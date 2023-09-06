Fortinet Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for FTNT

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Fortinet Inc (Symbol: FTNT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $62.12, changing hands as high as $62.39 per share. Fortinet Inc shares are currently trading trading flat on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FTNT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FTNT's low point in its 52 week range is $42.6101 per share, with $81.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $62.01. The FTNT DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

