Fortinet Enhances Lacework FortiCNAPP and Expands Cloud Security Services Availability in AWS Marketplace

Fortinet announces updates to Lacework FortiCNAPP and expands services in AWS Marketplace to enhance cloud security for customers.

Fortinet has announced significant updates to Lacework FortiCNAPP, enhancing its capabilities to secure applications and workloads in hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The updates provide improved protection and faster detection of threats, including real-time alerting for critical activities and agentless scanning for Windows workloads. Additionally, several Fortinet services, including FortiAppSec Cloud and FortiMail Workspace Security, are now available in the AWS Marketplace, streamlining procurement for AWS customers. Fortinet emphasizes its commitment to a unified cloud-native security approach, consolidating various security solutions under one platform to offer comprehensive protection and operational clarity. The enhancements and expanded service availability aim to support organizations in achieving secure cloud transformation efficiently.

Fortinet announced significant updates to Lacework FortiCNAPP, reinforcing its position as an industry leader in cloud-native security solutions.

The expansion of Fortinet's services in the AWS Marketplace simplifies procurement for customers, enhancing customer accessibility to its cybersecurity offerings.

Fortinet achieved the AWS Security Incident Response Specialization, highlighting its expertise and commitment to delivering streamlined incident response solutions in partnership with AWS.

The introduction of a flexible, usage-based licensing model (FortiFlex) allows customers to optimize their cloud security investments, promoting cost efficiency and scalability.

The press release lacks specific details on how the enhancements to Lacework FortiCNAPP outperform competitor products in the crowded cybersecurity market, which may raise questions about its competitive edge.

There is no disclosure of potential security vulnerabilities or incidents related to the newly announced services, which could lead to skepticism regarding their reliability and effectiveness.

The emphasis on the company’s pivot towards unified cloud security solutions may indicate that previous offerings were fragmented or ineffective, potentially damaging the company's reputation in prior product effectiveness.

What is Lacework FortiCNAPP?

Lacework FortiCNAPP is a cloud-native security platform designed to protect applications and workloads across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

What services did Fortinet announce for AWS Marketplace?

Fortinet announced the availability of FortiAppSec Cloud, FortiMail Workspace Security, FortiNDR Cloud, and FortiSIEM in AWS Marketplace.

How does FortiCNAPP enhance cloud security?

FortiCNAPP delivers real-time alerting, detailed visibility, and agentless scanning for improved protection of cloud-native applications and workloads.

What is the AWS Security Incident Response Specialization?

This specialization recognizes Fortinet’s streamlined incident response solutions that leverage AWS security response experts for effective cloud security.

How does FortiFlex licensing work?

FortiFlex offers a daily usage-based licensing model that allows organizations to optimize their cloud security investments flexibly.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







News Summary









Fortinet



® (NASDAQ: FTNT), the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, today announced powerful updates to Lacework FortiCNAPP, making it easier than ever for customers to secure applications and workloads across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The company also announced that the FortiAppSec Cloud service, FortiMail Workspace Security, FortiNDR Cloud, FortiSIEM, and Fortinet Incident Response services are now available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog that helps you find, buy, deploy, and manage software, data products, and professional services from thousands of vendors.





“Fortinet is committed to accelerating secure cloud transformation for our customers,” said Nirav Shah, Senior Vice President, Products and Solutions at Fortinet. “By making more of our services available in AWS Marketplace and enhancing leading cloud-native solutions like Lacework FortiCNAPP and FortiAppSec Cloud, we’re making it easier than ever for organizations to protect every cloud workload, application, and network edge.”







Delivering Smarter Protection, Faster Response and Remediation







Fortinet has enhanced Lacework FortiCNAPP to deliver even stronger protection for cloud-native applications across their entire life cycle. These updates reinforce FortiCNAPP as an industry-leading, cloud-native security platform designed to deliver faster detection, deeper insights, and simplified operations at scale.









Real-Time CloudTrail Alerting



– Enables near-instant detection of critical activity, such as compromised credentials or anomalous API behavior, by reducing AWS CloudTrail alert latency from 24 hours to under 15 minutes.



– Enables near-instant detection of critical activity, such as compromised credentials or anomalous API behavior, by reducing AWS CloudTrail alert latency from 24 hours to under 15 minutes.





Explorer (Security Graph)



– Provides a visual, interactive view of attack paths and asset relationships, making pinpointing and investigating exposures, such as internet-facing vulnerabilities, easier.



– Provides a visual, interactive view of attack paths and asset relationships, making pinpointing and investigating exposures, such as internet-facing vulnerabilities, easier.





Agentless Windows Scanning



– Supports agentless scanning for Windows workloads across any cloud, identifying vulnerabilities and secrets without requiring software deployment. This is ideal for expanding visibility and compliance with minimal overhead.



– Supports agentless scanning for Windows workloads across any cloud, identifying vulnerabilities and secrets without requiring software deployment. This is ideal for expanding visibility and compliance with minimal overhead.





Fleet Management



– Delivers detailed visibility across large environments into agent inventory, health, and deployment status, helping teams monitor coverage and optimize cloud security.







In addition, Fortinet expands its cloud services for web applications and APIs by introducing new service bundles that include Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), CDN, and SoC-as-a-Service, in addition to its AI-powered zero-day threat detection, analysis, and remediation to protect web applications and APIs.







Full-Stack Protection Now Available in AWS Marketplace







Fortinet has expanded the availability of its cloud security portfolio in



AWS Marketplace



. This provides Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers with the ability to streamline the purchase and management of more Fortinet offerings within their AWS Marketplace account. By deploying solutions on AWS, Fortinet makes it easier for customers to deploy protection, streamline procurement, and apply AWS Enterprise Discount Program (EDP) commitments.





