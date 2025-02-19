Fortinet Enhances FortiAnalyzer with AI-Driven Automation for Streamlined Security Operations in Midsize Enterprises

Fortinet enhances FortiAnalyzer for faster, AI-driven security operations, streamlining SOC management for resource-constrained teams.

Fortinet has announced major upgrades to its FortiAnalyzer platform, aimed at improving security operations for midsize enterprises and teams facing a shortage of cybersecurity skills. The enhancements position FortiAnalyzer as an all-in-one solution that streamlines security operations and provides extensive visibility across both on-premises and cloud environments. Key features include a unified data lake for centralized monitoring, advanced threat detection using AI and threat intelligence, automated incident response capabilities, and integrations with existing security tools. These updates respond to the increasing complexity of cyber threats and aim to empower lean security teams to manage operations effectively without the need for multiple tools. Fortinet emphasizes that these improvements will help organizations enhance their security posture while increasing operational efficiency.

Fortinet announced significant enhancements to FortiAnalyzer, emphasizing its capabilities to streamline security operations for resource-constrained teams, which addresses a critical industry challenge.

The updated FortiAnalyzer provides a unified data lake for centralized visibility, enhancing threat detection and incident response across both on-premises and cloud environments.

New AI-driven features and automation capabilities in FortiAnalyzer reduce the need for multiple security tools, allowing lean teams to operate at the efficiency of larger SOCs without added complexity.

Fortinet’s integration of advanced threat detection and automated incident response positions FortiAnalyzer as a comprehensive solution for organizations looking to strengthen their cybersecurity posture amid a growing skills shortage.

Dependency on AI and automation may deter organizations with less technological integration, impacting adoption rates for FortiAnalyzer.

There’s a potential perception that the product could become overly complex for midsize enterprises, despite claims of simplified management of security operations.

What enhancements were announced for FortiAnalyzer?

Fortinet announced significant enhancements to FortiAnalyzer, optimizing it for faster, smarter security operations tailored for midsize enterprises.

How does FortiAnalyzer support security operations?

FortiAnalyzer provides centralized visibility, advanced threat detection, and automated incident response from a single, streamlined platform.

What is the role of AI in FortiAnalyzer?

AI in FortiAnalyzer enhances threat detection, automates incident response, and enables faster, more efficient security operations management.

Who benefits from the new FortiAnalyzer features?

Current FortiAnalyzer customers with FortiGuard subscriptions can access the latest features, improving their security operations effectively.

How does FortiAnalyzer reduce security operation complexity?

FortiAnalyzer consolidates security tools into one platform, leveraging AI and automation to simplify management and improve response times.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, today announced significant enhancements to FortiAnalyzer, reinforcing its role in driving faster, smarter security operations (SecOps) all from a single, turnkey hybrid platform tailored for midsize enterprises and teams impacted by the cyber skills shortage.





FortiAnalyzer is a powerful, streamlined entry point to scale an organization’s security operations center (SOC), providing broad coverage for both on-premises and cloud environments from a single platform. With ready-to-deploy capabilities that deliver complete control with centralized visibility, advanced threat detection, and automated incident response, FortiAnalyzer helps organizations increase their agility and ability to rapidly expand SecOps coverage and use cases without adding complexity.





“Security teams today are stretched thin, yet they’re expected to defend against increasingly complex and targeted threats,” said Nirav Shah, Senior Vice President, Products and Solutions at Fortinet. “With the latest advancements in FortiAnalyzer, we’ve eliminated the need for additional SecOps tools, making it the ideal turnkey AI-driven security operations platform supporting on-premises and cloud environments. This is a game-changer for lean security teams, allowing them to enhance threat detection, automate incident response, and streamline critical security operations functions from a single platform.”







AI-Driven Security Operations, Simplified







As cyberthreats grow more sophisticated and the attack surface expands, organizations—particularly those with resource-constrained security and IT teams—struggle to manage security operations effectively. Recognizing this challenge, Fortinet continues to evolve FortiAnalyzer with cutting-edge AI and automation, ensuring that organizations can detect, investigate, and respond to threats faster and more efficiently without needing a complex, multi-tool security stack.







