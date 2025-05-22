Formula Systems Reports Record Q1 2025 Financial Results with 8.1% Revenue Growth and Dividend Declaration

Formula Systems reported an 8.1% revenue increase and record earnings for Q1 2025, along with a dividend announcement.
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. announced its first-quarter financial results for 2025, reporting record revenues of $754.7 million, an 8.1% increase from the previous year, and an operating income of $70.5 million, up 12.7%. The net income attributable to shareholders also saw a significant rise, reaching $19.3 million, or $1.23 per diluted share, representing a 12.6% increase year-over-year. The company continues to enhance its equity position, holding substantial shares in various subsidiaries. As of March 31, 2025, Formula’s cash and cash equivalents totaled approximately $526.8 million, down from $563.2 million at the end of 2024. The board declared a cash dividend of NIS 1.57 per share, scheduled for payment on July 22, 2025. CEO Guy Bernstein highlighted the company’s strong operational performance and commitment to innovation across multiple technology sectors, emphasizing the focus on sustainable growth and customer value.
Potential Positives
- Revenues for the first quarter increased by 8.1% year over year, reaching a record $754.7 million, indicating strong demand and growth in business.
- Operating income for the first quarter rose by 12.7% year over year, totaling $70.5 million, highlighting operational efficiency and profitability improvements.
- Net income attributable to shareholders increased by 12.6% year over year, reaching $19.3 million, showcasing enhanced financial performance and shareholder value.
- The company declared a cash dividend of approximately $6.8 million, underscoring its commitment to returning value to shareholders.
Potential Negatives
- Decrease in cash and cash equivalents from $563.2 million as of December 31, 2024, to $526.8 million as of March 31, 2025, indicating potential liquidity concerns.
- Total equity decreased from $1.39 billion to $1.38 billion, representing a decline in the company's financial strength relative to its total consolidated assets.
- Potential risks highlighted in the forward-looking statements, including adverse macro-economic trends, integration challenges of acquired companies, and regulatory changes, may pose significant threats to future performance.
FAQ
What were Formula Systems' first quarter revenues for 2025?
Revenues for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, reached a record high of $754.7 million.
How much was the dividend announced by Formula Systems?
The board approved a cash dividend of NIS 1.57 per share, amounting to approximately $6.8 million.
What was the operating income for the first quarter?
Operating income for the first quarter of 2025 was $70.5 million, reflecting a 12.7% year-over-year increase.
How did net income change in the first quarter of 2025?
Net income attributable to shareholders increased by 12.6% to $19.3 million, or $1.23 per diluted share.
What financial covenants did Formula Systems comply with?
As of March 31, 2025, Formula was compliant with all financial covenants, including equity and net financial indebtedness ratios.
$FORTY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $FORTY stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 2,772 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $246,708
- ALTSHULER SHAHAM LTD removed 2,459 shares (-38.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $219,957
- UBS GROUP AG removed 82 shares (-16.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,334
- COLDSTREAM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 20 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,789
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 16 shares (+0.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,431
- OSAIC HOLDINGS, INC. added 2 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $178
- MORGAN STANLEY added 1 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $89
Full Release
OR YEHUDA, Israel, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FORTY) (“Formula” or the “Company”), a global information technology group engaged, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, in providing software consulting services and computer-based business solutions and developing proprietary software products, today announced its first quarter ended March 31, 2025 results of operations.
Financial Highlights for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2025
Revenues for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 increased by 8.1% year over year, reaching a first quarter all-time high of $754.7 million, compared to $698.4 million in the same period last year.
Operating income for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 increased by 12.7% year over year, reaching a first quarter all-time high of $70.5 million, compared to $62.6 million in the same period last year.
Net income attributable to Formula’s shareholders for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 increased by 12.6% year over year, reaching a first quarter all-time high of $19.3 million, or $1.23 per fully diluted share, compared to $17.2 million, or $1.10 per fully diluted share, in the same period last year.
