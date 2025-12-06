Forterra (FTTRF) Price Target Increased by 17.74% to 3.14

The average one-year price target for Forterra (OTCPK:FTTRF) has been revised to $3.14 / share. This is an increase of 17.74% from the prior estimate of $2.66 dated August 21, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.56 to a high of $4.44 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 83.36% from the latest reported closing price of $1.71 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in Forterra. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 20.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FTTRF is 0.24%, an increase of 45.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.97% to 24,517K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 12,731K shares representing 6.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,583K shares , representing a decrease of 14.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTTRF by 2.99% over the last quarter.

VISAX - Virtus KAR International Small-Cap Fund holds 5,017K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VVPSX - Vulcan Value Partners Small Cap Fund Investor Class Shares holds 2,085K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,518K shares , representing an increase of 27.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTTRF by 38.62% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 1,157K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,133K shares , representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTTRF by 7.21% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 954K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 882K shares , representing an increase of 7.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTTRF by 18.70% over the last quarter.