The newly enhanced FortiAnalyzer delivers:











Unified data lake for centralized visibility:



Consolidated network and security logs, security analytics, and compliance reporting from across the Fortinet Security Fabric into a single platform view, with enhanced IoT, SOC, email security, and endpoint dashboards offer deeper insights into high-severity incidents, compromised hosts, and vulnerabilities, reducing complexity for security teams.



Consolidated network and security logs, security analytics, and compliance reporting from across the Fortinet Security Fabric into a single platform view, with enhanced IoT, SOC, email security, and endpoint dashboards offer deeper insights into high-severity incidents, compromised hosts, and vulnerabilities, reducing complexity for security teams.





Advanced threat detection and AI-powered analysis from FortiGuard Labs



: Enriched views with integrated threat intelligence, including the FortiGuard Indicator of Compromise (IoC) and Outbreak Detection subscription help analysts identify and address vulnerabilities faster. FortiAnalyzer built-in AI capabilities automatically identify high-priority alerts and downloads relevant event handlers, correlation rules, and reports to help organizations understand an attack’s background, timeline, affected technologies, and related threat intelligence. These capabilities have been further enhanced through zero-trust network access (ZTNA)-based detections and Safeguarding, which detect harmful content to identify and mitigate emerging threats effectively.



: Enriched views with integrated threat intelligence, including the FortiGuard Indicator of Compromise (IoC) and Outbreak Detection subscription help analysts identify and address vulnerabilities faster. FortiAnalyzer built-in AI capabilities automatically identify high-priority alerts and downloads relevant event handlers, correlation rules, and reports to help organizations understand an attack’s background, timeline, affected technologies, and related threat intelligence. These capabilities have been further enhanced through zero-trust network access (ZTNA)-based detections and Safeguarding, which detect harmful content to identify and mitigate emerging threats effectively.





Automated incident response



: New prebuilt SOC automation content packs equip teams with the latest event handlers, playbooks, and third-party log parsers, such as Armis Platform, Microsoft Office 365, and more, enabling security teams to contain and remediate threats with minimal manual intervention.



: New prebuilt SOC automation content packs equip teams with the latest event handlers, playbooks, and third-party log parsers, such as Armis Platform, Microsoft Office 365, and more, enabling security teams to contain and remediate threats with minimal manual intervention.





Expanded automation connectors



: Enhanced native integrations with FortiAuthenticator, FortiSandbox, FortiWeb, FortiMail, and VirusTotal provide more automation actions, reducing response times and improving incident resolution.



: Enhanced native integrations with FortiAuthenticator, FortiSandbox, FortiWeb, FortiMail, and VirusTotal provide more automation actions, reducing response times and improving incident resolution.





Native integration with the Fortinet Security Fabric



: Unified interoperability across Fortinet’s cybersecurity solutions ensures end-to-end protection with AI-driven correlation and actionable insights.



: Unified interoperability across Fortinet’s cybersecurity solutions ensures end-to-end protection with AI-driven correlation and actionable insights.





Third-party device and dynamic SOC service support



: Integrations with third-party devices and dynamic SOC services ensure organizations can seamlessly deploy FortiAnalyzer within their existing infrastructure and secure their entire ecosystem with a unified platform.



: Integrations with third-party devices and dynamic SOC services ensure organizations can seamlessly deploy FortiAnalyzer within their existing infrastructure and secure their entire ecosystem with a unified platform.





Embedded GenAI assistance



: FortiAI, the Gen-AI assistant built into the FortiAnalyzer user experience, maximizes the product capabilities, analytics, and telemetry to help security teams supercharge threat investigation and response at the speed of AI.













A Smarter Approach to Security Operations







With these latest innovations, FortiAnalyzer empowers lean security teams to manage hybrid environments at the level of large, well-resourced security operations teams without requiring extensive personnel or multiple security tools. By leveraging AI-driven automation, FortiAnalyzer enables organizations to maximize efficiency at scale without complexity, delivering faster detections, smarter responses, and decreased risk within a unified platform.