As of March 31, 2025, Formula held 48.14%, 43.50%, 46.71%, 100%, 42.34%, 90.1%, 80%, 100%, 100% and 51% of the outstanding ordinary shares of Matrix IT Ltd., Sapiens International Corporation N.V., Magic Software Enterprises Ltd., Michpal Technologies Ltd., TSG IT Advanced Systems Ltd., Insync Staffing Solutions, Inc., Ofek Aerial Photography Ltd., ZAP Group Ltd., Shamrad Electronic (1997) Ltd., and Hashahar Telecom And Electricity Ltd., respectively.
Consolidated cash and cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits totaled approximately $526.8 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $$563.2 million as of December 31, 2024.
Total equity as of March 31, 2025, was $1.38 billion (representing 45.2% of the total consolidated statements of financial position), compared to $1.39 billion (representing 46.1% of the total consolidated statements of financial position) as of December 31, 2024.
Declaration of Dividend for the First Quarter of 2025
Based on the Company’s results, the Company’s board of directors approved the distribution of a cash dividend in an amount of NIS 1.57 per share (approximately $0.44 per share) and in an aggregate amount of approximately NIS 24.1 million (approximately $6.8 million).
The dividend is payable on July 22, 2025, to all of the Company’s shareholders of record at the close of trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (or the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange, as appropriate) on July 7, 2025. The dividend will be paid in New Israeli Shekels with respect to the Company's ordinary shares traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange and American Depositary Receipts traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.
In accordance with Israeli tax law, the dividend is subject to withholding tax at source at the rate of 30% (if the recipient of the dividend is at the time of distribution or was at any time during the preceding 12-month period the holder of 10% or more of the Company's share capital) or 25% (for all other dividend recipients) of the dividend amount payable to each shareholder of record, subject to applicable exemptions.
Debentures Covenants
As of March 31, 2025, Formula was in compliance with all of its financial covenants under the debenture series issued by it, based on the following achievements:
Covenant 1
Target equity attributable to Formula’s shareholders (excluding non-controlling interests): above $325 million.
Actual equity attributable to Formula’s shareholders as of March 31, 2025 was $681.0 million.
Covenant 2
Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization (in each case, as defined under the indenture for Formula’s Series C and D Secured Debentures): below 65%.
Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization, as of March 31, 2025 was (4.72%).
Covenant 3
Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (based on the accumulated calculation for the four most recent quarters): below 5.
Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA as of March 31, 2025 was (0.16).
Comments of Management
Commenting on the results, Guy Bernstein, CEO of Formula Systems, said
: “Formula Systems group continues to demonstrate strong and consistent performance, making big strides across multiple fronts, as reflected by our first quarter record-breaking results recorded across all key operational financial indices: revenues, gross profit, operating income, net income and EBITDA. These results underscore our commitment to driving sustained growth and operational excellence across all segments of our business. We are pleased with the continued recognition as leaders in our areas of expertise, implementing fast-growing technologies, such as cloud, cyber, digital, data, DevOps, Insure-Tech and AI, which enable us to create significant value for our customers in managing, streamlining, accelerating and making their businesses thrive. We continue to uphold our core values of innovation, professionalism, agility, and transparency across our entire group. These principles enable us to consistently create significant value for our customers, ultimately contributing to their growth”.
Stand-Alone Financial Measures
This press release presents, further below, certain stand-alone financial measures to reflect Formula’s stand-alone financial position in reference to its assets and liabilities as the parent company of the group. These financial measures are prepared consistent with the accounting principles applied in the consolidated financial statements of the group. Such measures include investments in subsidiaries and a jointly controlled entity measured at cost adjusted by Formula’s share in the investees’ accumulated undistributed earnings and other comprehensive income or loss.
Formula believes that these financial measures provide useful information to management and investors regarding Formula’s stand-alone financial position. Formula’s management uses these measures to compare the Company’s performance in the current period to that of prior periods for trend analyses. These measures are also used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company’s board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these stand-alone financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating Formula’s financial position.
Management of the Company does not consider these stand-alone measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Formula urges investors to review the consolidated financial statements which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business or financial position.
About Formula
Formula Systems, whose ordinary shares are traded on the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange and ADSs are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, is a global information technology holding company engaged, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, in providing software consulting services and computer-based business solutions and developing proprietary software products.
