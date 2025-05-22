Formula Systems Reports Record Q1 2025 Financial Results with 8.1% Revenue Growth and Dividend Declaration

Formula Systems reported an 8.1% revenue increase and record earnings for Q1 2025, along with a dividend announcement.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. announced its first-quarter financial results for 2025, reporting record revenues of $754.7 million, an 8.1% increase from the previous year, and an operating income of $70.5 million, up 12.7%. The net income attributable to shareholders also saw a significant rise, reaching $19.3 million, or $1.23 per diluted share, representing a 12.6% increase year-over-year. The company continues to enhance its equity position, holding substantial shares in various subsidiaries. As of March 31, 2025, Formula’s cash and cash equivalents totaled approximately $526.8 million, down from $563.2 million at the end of 2024. The board declared a cash dividend of NIS 1.57 per share, scheduled for payment on July 22, 2025. CEO Guy Bernstein highlighted the company’s strong operational performance and commitment to innovation across multiple technology sectors, emphasizing the focus on sustainable growth and customer value.

Revenues for the first quarter increased by 8.1% year over year, reaching a record $754.7 million, indicating strong demand and growth in business.

Operating income for the first quarter rose by 12.7% year over year, totaling $70.5 million, highlighting operational efficiency and profitability improvements.

Net income attributable to shareholders increased by 12.6% year over year, reaching $19.3 million, showcasing enhanced financial performance and shareholder value.

The company declared a cash dividend of approximately $6.8 million, underscoring its commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Decrease in cash and cash equivalents from $563.2 million as of December 31, 2024, to $526.8 million as of March 31, 2025, indicating potential liquidity concerns.

Total equity decreased from $1.39 billion to $1.38 billion, representing a decline in the company's financial strength relative to its total consolidated assets.

Potential risks highlighted in the forward-looking statements, including adverse macro-economic trends, integration challenges of acquired companies, and regulatory changes, may pose significant threats to future performance.

What were Formula Systems' first quarter revenues for 2025?

Revenues for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, reached a record high of $754.7 million.

How much was the dividend announced by Formula Systems?

The board approved a cash dividend of NIS 1.57 per share, amounting to approximately $6.8 million.

What was the operating income for the first quarter?

Operating income for the first quarter of 2025 was $70.5 million, reflecting a 12.7% year-over-year increase.

How did net income change in the first quarter of 2025?

Net income attributable to shareholders increased by 12.6% to $19.3 million, or $1.23 per diluted share.

What financial covenants did Formula Systems comply with?

As of March 31, 2025, Formula was compliant with all financial covenants, including equity and net financial indebtedness ratios.

OR YEHUDA, Israel, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FORTY) (“Formula” or the “Company”), a global information technology group engaged, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, in providing software consulting services and computer-based business solutions and developing proprietary software products, today announced its first quarter ended March 31, 2025 results of operations.







Financial Highlights for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2025









Revenues for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 increased by 8.1% year over year, reaching a first quarter all-time high of $754.7 million, compared to $698.4 million in the same period last year.



Operating income for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 increased by 12.7% year over year, reaching a first quarter all-time high of $70.5 million, compared to $62.6 million in the same period last year.



Net income attributable to Formula’s shareholders for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 increased by 12.6% year over year, reaching a first quarter all-time high of $19.3 million, or $1.23 per fully diluted share, compared to $17.2 million, or $1.10 per fully diluted share, in the same period last year.



As of March 31, 2025, Formula held 48.14%, 43.50%, 46.71%, 100%, 42.34%, 90.1%, 80%, 100%, 100% and 51% of the outstanding ordinary shares of Matrix IT Ltd., Sapiens International Corporation N.V., Magic Software Enterprises Ltd., Michpal Technologies Ltd., TSG IT Advanced Systems Ltd., Insync Staffing Solutions, Inc., Ofek Aerial Photography Ltd., ZAP Group Ltd., Shamrad Electronic (1997) Ltd., and Hashahar Telecom And Electricity Ltd., respectively.



Consolidated cash and cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits totaled approximately $526.8 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $$563.2 million as of December 31, 2024.



Total equity as of March 31, 2025, was $1.38 billion (representing 45.2% of the total consolidated statements of financial position), compared to $1.39 billion (representing 46.1% of the total consolidated statements of financial position) as of December 31, 2024.









Declaration of Dividend for the First Quarter of 2025









Based on the Company’s results, the Company’s board of directors approved the distribution of a cash dividend in an amount of NIS 1.57 per share (approximately $0.44 per share) and in an aggregate amount of approximately NIS 24.1 million (approximately $6.8 million).



The dividend is payable on July 22, 2025, to all of the Company’s shareholders of record at the close of trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (or the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange, as appropriate) on July 7, 2025. The dividend will be paid in New Israeli Shekels with respect to the Company's ordinary shares traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange and American Depositary Receipts traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.







