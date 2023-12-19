Fortinet (FTNT) Rolls Out New OT Security Solutions & Services

Fortinet FTNT announced the latest release of its operational technology (OT) security solutions, comprising the Fortinet OT Security Platform. This platform is a comprehensive collection of cybersecurity products, solutions and services specifically designed for industrial networks, utilizing real-time OT threat intelligence.



As part of the Fortinet Security Fabric, it offers deep visibility across the entire environment and enables secure IT/OT convergence. Additionally, the platform facilitates the implementation of a zero-trust model within OT environments, providing secure remote access to OT assets for remote employees and contractors.



The key updates to the OT Security Platform fall into two main categories within the Security Fabric, which include those to Secure Networking for OT and others added to Security Operations and Services for OT.

Fortinet, Inc. Price and Consensus

Fortinet, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Fortinet, Inc. Quote

Features Added to Secure Networking for OT

The FortiSwitch Rugged 424F, an industrial-class ethernet switch, is tailored for digital substations and the power utility industry. It supports real-time OT networking protocols and integrates with FortiGate Next-Generation Firewalls to provide comprehensive security and access control.



FortiAP 432F Access Point is compliant with Class 1, Division 2 requirements for hazardous OT environments. This access point can segment industrial Wi-Fi networks to prevent the spread of attacks across unprotected devices and systems. It extends the IP67-rated access-point line, enabling additional OT applications in industries such as oil and gas.



FortiExtender Vehicle 211F is a semi-ruggedized wireless gateway, which serves as a mobility solution for connected fleets, mobile systems and OT deployments. It meets the requirements for the AT&T FirstNet wireless communications network for first responders.



Fortinet's operating system, FortiOS, has been enhanced with the OT View dashboard, which correlates and displays crucial OT data, offering organizations a comprehensive view of their attack surface — both IT and OT — from a single console.

Updates in Security Operations and Services for OT

FortiAnalyzer now includes OT-specific analytics, risk and compliance reports, enhancing threat detection, asset and vulnerability correlation, and reporting for security operations teams.



With support for on-premises, cloud and hybrid deployments, FortiNDR can now analyze over 15 different OT-network protocols and incorporate AI-powered OT-network behavior analysis to identify malicious network activity and files.



Fortinet’s deception technology for early breach and attack isolation now supports 30 OT protocols and additional OT decoys, providing protection for diverse industrial environments.



Boasting an extensive OT threat intelligence database, FortiGuard OT Security Service covers more than 70 OT protocols and more than 4,000 OT application and device vulnerability signatures. These signatures enable strict access control policies on network traffic and provide virtual patching for vulnerable OT assets.



FortiGuard Outbreak Alerts now include critical information about OT-specific threats, empowering customers with the necessary information to secure their systems against emerging attacks following the NIST Cyber Security Framework.

Tough Competition Creates Dull Prospects

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 14.8% in the year-to-date period compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s rise of 49.7% due to tough competition from Cisco Systems CSCO, Palo Alto Networks PANW and Check Point Software Technologies CHKP. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Cisco Secure constitutes its extensive security product portfolio, delivering unparalleled effectiveness in safeguarding data. Cisco Secure empowers businesses to establish security resilience, protecting against unforeseen threats or changes. Through CSCO, organizations can maintain the integrity of their financial and data assets, recover from operational disruptions, enhance supply chain resilience and ensure the security of a dispersed workforce.



Palo Alto Networks Security solutions are designed to protect the majority of IT infrastructure components, encompassing network, endpoint, data center, private and public cloud and Software-as-a-Service.



Checkpoint's Network Security solutions are becoming increasingly popular among organizations seeking to fortify their security infrastructure. Its solutions streamline security measures without compromising network performance. These security solutions offer a unified approach that enhances operational efficiency.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.