for third-party GenAI applications, providing visibility into shadow AI usage across business groups and helping improve the overall data security posture of organizations.



As attackers increasingly weaponize AI and automate cyberattacks , FortiGuard AI-Powered Security Services, enhanced by FortiAI-Protect , enables organizations to detect and block emerging, unknown, and increasingly sophisticated threats. FortiAI-Protect also delivers contextual risk assessments and enforces access controls for third-party GenAI applications, providing visibility into shadow AI usage across business groups and helping improve the overall data security posture of organizations.





Post-quantum cryptography readiness:



New FortiOS capabilities help protect sensitive data against quantum-era threats by enabling quantum-resistant encryption, algorithm stacking for enhanced protection, and a seamless transition to post-quantum security, ideal for organizations in finance, healthcare, government, and other sectors handling long-term sensitive information.



New FortiOS capabilities help protect sensitive data against quantum-era threats by enabling quantum-resistant encryption, algorithm stacking for enhanced protection, and a seamless transition to post-quantum security, ideal for organizations in finance, healthcare, government, and other sectors handling long-term sensitive information.





Support for a wide range of network interfaces, ranging from 5GE to 25GE:



Ensuring the flexibility to connect various devices and topologies, the FortiGate 700G series enables organizations to seamlessly adapt to developing technologies and accommodate future upgrades without costly overhauls.



Ensuring the flexibility to connect various devices and topologies, the FortiGate 700G series enables organizations to seamlessly adapt to developing technologies and accommodate future upgrades without costly overhauls.





Deeper protections for critical system files



: FortiSentry is a unique out-of-band hardware module that provides continuous, non-intrusive file-system monitoring, adding another layer of protection to detect and prevent unauthorized access to critical system files.













Specification









FortiGate





700G





series









Security





Compute





Rating









Industry





Average









Palo Alto





Networks





PA-3410





series









Check





Point





6700









Cisco









Secure





Firewall





3110











Firewall Throughput





164 Gbps





7x





23.3 Gbps





14.0 Gbps





38.0 Gbps





18.0 Gbps









IPsec VPN Throughput





55 Gbps





7x





7.7 Gbps





6.6 Gbps





4.6 Gbps





12.0 Gbps









Threat Protection





26 Gbps





4x





6.7 Gbps





7.5 Gbps





5.8 Gbps





-









Concurrent Sessions





16M





3x





6.5M





1.4M





16M





2M









Connections/Second





700K





3x





231K





145K





250K





300K











Power Consumption









FortiGate





700G





series









Energy





Efficiency









Industry





Average









Palo Alto





Networks









PA-3410





series









Check





Point





Quantum





9200





series









Cisco









Secure





Firewall





3100 series











Watts/Gbps Firewall Throughput





1.8 W





7x





12.7 W





12.1 W





3.7 W





22.2 W









Watts/Gbps IPsec VPN Throughput





5.4 W





6x





29.9 W





25.8 W





30.6 W





33.3 W

























Threat Protection performance is measured with Firewall, IPS, Application Control and Malware Protection, and Logging enabled.





Threat Protection performance is measured with Firewall, IPS, Application Control and Malware Protection, and Logging enabled.





The numbers for competitive solutions are based on publicly available sources. Other vendors may have different testing methodologies.





The numbers for competitive solutions are based on publicly available sources. Other vendors may have different testing methodologies.





All power consumption values are taken from external data sheets and hardware system guides using maximum power consumption.















Fortinet Security Fabric: Powering a Unified and Scalable Cybersecurity Platform







At the core of Fortinet’s approach is the belief that effective cybersecurity starts with the convergence of networking and security. The Fortinet Security Fabric, an integrated platform built on a common operating system and purpose-built technologies like the FortiGate 700G series, delivers consistent protection across hybrid environments. It empowers organizations with centralized management, automated threat intelligence, and real-time visibility. With seamless integration across Fortinet and third-party solutions, the Fortinet Security Fabric helps customers confidently scale from foundational network protection to advanced capabilities like SASE and AI-driven security operations. Fortinet continues to innovate and enable businesses to simplify complexity, reduce risk, and evolve their cybersecurity strategy with a platform approach that grows with them.







