Fortinet Expands FortiOS with Quantum-Safe Encryption Innovations to Combat Emerging Cyber Threats

Fortinet enhances FortiOS with quantum-safe encryption features, enabling organizations to counteract emerging quantum-computing threats.

Quiver AI Summary

Fortinet has announced significant enhancements to its FortiOS operating system to protect organizations against quantum-computing threats that could compromise current encryption standards. The new features enable users to deploy quantum-safe encryption algorithms and key distribution methods, offering resilience against quantum-powered attacks, including harvest-now, decrypt-later (HNDL) scenarios. Key features include support for post-quantum cryptography methods, quantum key distribution, algorithm stacking, and an intuitive management interface. These advancements are aimed at helping organizations with sensitive data secure their networks as they transition to post-quantum security. Fortinet underscores its commitment to innovation and customer security, emphasizing that these capabilities are available at no extra cost for users of FortiGate NGFW and Fortinet Secure SD-WAN products.

Potential Positives

Fortinet has launched quantum-safe features in its FortiOS, positioning itself as a leader in protecting critical data against emerging quantum-computing threats.

The integration of post-quantum cryptography methods and quantum key distribution highlights Fortinet's proactive approach to future-proofing network security, which may enhance customer confidence and attract new clients in sensitive industries.

Offering these advanced security capabilities at no additional cost to FortiGate NGFW and Fortinet Secure SD-WAN customers demonstrates Fortinet's commitment to delivering value and innovation to its existing client base.

The announcement reinforces Fortinet's reputation in the cybersecurity industry as a trusted provider with a strong focus on addressing new and evolving security challenges.

Potential Negatives

Press release emphasizes the urgent need for quantum-safe encryption, indicating that current security solutions may be inadequate against emerging quantum computing threats.



Highlights specific industry vulnerabilities, which may raise concerns amongst potential customers regarding their current security posture with Fortinet's solutions.



Reiterates the prevalence of "harvest-now, decrypt-later" (HNDL) attacks, potentially pointing to the dangers that organizations currently face if they do not adopt the new technologies quickly.

FAQ

What are the key features of FortiOS 7.6?

FortiOS 7.6 includes quantum-safe encryption, algorithm stacking, and seamless transition to post-quantum security for enhanced data protection.

How does Fortinet protect against quantum computing threats?

Fortinet offers post-quantum cryptography methods and quantum key distribution to secure data against potential quantum-powered attacks.

Who benefits from Fortinet's quantum-safe features?

Organizations handling sensitive data, such as finance, healthcare, and government, can leverage these features to protect their networks from future threats.

What is harvest-now, decrypt-later (HNDL) attack?

HNDL attacks involve cybercriminals storing encrypted data now to decrypt it later when quantum computing can break current encryption.

How does Fortinet ensure smooth deployment of quantum-safe security?

Fortinet simplifies configuration and management of quantum-safe settings, enabling easy implementation for network administrators.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$FTNT Congressional Stock Trading

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $FTNT Data Alerts

Members of Congress have traded $FTNT stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FTNT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 05/12.

on 05/12. REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/11.

on 04/11. REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/13 and 0 sales.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$FTNT Insider Trading Activity

$FTNT insiders have traded $FTNT stock on the open market 31 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 29 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FTNT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEN XIE (PRESIDENT & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 409,909 shares for an estimated $41,673,802 .

. MICHAEL XIE (VP, ENGINEERING & CTO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 330,330 shares for an estimated $32,455,790 .

. KEITH JENSEN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 41,160 shares for an estimated $4,596,626 .

. KENNETH A GOLDMAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $299,320 .

. CHRISTIANE OHLGART (Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,164 shares for an estimated $121,883

WILLIAM H. NEUKOM has made 2 purchases buying 663 shares for an estimated $69,789 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FTNT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 688 institutional investors add shares of $FTNT stock to their portfolio, and 550 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$FTNT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FTNT in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Rosenblatt issued a "Buy" rating on 06/17/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 05/08/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/08/2025

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/08/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/07/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 02/07/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $FTNT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FTNT forecast page.

