Fortinet announces general availability of FortiDLP solution

October 30, 2024 — 09:16 am EDT

Fortinet (FTNT) announced the general availability of FortiDLP, a next-generation data loss prevention and insider risk management solution. Based on Next DLP’s innovative technology and integration into the Fortinet Security Fabric, the new solution bolsters Fortinet’s overall portfolio of DLP capabilities. FortiDLP enables effective management of data security, dynamic enforcement of data protection, and enhanced visibility of insider threats at scale for large enterprise customers.

Stocks mentioned

FTNT

