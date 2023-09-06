News & Insights

Markets
FTNT

Fortinet Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for FTNT

September 06, 2023 — 11:59 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Fortinet Inc (Symbol: FTNT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $62.12, changing hands as high as $62.39 per share. Fortinet Inc shares are currently trading trading flat on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FTNT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Fortinet Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, FTNT's low point in its 52 week range is $42.6101 per share, with $81.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $62.01. The FTNT DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:
 MAKO Insider Buying
 Institutional Holders of IHYF
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding NURO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FTNT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.