Fortinet Expands Share Buyback Program by $1B: Buy Now or Hold?

Fortinet FTNT expanded its share repurchase program by $1 billion on Aug. 21, 2025, bringing the total authorized amount to $9.25 billion and extending the program through Feb. 28, 2027. With approximately $1.23 billion remaining under the program, including the recent increase, this represents a substantial capital allocation commitment that underscores management's confidence in the company's financial position and future prospects.



However, given the current valuation metrics and competitive dynamics, investors may be better served by adopting a hold strategy or waiting for more attractive entry points.

Strong Financial Foundation Despite Hardware Transition Risks

Fortinet delivered robust second-quarter 2025 results with revenues growing 14% year over year to $1.63 billion and billings expanding 15% to $1.78 billion. The company's balance sheet remains exceptionally healthy with $3.37 billion in cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2025, representing a substantial increase from $2.88 billion at year-end 2024. This strong liquidity position, combined with the operating cash flow of $1.315 billion for the first six months of 2025, provides the financial flexibility necessary to support the expanded buyback program without compromising operational investments or strategic initiatives.



The cybersecurity leader's ability to generate consistent cash flows stems from its subscription-heavy revenue model, with service revenues comprising the majority of total revenues and growing steadily. Non-GAAP operating margin reached 33% in the second quarter, demonstrating operational efficiency despite increased research and development spending on AI initiatives and product development.



The company's SASE strategy is gaining tremendous traction, with unified SASE building growth of 18%, accounting for 25% of total business, and security service edge building growth exceeding 110%. This momentum reflects Fortinet's unique advantage in converging networking and security solutions through its proprietary FortiOS platform, creating a unified approach that competitors struggle to match.



However, the current hardware refresh cycle, while driving near-term billings growth, poses questions about sustainable revenue expansion once this upgrade wave concludes. Free cash flow of $284.1 million in the second quarter, though lower than the prior year due to increased capital expenditures, still demonstrates robust cash generation capabilities, supporting both growth investments and shareholder returns.

Intense Competition and Valuation Concerns

The expanded share buyback program arrives at a time when Fortinet's valuation metrics appear stretched relative to historical norms and cybersecurity industry peers. With a Price-to-Book ratio of 29.73x, the stock trades at a significant premium to the broader Zacks Security industry average, suggesting limited upside potential at current levels. This elevated valuation indicates that much of the company's growth prospects and market leadership position may already be fully reflected in the current stock price.

FTNT’s Price/Book Ratio Suggests Premium Valuation



The cybersecurity market is also experiencing unprecedented competition, with established players like CrowdStrike CRWD, Zscaler ZS and Check Point Software Technologies CHKP, besides innovative newcomers aggressively pursuing market share. The recent expanded partnership between CrowdStrike and Zscaler, combining endpoint security with zero-trust network access, demonstrates how competitors are creating integrated solutions that challenge Fortinet's unified Security Fabric approach. Check Point Software Technologies maintains its focus on threat prevention through its Infinity Architecture, offering enterprise customers an alternative to Fortinet's integrated platform strategy.



Fortinet shares have delivered a 15.3% rise in the year-to-date period compared with the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector's 12.5% return. Fortinet’s stock-price movement reflects growing concerns about the sustainability of current growth rates and mounting competitive pressure across key market segments, including SASE, endpoint protection, and network security.

FTNT's Year-to-Date Performance



AI Innovation as Strategic Differentiator

Fortinet has made substantial investments in artificial intelligence capabilities across its entire product portfolio, potentially providing sustainable competitive advantages. The company announced significant enhancements to its AI-powered workspace security suite and expanded FortiAI capabilities across the Security Fabric platform. With more than 500 AI patents issued and pending, Fortinet positions itself as a leader in AI-driven cybersecurity innovation.



Recent developments include the evolution of FortiAnalyzer into a comprehensive AI-driven security operations platform, incorporating embedded generative AI assistance to help security teams manage increasingly sophisticated threats. These AI capabilities span automated threat detection, intelligent response orchestration, and operational efficiency improvements. FortiAI now integrates across seven different products, including FortiSIEM, FortiSOAR, and FortiDLP, demonstrating the breadth of AI implementation across the company's security ecosystem.

Strategic Capital Allocation and Investment Implications

The buyback program extension through February 2027 provides management with enhanced flexibility to optimize capital allocation based on evolving market conditions and strategic opportunities. This approach enables opportunistic share repurchases while preserving financial resources for potential acquisitions and organic growth investments. As of Aug. 21, 2025, approximately $1.23 billion remains available under the program, including the recent $1 billion increase.



While Fortinet's financial performance remains fundamentally sound and the expanded share buyback program demonstrates management confidence, current valuation levels and intensifying competitive pressures suggest that investors should wait for more attractive entry points. The company's premium valuation leaves minimal margin for execution errors, and the eventual transition away from the hardware refresh cycle could pressure future growth rates.



For existing shareholders, the expanded buyback program provides meaningful downside protection and reflects management's commitment to value creation. However, prospective investors would benefit from exercising patience and waiting for improved risk-reward dynamics before initiating new positions in this otherwise well-positioned cybersecurity leader. Fortinet currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

