Fortinet, Inc. Q3 Income Declines

(RTTNews) - Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) released a profit for third quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $473.9 million, or $0.62 per share. This compares with $539.9 million, or $0.70 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Fortinet, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $561.0 million or $0.74 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.7% to $1.72 billion from $1.50 billion last year.

Fortinet, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $473.9 Mln. vs. $539.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.62 vs. $0.70 last year. -Revenue: $1.72 Bln vs. $1.50 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.73 - $0.75 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.825 - $1.885 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $2.66 - $2.70 Full year revenue guidance: $6.720 - $6.780 Bln