Current FortiAnalyzer customers with FortiGuard subscription services already have access to the new features and capabilities. Content packs are updated regularly, ensuring that organizations keep pace with emerging threats and enabling the expansion of SOC coverage as needs evolve.







Additional Resources









About Fortinet









Fortinet



(Nasdaq: FTNT) is a driving force in the evolution of cybersecurity and the convergence of networking and security. Our mission is to secure people, devices, and data everywhere, and today we deliver cybersecurity everywhere our customers need it with the largest integrated portfolio of over 50 enterprise-grade products. Well over half a million customers trust Fortinet's solutions, which are among the most deployed, most patented, and most validated in the industry. The



Fortinet Training Institute



, one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry, is dedicated to making cybersecurity training and new career opportunities available to everyone. Collaboration with



esteemed organizations



from both the public and private sectors, including Computer Emergency Response Teams (“CERTS”), government entities, and academia, is a fundamental aspect of Fortinet’s commitment to enhance cyber resilience globally.



FortiGuard Labs



, Fortinet’s elite threat intelligence and research organization, develops and utilizes leading-edge machine learning and AI technologies to provide customers with timely and consistently top-rated protection and actionable threat intelligence. Learn more at



https://www.fortinet.com



, the



Fortinet Blog



, and



FortiGuard Labs



.







Copyright © 2025 Fortinet, Inc. All rights reserved. The symbols ® and ™ denote respectively federally registered trademarks and common law trademarks of Fortinet, Inc., its subsidiaries and affiliates. Fortinet’s trademarks include, but are not limited to, the following: Fortinet, the Fortinet logo, FortiGate, FortiOS, FortiGuard, FortiCare, FortiAnalyzer, FortiManager, FortiASIC, FortiClient, FortiCloud, FortiMail, FortiSandbox, FortiADC, FortiAI, FortiAIOps, FortiAgent, FortiAntenna, FortiAP, FortiAPCam, FortiAuthenticator, FortiCache, FortiCall, FortiCam, FortiCamera, FortiCarrier, FortiCASB, FortiCentral, FortiCNP, FortiConnect, FortiController, FortiConverter, FortiCSPM, FortiCWP, FortiDAST, FortiDB, FortiDDoS, FortiDeceptor, FortiDeploy, FortiDevSec, FortiDLP, FortiEdge, FortiEDR, FortiExplorer, FortiExtender, FortiFirewall, FortiFlex FortiFone, FortiGSLB, FortiGuest, FortiHypervisor, FortiInsight, FortiIsolator, FortiLAN, FortiLink, FortiMonitor, FortiNAC, FortiNDR, FortiPAM, FortiPenTest, FortiPhish, FortiPoint, FortiPolicy, FortiPortal, FortiPresence, FortiProxy, FortiRecon, FortiRecorder, FortiSASE, FortiScanner, FortiSDNConnector, FortiSIEM, FortiSMS, FortiSOAR, FortiSRA, FortiStack, FortiSwitch, FortiTester, FortiToken, FortiTrust, FortiVoice, FortiWAN, FortiWeb, FortiWiFi, FortiWLC, FortiWLM, FortiXDR and Lacework FortiCNAPP. Other trademarks belong to their respective owners. Fortinet has not independently verified statements or certifications herein attributed to third parties and Fortinet does not independently endorse such statements. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary herein, nothing herein constitutes a warranty, guarantee, contract, binding specification or other binding commitment by Fortinet or any indication of intent related to a binding commitment, and performance and other specification information herein may be unique to certain environments.













Media Contact:









Investor Contact:









Analyst Contact:











Travis Anderson





Fortinet, Inc.





408-235-7700







pr@fortinet.com











Aaron Ovadia





Fortinet, Inc.





408-235-7700







investors@fortinet.com











Brian Greenberg





Fortinet, Inc.





408-235-7700







analystrelations@fortinet.com













