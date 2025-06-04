Fortinet Enhances Email and Data Security with Launch of FortiMail Workspace Security Suite

Fortinet announced enhancements to FortiMail, launching the FortiMail Workspace Security suite for comprehensive email and data protection.

Fortinet has announced the launch of its FortiMail Workspace Security suite, enhancing its data and productivity security portfolio. This suite positions FortiMail as the most comprehensive and customizable email security platform, extending protection beyond email to include web browsers and collaboration tools. With the integration of AI-powered features, Fortinet aims to address the increasing threats posed by cybercriminals using sophisticated technology to automate attacks. The enhanced solutions provide robust security for email, collaboration environments, and sensitive data management, enabling organizations to effectively safeguard user productivity and mitigate insider risks in today’s hybrid work environments. Fortinet’s offering also emphasizes the importance of a unified strategy for protecting users and data, addressing both external and internal threats.

Potential Positives

Fortinet has launched the FortiMail Workspace Security suite, enhancing its email security offerings and establishing it as the most customizable email security platform in the industry.

The new suite extends protection beyond email to include browser and collaboration security, addressing a critical need in the evolving digital workspace.

Advanced features in FortiDLP provide organizations with enhanced data loss prevention capabilities and insider risk management, crucial for protecting sensitive information in a hybrid work environment.

The incorporation of AI-powered protection positions Fortinet to effectively combat the rise of AI-enabled cyber threats, enhancing user and data security across various platforms.

Potential Negatives

The press release emphasizes the evolving threat landscape, suggesting that existing challenges in cybersecurity may not be adequately addressed by current solutions, thereby indicating potential weaknesses in Fortinet's previous offerings.



The mention of advanced AI-enabled cybercrime and sophisticated attacks implies that the threat level is escalating, which may lead customers to question the effectiveness of Fortinet's security measures and their ability to keep up with such threats.



The need for unified protection across email, browsing, and collaboration tools highlights a complex and possibly overwhelming security environment, potentially leading to customer concerns about the usability and integration of Fortinet's solutions.

FAQ

What is FortiMail Workspace Security?

FortiMail Workspace Security is an expanded email security platform by Fortinet, integrating protection for email, browsers, and collaboration tools.

How does Fortinet protect against insider threats?

Fortinet combines FortiDLP with AI capabilities to detect and manage insider risks alongside external threats in its security solutions.

What unique features does FortiMail offer?

FortiMail provides customizable email security options, supporting various deployment models and protecting against inbound, outbound, and internal email threats.

How does Fortinet enhance user productivity security?

With AI-powered protection, Fortinet secures communications and data across collaboration platforms, minimizing risks in hybrid work environments.

What challenges do organizations face in today’s threat landscape?

Organizations confront increasing AI-enabled cybercrime such as sophisticated phishing, impersonation, and account takeover, necessitating advanced security solutions.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







News Summary









Fortinet



® (NASDAQ: FTNT), the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, today announced enhancements to its data and productivity security portfolio, expanding



FortiMail



with the launch of the



FortiMail Workspace Security



suite. These new capabilities establish FortiMail as the broadest and most customizable email security platform and extend protection beyond email to include browser and collaboration security. These advancements, combined with new features in



FortiDLP



, Fortinet’s next-generation data loss prevention (DLP) and insider risk management solution, deliver a unified, AI-powered approach to safeguarding users and sensitive data across today’s dynamic work environments.





“In today’s evolving threat landscape, securing user productivity and sensitive data requires a unified strategy that considers both outsider threats and insider risks,” said Nirav Shah, Senior Vice President, Products and Solutions at Fortinet. “Cybercriminals are aiming their efforts right at users and increasingly leveraging tools like FraudGPT, BlackmailerV3, and ElevenLabs to automate the creation of malware, deepfake videos, phishing websites, and synthetic voices—making attacks more scalable, convincing, and difficult to detect. With our expanded AI-powered FortiMail Workspace Security suite and FortiDLP solutions, Fortinet empowers organizations to stay ahead of threat actors and insider risks while ensuring users, data, and productivity remain secure.”







AI-Powered Defense for Communication, Collaboration, and Data Security







Today’s hybrid workforce relies heavily on SaaS and collaboration tools, increasing both productivity and the attack surface. As users interact with sensitive data across these platforms, organizations must address threats to both users and data in tandem. The



2025 Fortinet Global Threat Landscape Report



highlights the rise of AI-enabled cybercrime, with attackers using automation to launch more convincing phishing, impersonation, and account takeover campaigns.





Fortinet’s enhanced



workspace security solutions



meet this challenge head-on with AI-powered protection across email, browsers, and collaboration environments, defending against external and internal threats wherever work happens. This spans the full spectrum of user interactions and data movement across the digital workspace:







Email security, evolved:



With the acquisition and integration of



Perception Point



—recognized as a Visionary in the 2024 Gartner



®



Magic Quadrant™ for Email Security



1



—Fortinet has significantly expanded the capabilities of the FortiMail email security platform, establishing it as the industry’s broadest and most customizable solution. FortiMail can address any email security needs, including inbound, outbound (including relays), and internal mail protection, with flexible deployment options across appliances, virtual machines, hosted services, and SaaS. It offers multiple operating modes—gateway, server, ICES, and hybrid—and features both a highly configurable UI and a streamlined SaaS experience.







