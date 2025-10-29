Fortinet (FTNT) Stock Moves -1.92%: What You Should Know

Fortinet (FTNT) ended the recent trading session at $84.22, demonstrating a -1.92% change from the preceding day's closing price. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.55%.

The stock of network security company has risen by 2.13% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.83%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Fortinet in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on November 5, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Fortinet to post earnings of $0.63 per share. This would mark no growth from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.7 billion, indicating a 12.86% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.52 per share and a revenue of $6.75 billion, demonstrating changes of +6.33% and +13.29%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Fortinet. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.16% higher. Fortinet is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Fortinet's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 34.07. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 74.14.

We can additionally observe that FTNT currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.84. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Security industry stood at 2.91 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 208, positioning it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

