Fortinet Earns GovRAMP Authorization For AI-Powered Security And Support Services

(RTTNews) - Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) Wednesday announced that it has secured GovRAMP - formerly StateRAMP authorization at the Moderate Impact Level for its FortiGuard AI-Powered Security Services and FortiCare Services.

This accreditation allows Fortinet to offer advanced cybersecurity solutions to state and local government agencies, educational institutions, and public sector partners, affirming its commitment to robust digital protection and rapid threat response.

John Whittle, Fortinet's COO, emphasized that this milestone enhances the public sector's access to threat intelligence and security expertise. GovRAMP, which standardizes cybersecurity for state and local organizations, acknowledged Fortinet's alignment with its stringent standards for risk mitigation and resilience.

FortiGuard provides proactive, AI-driven threat detection using real-time intelligence from Fortinet's extensive sensor network. FortiCare delivers 24/7 global support, giving government agencies access to over 1,900 security experts.

This authorization follows a successful audit under the NIST 800-53 Rev. 4 framework. Fortinet plans to pursue FedRAMP certification to further support federal government cybersecurity initiatives.

Wednesday, FTNT closed at $97, marking a 2.79% gain, and is currently trading after hours at $98, up an additional 1.03% on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

