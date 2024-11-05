News & Insights

Fortescue Metals Hosts Annual General Meeting

November 05, 2024 — 09:37 pm EST

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (AU:FMG) has released an update.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is hosting its Annual General Meeting today, where key executives, including Executive Chairman Dr. Andrew Forrest, are speaking to shareholders. The meeting, which is also available via webcast, is an opportunity for the company to engage with stakeholders and discuss its strategic outlook.

