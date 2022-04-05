Fortinet (FTNT) Upgrades Its Core OS With FortiOS 7.2 Launch

Fortinet FTNT upgraded its flagship operating systems with a new version — FortiOS 7.2 — which comes with more than 300 latest features, enhancing Fortinet's ability to converge networking and security.



FortiOS 7.2 enables organizations to deploy the Fortinet Security Fabric platform to every edge, allowing security to dynamically scale and adapt as the network evolves. The expansive, integrated solution enables the delivery of AI-powered automation, which correlates intelligence from across the network and global threat feeds to rapidly detect sophisticated threats and respond in real-time.



The latest launch will enable Fortinet to reach new industry standards for converged networking and security. FortiOS 7.2’s new inline sandbox service transforms traditional detection sandbox capability into real-time in-network prevention to stop both known and unknown malware with minimal impact on operations.



Currently available, FortiOS 7.2 delivers new AI-powered FortiGuard security services and offers enhancements across Fortinet's entire portfolio of network, endpoint and cloud solutions that further consolidate security point products into a single broad, integrated and automated platform.

The latest upgrade also enables organizations to develop a robust cybersecurity environment that includes investments in other security technologies.



Fortinet is benefiting from the rising demand for security and networking products amid the coronavirus-led crisis, as a huge global workforce is working remotely.



In the fourth quarter of 2021, Fortinet’s Product revenues jumped 31.4% year over year to $378.9 million. The uptick was supported by the continued adoption of the FortiGate-based secure SD-WAN solution, strong revenues at non-FortiGate products and increased demand for integrated security fabric products.



In October 2021, Verizon Business added FTNT’s Secure SD-WAN to its global SD-WAN offerings to provide secured connectivity for hybrid and remote workforces. In April 2021, British multinational telecommunications holding company, BT Group, launched a managed secure SD-WAN service powered by Fortinet.

Fortinet currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of FTNT have surged 81.3% in the past year.