$FTNT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FTNT recently. We have seen 22 analysts offer price targets for $FTNT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $109.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jonathan Ruykhaver from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $110.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Saket Kalia from Barclays set a target price of $110.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Catharine Trebnick from Rosenblatt set a target price of $125.0 on 06/17/2025

on 06/17/2025 Roger Boyd from UBS set a target price of $105.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Dan Bergstrom from RBC Capital set a target price of $105.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Eric Heath from Keybanc set a target price of $115.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Patrick Colville from Scotiabank set a target price of $115.0 on 05/08/2025

Full Release



SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







News Summary









Fortinet





®



(NASDAQ: FTNT), the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, today announced expanded innovations within its unified operating system, FortiOS, that protect against quantum-computing threats to current encryption standards. The latest FortiOS capabilities help organizations with highly sensitive data deploy encryption algorithms and key distribution methods that can withstand quantum-powered attacks, stack algorithms for more robust protection, and easily transition to post-quantum security.





“At Fortinet, we’re committed to arming customers with cutting-edge technology to protect against new and emerging threats. As quantum computing advances, organizations can trust Fortinet’s technology innovation and leadership to safeguard their critical data and future-proof their infrastructures,” said Michael Xie, Founder, President, and Chief Technology Officer at Fortinet. “Many enterprises are eager to take action to protect their networks from quantum-powered threats. That’s why we’ve made cutting-edge, quantum-safe features available today for FortiGate NGFW and Fortinet Secure SD-WAN customers, so they can confidently transition to post-quantum security.”







Orga





nizations Handling Sensitive Information Need Quantum-Safe Encryption Now







Quantum computers can perform complex calculations at unprecedented speeds and can easily break current encryption standards. Cybercriminals are already storing encrypted traffic to decrypt in the future, with a particular focus on industries that handle highly sensitive data that remains relevant over long periods, such as telecommunications, financial services, government, and healthcare.









FortiOS: ready for the post-quantum world







With FortiOS 7.6, organizations, such as those using FortiGate next-generation firewall (NGFW) and Fortinet Secure SD-WAN, can now leverage built-in quantum-safe features designed to defend against emerging threats, including harvest-now, decrypt-later (HNDL) attacks. These capabilities help secure network traffic, simplify deployment, and support a smooth transition to post-quantum security. Customers have access to the following quantum-safe features at no additional cost:



Post-quantum cryptography (PQC) methods,



including National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST)-approved algorithms like ML-KEM and emerging algorithms like BIKE, HQC, and Frodo.



With FortiOS 7.6, organizations, such as those using FortiGate next-generation firewall (NGFW) and Fortinet Secure SD-WAN, can now leverage built-in quantum-safe features designed to defend against emerging threats, including harvest-now, decrypt-later (HNDL) attacks. These capabilities help secure network traffic, simplify deployment, and support a smooth transition to post-quantum security. Customers have access to the following quantum-safe features at no additional cost: including National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST)-approved algorithms like ML-KEM and emerging algorithms like BIKE, HQC, and Frodo.





Quantum key distribution (QKD),



leveraging quantum mechanics to enable the secure exchange of encryption keys, ensures that any eavesdropping attempts are detectable. Fortinet introduced support for QKD integrations starting with FortiOS 7.4, enabling interoperability with leading QKD vendors via standardized interfaces. This capability underscores Fortinet’s proactive approach to quantum-resilient network security by integrating quantum-safe key exchange mechanisms into its NGFW architecture.



leveraging quantum mechanics to enable the secure exchange of encryption keys, ensures that any eavesdropping attempts are detectable. Fortinet introduced support for QKD integrations starting with FortiOS 7.4, enabling interoperability with leading QKD vendors via standardized interfaces. This capability underscores Fortinet’s proactive approach to quantum-resilient network security by integrating quantum-safe key exchange mechanisms into its NGFW architecture.