In accordance with Israeli tax law, the dividend is subject to withholding tax at source at the rate of 30% (if the recipient of the dividend is at the time of distribution or was at any time during the preceding 12-month period the holder of 10% or more of the Company's share capital) or 25% (for all other dividend recipients) of the dividend amount payable to each shareholder of record, subject to applicable exemptions.







Debentures Covenants







As of March 31, 2025, Formula was in compliance with all of its financial covenants under the debenture series issued by it, based on the following achievements:









Covenant 1











Target equity attributable to Formula’s shareholders (excluding non-controlling interests): above $325 million.



Actual equity attributable to Formula’s shareholders as of March 31, 2025 was $681.0 million.











Covenant 2











Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization (in each case, as defined under the indenture for Formula’s Series C and D Secured Debentures): below 65%.



Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization, as of March 31, 2025 was (4.72%).











Covenant 3











Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (based on the accumulated calculation for the four most recent quarters): below 5.



Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA as of March 31, 2025 was (0.16).









Comments of Management









Commenting on the results, Guy Bernstein, CEO of Formula Systems, said



: “Formula Systems group continues to demonstrate strong and consistent performance, making big strides across multiple fronts, as reflected by our first quarter record-breaking results recorded across all key operational financial indices: revenues, gross profit, operating income, net income and EBITDA. These results underscore our commitment to driving sustained growth and operational excellence across all segments of our business. We are pleased with the continued recognition as leaders in our areas of expertise, implementing fast-growing technologies, such as cloud, cyber, digital, data, DevOps, Insure-Tech and AI, which enable us to create significant value for our customers in managing, streamlining, accelerating and making their businesses thrive. We continue to uphold our core values of innovation, professionalism, agility, and transparency across our entire group. These principles enable us to consistently create significant value for our customers, ultimately contributing to their growth”.







Stand-Alone Financial Measures







This press release presents, further below, certain stand-alone financial measures to reflect Formula’s stand-alone financial position in reference to its assets and liabilities as the parent company of the group. These financial measures are prepared consistent with the accounting principles applied in the consolidated financial statements of the group. Such measures include investments in subsidiaries and a jointly controlled entity measured at cost adjusted by Formula’s share in the investees’ accumulated undistributed earnings and other comprehensive income or loss.





Formula believes that these financial measures provide useful information to management and investors regarding Formula’s stand-alone financial position. Formula’s management uses these measures to compare the Company’s performance in the current period to that of prior periods for trend analyses. These measures are also used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company’s board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these stand-alone financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating Formula’s financial position.





Management of the Company does not consider these stand-alone measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Formula urges investors to review the consolidated financial statements which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business or financial position.







About Formula







Formula Systems, whose ordinary shares are traded on the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange and ADSs are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, is a global information technology holding company engaged, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, in providing software consulting services and computer-based business solutions and developing proprietary software products.





For more information, visit www.formulasystems.com.





Press Contact:





Formula Systems (1985) Ltd.





+972-3-5389487









ir@formula.co.il











Forward Looking Statements







Certain matters discussed in this press release that are incorporated herein and therein by reference are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, Section 21E of the Exchange Act and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations, as well as information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “plan” and similar expressions. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: adverse macro-economic trends and their duration, including inflation, relatively high interest rates, and supply chain delays, which trends may last for a significant period and materially adversely affect our results of operations; the degree of our success in our plans to leverage our global footprint to grow our sales; the degree of our success in integrating the companies that we have acquired through the implementation of our M&A growth strategy; the degree of our success in developing and deploying new technologies for software solutions that address the updated needs of our customers and serve as the basis for our revenues; the lengthy development cycles for our solutions, which may frustrate our ability to realize revenues and/or profits from our potential new solutions; our lengthy and complex sales cycles, which do not always result in the realization of revenues; the degree of our success in retaining our existing customers or competing effectively for greater market share; difficulties in successfully planning and managing changes in the size of our operations; the frequency of the long-term, large, complex projects that we perform that involve complex estimates of project costs and profit margins, which sometimes change mid-stream; the challenges and potential liability that heightened privacy laws and regulations pose to our business; occasional disputes with clients, which may adversely impact our results of operations and our reputation; various intellectual property issues related to our business; potential unanticipated product vulnerabilities or cybersecurity breaches of our or our customers’ systems particularly in the current hybrid office/work-from-home environment; risks related to industries, such as the insurance, healthcare, defense and the telecom, in which certain of our clients operate; risks posed by our global sales and operations, such as changes in regulatory requirements, supply chain disruptions, geopolitical, wide-spread viruses and epidemics or fluctuations in currency exchange rates; and risks related to our and our subsidiaries’ principal location in Israel.





While we believe such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, should one or more of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, or these risks or uncertainties materialize, our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Please read the risks discussed under the heading “Item 3.D Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on May 14, 2025, in order to review conditions that we believe could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, or to conform those statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.























FORMULA SYSTEMS (1985) LTD.

























CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS













U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share data)





































Three months ended

















March 31,

















2025













2024

















Unaudited













Revenues









754,682













698,401











Cost of revenues





573,974









534,186











Gross profit









180,708













164,215











Research and development costs, net





21,088









20,217









Selling, marketing and general and administrative expenses





89,076









81,413











Operating income









70,544













62,585











Financial expenses, net





5,538









5,602











Income before taxes on income









65,006













56,983











Taxes on income





15,452









13,458











Income after taxes









49,554













43,525











Share of profit of companies accounted for at equity, net





828









103











Net income









50,382













43,628











Net income attributable to non-controlling interests





31,066









26,469











Net income attributable to Formula Systems shareholders









19,316













17,159































Earnings per share (basic)





1.26









1.12









Earnings per share (diluted)





1.23









1.10





























Number of shares used in computing earnings per share (basic)





15,311,924









15,303,267









Number of shares used in computing earnings per share (diluted)





15,729,173









15,570,761



























FORMULA SYSTEMS (1985) LTD.













CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION













U.S. dollars in thousands





















March 31,













December 31,





















2025













2024



















(Unaudited)



















ASSETS

























CURRENT ASSETS:



























Cash and cash equivalents





461,805









507,799













Short-term deposits





64,989









55,401













Trade receivables, net





831,108









803,235













Prepaid expenses and other accounts receivable





96,891









89,882













Inventories





27,771









30,728













Total







current assets







1,482,564









1,487,045



































NON-CURRENT ASSETS:



























Long-term investments and receivables





59,229









54,629













Deferred taxes





35,627









33,850













Investments in companies accounted for at equity





38,572









39,196













Property, plants and equipment, net





51,851









51,795













Right-of-use assets





151,842









156,225













Intangible assets, net and goodwill





1,225,818









1,192,156













Total







non-current assets







1,562,939









1,527,851





































Total







assets







3,045,503









3,014,896



































LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

























CURRENT LIABILITIES:



























Loans from banks and others





150,474









141,782













Debentures





87,249









86,782













Current maturities of lease liabilities





44,581









45,240













Trade payables





283,893









296,211













Deferred revenues





180,619









173,959













Employees and payroll accrual





243,683









234,845













Other accounts payable





109,979









98,046













Dividend payable





14,227









-













Liabilities in respect of business combinations





11,505









9,191













Put options of non-controlling interests





53,853









52,420













Total







current liabilities







1,180,063









1,138,476



































LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:



























Loans from banks and others





73,153









62,733













Debentures





153,840









188,090













Lease liabilities





117,645









119,586













Other long-term liabilities





12,221









11,708













Deferred taxes





45,334









42,894













Deferred revenues





25,934









12,522













Liabilities in respect of business combinations





6,707









8,751













Put options of non-controlling interests





42,908









30,553













Employees benefit liabilities





10,443









10,238













Total







long-term liabilities







488,185









487,075



































EQUITY



























Total equity attributable to Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. shareholders





681,020









679,338













Non-controlling interests





696,235









710,007













Total







equity







1,377,255









1,389,345





































Total







liabilities and equity







3,045,503









3,014,896



























FORMULA SYSTEMS (1985) LTD.













STAND-ALONE STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION













U.S. dollars in thousands





















March 31,













December 31,





















2025













2024



















(Unaudited)











ASSETS

























CURRENT ASSETS:



























Cash and cash equivalents





33,361









25,599













Dividend receivable





31,086









12,013













Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses





5,540









4,798













Total







current assets







69,987









42,410



































NON-CURRENT ASSETS:





























Investment in subsidiaries and a jointly controlled entity (*)



























Matrix IT Ltd.





163,384









162,133













Sapiens International Corporation N.V.





257,263









264,349













Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.





130,152









133,786













TSG IT Advanced Systems Ltd.





19,640









20,453













Michpal Technologies Ltd.





73,902









69,127













ZAP Group





51,520









55,392













Other





48,578









47,722













Total investment in subsidiaries and a jointly controlled entity





744,439









752,962





































Other investments and Long term receivables





20,558









24,860













Property, plants and equipment, net





9









10













Total







non-current assets







765,006









777,832





































Total







assets







834,993









820,242



































LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

























CURRENT LIABILITIES:



























Loans from banks and others





2,251









2,294













Debentures





46,017









45,807













Trade payables





268









1,146













Other accounts payable





3,763









2,109













Put options of non-controlling interests





1,073









1,005













Dividends payable





14,227









-













Total







current liabilities







67,599









52,361



































LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:



























Loans from banks and others





2,428









3,047













Debentures





83,946









85,496













Total







long-term liabilities







86,374









88,543



































EQUITY







681,020









679,338





































TOTAL







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







834,993









820,242

























































(*) The investments' carrying amounts are measured consistent with the accounting principles applied in the consolidated financial statements of the group and representing the investments’ cost adjusted by Formula's share in the investees' accumulated undistributed earnings and other comprehensive income or loss.







