Fortinet announces general availability of FortiDLP solution

Fortinet (FTNT) announced the general availability of FortiDLP, a next-generation data loss prevention and insider risk management solution. Based on Next DLP’s innovative technology and integration into the Fortinet Security Fabric, the new solution bolsters Fortinet’s overall portfolio of DLP capabilities. FortiDLP enables effective management of data security, dynamic enforcement of data protection, and enhanced visibility of insider threats at scale for large enterprise customers.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on FTNT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.