Additional Resources









About Fortinet









Fortinet



(Nasdaq: FTNT) is a driving force in the evolution of cybersecurity and the convergence of networking and security. Our mission is to secure people, devices, and data everywhere, and today we deliver cybersecurity everywhere our customers need it with the largest integrated portfolio of over 50 enterprise-grade products. Well over half a million customers trust Fortinet's solutions, which are among the most deployed, most patented, and most validated in the industry. The



Fortinet Training Institute



, one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry, is dedicated to making cybersecurity training and new career opportunities available to everyone. Collaboration with



esteemed organizations



from both the public and private sectors, including Computer Emergency Response Teams (“CERTS”), government entities, and academia, is a fundamental aspect of Fortinet’s commitment to enhance cyber resilience globally.



FortiGuard Labs



, Fortinet’s elite threat intelligence and research organization, develops and utilizes leading-edge machine learning and AI technologies to provide customers with timely and consistently top-rated protection and actionable threat intelligence. Learn more at



https://www.fortinet.com



, the



Fortinet Blog



, and



FortiGuard Labs



.







Copyright © 2025 Fortinet, Inc. All rights reserved. The symbols ® and ™ denote respectively federally registered trademarks and common law trademarks of Fortinet, Inc., its subsidiaries and affiliates. Fortinet’s trademarks include, but are not limited to, the following: Fortinet, the Fortinet logo, FortiGate, FortiOS, FortiGuard, FortiCare, FortiAnalyzer, FortiManager, FortiASIC, FortiClient, FortiCloud, FortiMail, FortiSandbox, FortiADC, FortiAI, FortiAIOps, FortiAgent, FortiAntenna, FortiAP, FortiAPCam, FortiAuthenticator, FortiCache, FortiCall, FortiCam, FortiCamera, FortiCarrier, FortiCASB, FortiCentral, FortiCNP, FortiConnect, FortiController, FortiConverter, FortiCSPM, FortiCWP, FortiDAST, FortiDB, FortiDDoS, FortiDeceptor, FortiDeploy, FortiDevSec, FortiDLP, FortiEdge, FortiEDR, FortiExplorer, FortiExtender, FortiFirewall, FortiFlex FortiFone, FortiGSLB, FortiGuest, FortiHypervisor, FortiInsight, FortiIsolator, FortiLAN, FortiLink, FortiMonitor, FortiNAC, FortiNDR, FortiPAM, FortiPenTest, FortiPhish, FortiPoint, FortiPolicy, FortiPortal, FortiPresence, FortiProxy, FortiRecon, FortiRecorder, FortiSASE, FortiScanner, FortiSDNConnector, FortiSIEM, FortiSMS, FortiSOAR, FortiSRA, FortiStack, FortiSwitch, FortiTester, FortiToken, FortiTrust, FortiVoice, FortiWAN, FortiWeb, FortiWiFi, FortiWLC, FortiWLM, FortiXDR and Lacework FortiCNAPP. Other trademarks belong to their respective owners. Fortinet has not independently verified statements or certifications herein attributed to third parties and Fortinet does not independently endorse such statements. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary herein, nothing herein constitutes a warranty, guarantee, contract, binding specification or other binding commitment by Fortinet or any indication of intent related to a binding commitment, and performance and other specification information herein may be unique to certain environments.





























Media Contact:









Investor Contact:









Analyst Contact:











Travis Anderson





Fortinet, Inc.





408-235-7700







pr@fortinet.com











Aaron Ovadia





Fortinet, Inc.





408-235-7700







investors@fortinet.com











Brian Greenberg





Fortinet, Inc.





408-235-7700







analystrelations@fortinet.com













