Fortinet (FTNT) Upgrades Single-Vendor FortiSASE Solution

Fortinet FTNT recently announced the addition of significant cloud-delivered advancements to its Secure Access Service Edge (“SASE”) solution — FortiSASE. With this update, the company includes enhanced support for secure private access and secure SaaS access use cases in its FortiSASE solution.

FortiSASE is Fortinet’s scalable cloud-based service powered by FortiOS innovations and FortiGuard Labs AI-driven Threat Intelligence, which offers a unique combination of security capabilities, including web filtering, domain name system Security, inline cloud access security broker (“CASB”), antivirus, antimalware, anti-botnet, security service edge inspection and data loss prevention. It enables consistent web security posture across the entire infrastructure for both on-premise and remote users.

With the new cloud-delivered Software-defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) connectivity in FortiSASE, the company is extending the convergence of networking and security from the edge to remote users. This extends the company’s existing ability to deliver granular application access with Fortinet universal zero-trust network access by adding broader application access with SD-WAN to support the most comprehensive set of private applications running at the data center or public cloud, while also ensuring superior user experience.

Further, FortiSASE is now enhanced with next-generation dual-mode CASB. The solution leverages both inline and application programming interface-based support, to ensure full visibility into sanctioned and unsanctioned applications addressing shadow IT and data exfiltration challenges.

The latest upgrades to Fortinet’s integrated single-vendor SASE solution are likely to improve the company’s ability to deliver consistent security and user experiences, irrespective of user location and application distribution options.

Currently, Fortinet is benefiting from the increased adoption of its networking and security platforms, driven by a rise in the remote working policy among top-notch companies. The cyber security firm continues to win back-to-back deals for offering unique cyber safety solutions, which ensure the blocking of attacks or malicious content. Its Fortinet Security Fabric, cloud and SD-WAN offerings are currently witnessing robust growth.



The growing adoption of SD-WAN solutions stands as a key growth driver for Fortinet in the long run. According to the latest Future Market Insights report, the market size for SD-WAN solutions is likely to reach $53.8 billion by 2032 from $3.4 billion in 2022, indicating a CAGR of 31.6% during the 2022-2032 forecast period. As there are only a few vendors that offer security and SD-WAN solution, Fortinet is well-positioned to capitalize on the increasing opportunities in the market.



On top of that, the company is currently focusing on selling more subscription-based services, which, in turn, are helping it to generate stable revenues while expanding margins. It is also bolstering the customer base of Fortinet. We believe that the subscription-based business model will continue to improve the company’s top and bottom-line performances.