Extending security to collaboration tools:



The



FortiMail Workspace Security



suite expands protection beyond email to web browsers and collaboration tools, enabling organizations to stop sophisticated threats across platforms like Microsoft 365 and Teams, Google Workspace, and Slack. It blocks evasive web-based attacks, hidden malware in shared files, and malicious links sent through chat and collaboration apps. The platform also enhances visibility into user activity across cloud environments, helping security teams detect and prevent account takeovers before they escalate. A built-in, 24x7 managed incident response service supports rapid threat analysis and containment to reduce operational load on SOC teams.







Smarter defense for critical data:





FortiDLP



strengthens this offering by adding advanced capabilities like secure data flow with data lineage and sequence detection, providing security and insider risk teams with detailed tracking of sensitive data from its source, capturing how that data is used and manipulated by users, and automatically correlating user activities to detect high-risk behavior that warrants further investigation. Whether monitoring for unauthorized sharing of confidential information through cloud drives or preventing the exposure of sensitive data to unsanctioned SaaS and GenAI platforms, FortiDLP delivers the context and control needed to protect sensitive data, including intellectual property.







Unified Protection for a Hybrid World







With these latest enhancements, Fortinet redefines the way organizations protect users and data in the modern workspace. By combining the power of AI with integrated email, browser, collaboration, and data security, Fortinet delivers the visibility, control, and response speed security teams need, turning complexity into clarity and threats into just another task handled.







Additional Resources









GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.









Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.











1







Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Email Security Platforms, By Max Taggett, Nikul Patel, Franz Hinner, Deepak Mishra, 16 December 2024









About Fortinet









Fortinet



(Nasdaq: FTNT) is a driving force in the evolution of cybersecurity and the convergence of networking and security. Our mission is to secure people, devices, and data everywhere, and today we deliver cybersecurity everywhere our customers need it with the largest integrated portfolio of over 50 enterprise-grade products. Well over half a million customers trust Fortinet's solutions, which are among the most deployed, most patented, and most validated in the industry. The



Fortinet Training Institute



, one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry, is dedicated to making cybersecurity training and new career opportunities available to everyone. Collaboration with



esteemed organizations



from both the public and private sectors, including Computer Emergency Response Teams (“CERTS”), government entities, and academia, is a fundamental aspect of Fortinet’s commitment to enhance cyber resilience globally.



FortiGuard Labs



, Fortinet’s elite threat intelligence and research organization, develops and utilizes leading-edge machine learning and AI technologies to provide customers with timely and consistently top-rated protection and actionable threat intelligence. Learn more at



https://www.fortinet.com



, the



Fortinet Blog



, and



FortiGuard Labs



.







Copyright © 2025 Fortinet, Inc. All rights reserved. The symbols ® and ™ denote respectively federally registered trademarks and common law trademarks of Fortinet, Inc., its subsidiaries and affiliates. Fortinet’s trademarks include, but are not limited to, the following: Fortinet, the Fortinet logo, FortiGate, FortiOS, FortiGuard, FortiCare, FortiAnalyzer, FortiManager, FortiASIC, FortiClient, FortiCloud, FortiMail, FortiSandbox, FortiADC, FortiAI, FortiAIOps, FortiAgent, FortiAntenna, FortiAP, FortiAPCam, FortiAuthenticator, FortiCache, FortiCall, FortiCam, FortiCamera, FortiCarrier, FortiCASB, FortiCentral, FortiCNP, FortiConnect, FortiController, FortiConverter, FortiCSPM, FortiCWP, FortiDAST, FortiDB, FortiDDoS, FortiDeceptor, FortiDeploy, FortiDevSec, FortiDLP, FortiEdge, FortiEDR, FortiExplorer, FortiExtender, FortiFirewall, FortiFlex FortiFone, FortiGSLB, FortiGuest, FortiHypervisor, FortiInsight, FortiIsolator, FortiLAN, FortiLink, FortiMonitor, FortiNAC, FortiNDR, FortiPAM, FortiPenTest, FortiPhish, FortiPoint, FortiPolicy, FortiPortal, FortiPresence, FortiProxy, FortiRecon, FortiRecorder, FortiSASE, FortiScanner, FortiSDNConnector, FortiSIEM, FortiSMS, FortiSOAR, FortiSRA, FortiStack, FortiSwitch, FortiTester, FortiToken, FortiTrust, FortiVoice, FortiWAN, FortiWeb, FortiWiFi, FortiWLC, FortiWLM, FortiXDR and Lacework FortiCNAPP. Other trademarks belong to their respective owners. Fortinet has not independently verified statements or certifications herein attributed to third parties and Fortinet does not independently endorse such statements. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary herein, nothing herein constitutes a warranty, guarantee, contract, binding specification or other binding commitment by Fortinet or any indication of intent related to a binding commitment, and performance and other specification information herein may be unique to certain environments.