Algorithm stacking,



which combines multiple cryptographic algorithms to create a more resilient solution and enhance network infrastructure security.



which combines multiple cryptographic algorithms to create a more resilient solution and enhance network infrastructure security.





A hybrid mode for gradual transition to post-quantum security



that enables seamless integration of traditional public-key cryptography and QKD.



that enables seamless integration of traditional public-key cryptography and QKD.





An enhanced user interface



that simplifies the configuration and management of quantum-safe settings so that network administrators can implement quantum-safe security easily.

















Proven Innovation You Can Trust







Fortinet was founded on the principle of converging networking and security through a single operating system. This unique approach enables Fortinet to deploy cutting-edge updates, such as quantum-safe innovations, across its unified operating system, helping customers future-proof their security postures.







Additional Resources









About Fortinet









Fortinet



(Nasdaq: FTNT) is a driving force in the evolution of cybersecurity and the convergence of networking and security. Our mission is to secure people, devices, and data everywhere, and today we deliver cybersecurity everywhere our customers need it with the largest integrated portfolio of over 50 enterprise-grade products. Well over half a million customers trust Fortinet's solutions, which are among the most deployed, most patented, and most validated in the industry. The



Fortinet Training Institute



, one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry, is dedicated to making cybersecurity training and new career opportunities available to everyone. Collaboration with



esteemed organizations



from both the public and private sectors, including Computer Emergency Response Teams (“CERTS”), government entities, and academia, is a fundamental aspect of Fortinet’s commitment to enhance cyber resilience globally.



FortiGuard Labs



, Fortinet’s elite threat intelligence and research organization, develops and utilizes leading-edge machine learning and AI technologies to provide customers with timely and consistently top-rated protection and actionable threat intelligence. Learn more at



https://www.fortinet.com



, the



Fortinet Blog



, and



FortiGuard Labs



.







Copyright © 2025 Fortinet, Inc. All rights reserved. The symbols ® and ™ denote respectively federally registered trademarks and common law trademarks of Fortinet, Inc., its subsidiaries and affiliates. Fortinet’s trademarks include, but are not limited to, the following: Fortinet, the Fortinet logo, FortiGate, FortiOS, FortiGuard, FortiCare, FortiAnalyzer, FortiManager, FortiASIC, FortiClient, FortiCloud, FortiMail, FortiSandbox, FortiADC, FortiAI, FortiAIOps, FortiAgent, FortiAntenna, FortiAP, FortiAPCam, FortiAuthenticator, FortiCache, FortiCall, FortiCam, FortiCamera, FortiCarrier, FortiCASB, FortiCentral, FortiCNP, FortiConnect, FortiController, FortiConverter, FortiCSPM, FortiCWP, FortiDAST, FortiDB, FortiDDoS, FortiDeceptor, FortiDeploy, FortiDevSec, FortiDLP, FortiEdge, FortiEDR, FortiExplorer, FortiExtender, FortiFirewall, FortiFlex FortiFone, FortiGSLB, FortiGuest, FortiHypervisor, FortiInsight, FortiIsolator, FortiLAN, FortiLink, FortiMonitor, FortiNAC, FortiNDR, FortiPAM, FortiPenTest, FortiPhish, FortiPoint, FortiPolicy, FortiPortal, FortiPresence, FortiProxy, FortiRecon, FortiRecorder, FortiSASE, FortiScanner, FortiSDNConnector, FortiSIEM, FortiSMS, FortiSOAR, FortiSRA, FortiStack, FortiSwitch, FortiTester, FortiToken, FortiTrust, FortiVoice, FortiWAN, FortiWeb, FortiWiFi, FortiWLC, FortiWLM, FortiXDR and Lacework FortiCNAPP. Other trademarks belong to their respective owners. Fortinet has not independently verified statements or certifications herein attributed to third parties and Fortinet does not independently endorse such statements. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary herein, nothing herein constitutes a warranty, guarantee, contract, binding specification or other binding commitment by Fortinet or any indication of intent related to a binding commitment, and performance and other specification information herein may be unique to certain environments.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.