Services now available in AWS Marketplace include:









FortiAppSec Cloud



– Unified web application and API protection (WAAP) with web application firewall (WAF), bot management, API security, and DDoS mitigation



– Unified web application and API protection (WAAP) with web application firewall (WAF), bot management, API security, and DDoS mitigation





FortiMail Workspace Security



– End-to-end SaaS protection across email, browsers, and collaboration tools to stop advanced threats in platforms like Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, Slack, and Teams with a built-in, 24x7 managed incident response service to accelerate threat containment and lighten the load on SOC teams



– End-to-end SaaS protection across email, browsers, and collaboration tools to stop advanced threats in platforms like Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, Slack, and Teams with a built-in, 24x7 managed incident response service to accelerate threat containment and lighten the load on SOC teams





FortiNDR Cloud



– AI-driven threat detection optimized for distributed cloud infrastructure



– AI-driven threat detection optimized for distributed cloud infrastructure





FortiSIEM



– Scalable log management and incident response for complex environments







Fortinet has achieved the





AWS Security Incident Response Specialization





, which recognizes that Fortinet provides a streamlined incident response solution backed by AWS security response experts through AWS Security Incident Response.





The capabilities of Fortinet’s specialized cloud consulting and FortiGuard Incident Response Services teams help AWS customers strengthen their cloud security posture. Fortinet Incident Response Services are now available in AWS Marketplace, offering expert support backed by deep integration with AWS and the Fortinet Security Fabric. This underscores Fortinet’s commitment to supporting customers with end-to-end security expertise—from proactive risk assessments to prompt incident handling—backed by deep integration with AWS-native tools and FortiGuard threat intelligence.







A Strategic Shift toward Unified Cloud-Native Security







This launch reinforces Fortinet's commitment to simplifying cloud security by consolidating fragmented, non-integrated solutions into a unified cloud security platform. Rather than relying on isolated point products, Fortinet delivers integrated solutions across application, network, and user layers designed to streamline management and scale efficiently in any environment.





By unifying capabilities like WAAP, network detection and response (NDR), security information and event management (SIEM), cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP), and workspace security under a single vendor and deployment model, organizations gain comprehensive cloud protection along with greater speed, cost-efficiency, and operational clarity.





For those with cloud spend commitments and desire to optimize their cloud security investments, particularly in dynamic environments, Fortinet



FortiFlex



offers a flexible, daily usage-based licensing model that supports rapid deployment, elastic scaling, and seamless drawdown of existing cloud commitments, helping organizations protect what they need, when they need it, while only paying for what they use.







Additional Resources









About Fortinet









Fortinet



(Nasdaq: FTNT) is a driving force in the evolution of cybersecurity and the convergence of networking and security. Our mission is to secure people, devices, and data everywhere, and today we deliver cybersecurity everywhere our customers need it with the largest integrated portfolio of over 50 enterprise-grade products. Well over half a million customers trust Fortinet's solutions, which are among the most deployed, most patented, and most validated in the industry. The



Fortinet Training Institute



, one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry, is dedicated to making cybersecurity training and new career opportunities available to everyone. Collaboration with



esteemed organizations



from both the public and private sectors, including Computer Emergency Response Teams (“CERTS”), government entities, and academia, is a fundamental aspect of Fortinet’s commitment to enhance cyber resilience globally.



FortiGuard Labs



, Fortinet’s elite threat intelligence and research organization, develops and utilizes leading-edge machine learning and AI technologies to provide customers with timely and consistently top-rated protection and actionable threat intelligence. Learn more at



https://www.fortinet.com



, the



Fortinet Blog



, and



FortiGuard Labs



.







Copyright © 2025 Fortinet, Inc. All rights reserved. The symbols ® and ™ denote respectively federally registered trademarks and common law trademarks of Fortinet, Inc., its subsidiaries and affiliates. Fortinet’s trademarks include, but are not limited to, the following: Fortinet, the Fortinet logo, FortiGate, FortiOS, FortiGuard, FortiCare, FortiAnalyzer, FortiManager, FortiASIC, FortiClient, FortiCloud, FortiMail, FortiSandbox, FortiADC, FortiAI, FortiAIOps, FortiAgent, FortiAntenna, FortiAP, FortiAPCam, FortiAuthenticator, FortiCache, FortiCall, FortiCam, FortiCamera, FortiCarrier, FortiCASB, FortiCentral, FortiCNP, FortiConnect, FortiController, FortiConverter, FortiCSPM, FortiCWP, FortiDAST, FortiDB, FortiDDoS, FortiDeceptor, FortiDeploy, FortiDevSec, FortiDLP, FortiEdge, FortiEDR, FortiExplorer, FortiExtender, FortiFirewall, FortiFlex FortiFone, FortiGSLB, FortiGuest, FortiHypervisor, FortiInsight, FortiIsolator, FortiLAN, FortiLink, FortiMonitor, FortiNAC, FortiNDR, FortiPAM, FortiPenTest, FortiPhish, FortiPoint, FortiPolicy, FortiPortal, FortiPresence, FortiProxy, FortiRecon, FortiRecorder, FortiSASE, FortiScanner, FortiSDNConnector, FortiSIEM, FortiSMS, FortiSOAR, FortiSRA, FortiStack, FortiSwitch, FortiTester, FortiToken, FortiTrust, FortiVoice, FortiWAN, FortiWeb, FortiWiFi, FortiWLC, FortiWLM, FortiXDR and Lacework FortiCNAPP. Other trademarks belong to their respective owners. Fortinet has not independently verified statements or certifications herein attributed to third parties and Fortinet does not independently endorse such statements. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary herein, nothing herein constitutes a warranty, guarantee, contract, binding specification or other binding commitment by Fortinet or any indication of intent related to a binding commitment, and performance and other specification information herein may be unique to certain environments.





