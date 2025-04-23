Markets
FTNT

Fortinet Earns GovRAMP Authorization For AI-Powered Security And Support Services

April 23, 2025 — 06:20 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) Wednesday announced that it has secured GovRAMP - formerly StateRAMP authorization at the Moderate Impact Level for its FortiGuard AI-Powered Security Services and FortiCare Services.

This accreditation allows Fortinet to offer advanced cybersecurity solutions to state and local government agencies, educational institutions, and public sector partners, affirming its commitment to robust digital protection and rapid threat response.

John Whittle, Fortinet's COO, emphasized that this milestone enhances the public sector's access to threat intelligence and security expertise. GovRAMP, which standardizes cybersecurity for state and local organizations, acknowledged Fortinet's alignment with its stringent standards for risk mitigation and resilience.

FortiGuard provides proactive, AI-driven threat detection using real-time intelligence from Fortinet's extensive sensor network. FortiCare delivers 24/7 global support, giving government agencies access to over 1,900 security experts.

This authorization follows a successful audit under the NIST 800-53 Rev. 4 framework. Fortinet plans to pursue FedRAMP certification to further support federal government cybersecurity initiatives.

Wednesday, FTNT closed at $97, marking a 2.79% gain, and is currently trading after hours at $98, up an additional 1.03% on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FTNT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.