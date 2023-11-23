Fortinet (FTNT) Offers Free Security Program for UK Students

Fortinet FTNT announced that it has made its Security Awareness Curriculum accessible at no cost to primary and secondary schools throughout the U.K. This initiative is part of the company's broader efforts to address the cybersecurity skills gap, promote cyber safety among students and enhance the awareness of cyberattacks.



The curriculum, initially introduced in the United States in alignment with the White House's Cyber Education and Workforce initiatives, extends the company's commitment to providing free security awareness services tailored for education to more than one million staff in nearly 30,000 schools across the U.K. This educational training is also available for free in the United States, Canada and Australia.



The increasing frequency of cyberattacks emphasizes the need for heightened security awareness. Cybercriminals are employing phishing and malware tactics to target end-users, posing risks to personal data and organizational networks. To tackle these challenges, Fortinet is addressing the cybersecurity skill shortage by offering the Security Awareness Curriculum, imparting essential skills from an early age. This initiative aligns with FTNT's commitment to training one million individuals in cybersecurity globally by 2026.

Fortinet, Inc. Price and Consensus

Fortinet, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Fortinet, Inc. Quote

Fortinet’s Focus on Core Growth Areas to Aid the Top Line

The company is positioned uniquely to provide integrated solutions in Secure Networking, Universal SASE and Security Operations, supported by artificial intelligence (AI)-driven technologies, unified management, extensive threat intelligence and a large open ecosystem. Fortinet is committed to delivering operational Technology (OT)-aware security capabilities, specific InfoSec tools, threat intelligence and third-party OT solutions to protect OT environments.



The focus on technology investments includes a commitment to innovation, resulting in numerous patents and major product launches in 2023. In Secure Networking, FTNT advanced network security with innovations like the Security Processor 5 ASIC and higher-performance appliances. Universal SASE saw enhancements in SD-WAN and SSE, expanding network reach globally and prioritizing unified management for secure access. In Security Operations, Fortinet introduced improvements, including AI and machine learning capabilities, real-time response and SOC-as-a-Service.



Strategic shifts in R&D investments are complemented by a go-to-market approach centered on Secure Networking, Universal SASE and Security Operations. Sales efforts are organized around these strategic areas, supported by training and marketing initiatives, aiming for increased market penetration and enhanced customer engagement. This is expected to boost FTNT’s top-line growth in the upcoming quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s 2023 revenues is pegged at $5.3 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 19.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.56 per share, implying a year-over-year rise of 31.09%.



Shares of Fortinet have gained 9% in the past year compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s rise of 45.5% due to tough competition from Cisco Systems CSCO, Palo Alto Networks PANW and Check Point Software Technologies CHKP.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Cisco Secure constitutes its extensive security product portfolio, delivering unparalleled effectiveness in safeguarding data. Cisco Secure empowers businesses to establish security resilience, protecting against unforeseen threats or changes. Through CSCO, organizations can maintain the integrity of their financial and data assets, recover from operational disruptions, enhance supply chain resilience and ensure the security of a dispersed workforce.



Palo Alto Networks Security solutions are designed to protect the majority of IT infrastructure components, encompassing network, endpoint, data center, private and public cloud and Software-as-a-Service.



Checkpoint's Network Security solutions are becoming increasingly popular among organizations seeking to fortify their security infrastructure. Its solutions streamline security measures without compromising network performance. These security solutions offer a unified approach that enhances operational efficiency.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.