For more information, visit www.formulasystems.com.
Press Contact:
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd.
+972-3-5389487
ir@formula.co.il
Forward Looking Statements
Certain matters discussed in this press release that are incorporated herein and therein by reference are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, Section 21E of the Exchange Act and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations, as well as information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “plan” and similar expressions. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: adverse macro-economic trends and their duration, including inflation, relatively high interest rates, and supply chain delays, which trends may last for a significant period and materially adversely affect our results of operations; the degree of our success in our plans to leverage our global footprint to grow our sales; the degree of our success in integrating the companies that we have acquired through the implementation of our M&A growth strategy; the degree of our success in developing and deploying new technologies for software solutions that address the updated needs of our customers and serve as the basis for our revenues; the lengthy development cycles for our solutions, which may frustrate our ability to realize revenues and/or profits from our potential new solutions; our lengthy and complex sales cycles, which do not always result in the realization of revenues; the degree of our success in retaining our existing customers or competing effectively for greater market share; difficulties in successfully planning and managing changes in the size of our operations; the frequency of the long-term, large, complex projects that we perform that involve complex estimates of project costs and profit margins, which sometimes change mid-stream; the challenges and potential liability that heightened privacy laws and regulations pose to our business; occasional disputes with clients, which may adversely impact our results of operations and our reputation; various intellectual property issues related to our business; potential unanticipated product vulnerabilities or cybersecurity breaches of our or our customers’ systems particularly in the current hybrid office/work-from-home environment; risks related to industries, such as the insurance, healthcare, defense and the telecom, in which certain of our clients operate; risks posed by our global sales and operations, such as changes in regulatory requirements, supply chain disruptions, geopolitical, wide-spread viruses and epidemics or fluctuations in currency exchange rates; and risks related to our and our subsidiaries’ principal location in Israel.
While we believe such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, should one or more of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, or these risks or uncertainties materialize, our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Please read the risks discussed under the heading “Item 3.D Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on May 14, 2025, in order to review conditions that we believe could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, or to conform those statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.
FORMULA SYSTEMS (1985) LTD.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS
U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share data)
Three months ended
March 31,
2025
2024
Unaudited
Revenues
754,682
698,401
Cost of revenues
573,974
534,186
Gross profit
180,708
164,215
Research and development costs, net
21,088
20,217
Selling, marketing and general and administrative expenses
89,076
81,413
Operating income
70,544
62,585
Financial expenses, net
5,538
5,602
Income before taxes on income
65,006
56,983
Taxes on income
15,452
13,458
Income after taxes
49,554
43,525
Share of profit of companies accounted for at equity, net
828
103
Net income
50,382
43,628
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
31,066
26,469
Net income attributable to Formula Systems shareholders
19,316
17,159
Earnings per share (basic)
1.26
1.12
Earnings per share (diluted)
1.23
1.10
Number of shares used in computing earnings per share (basic)
15,311,924
15,303,267
Number of shares used in computing earnings per share (diluted)
15,729,173
15,570,761
FORMULA SYSTEMS (1985) LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
U.S. dollars in thousands
March 31,
December 31,
2025
2024
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
461,805
507,799
Short-term deposits
64,989
55,401
Trade receivables, net
831,108
803,235
Prepaid expenses and other accounts receivable
96,891
89,882
Inventories
27,771
30,728
Total
current assets
1,482,564
1,487,045
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
Long-term investments and receivables
59,229
54,629
Deferred taxes
35,627
33,850
Investments in companies accounted for at equity
38,572
39,196
Property, plants and equipment, net
51,851
51,795
Right-of-use assets
151,842
156,225
Intangible assets, net and goodwill
1,225,818
1,192,156
Total
non-current assets
1,562,939
1,527,851
Total
assets
3,045,503
3,014,896
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Loans from banks and others
150,474
141,782
Debentures
87,249
86,782
Current maturities of lease liabilities
44,581
45,240
Trade payables
283,893
296,211
Deferred revenues
180,619
173,959
Employees and payroll accrual
243,683
234,845
Other accounts payable
109,979
98,046
Dividend payable
14,227
-
Liabilities in respect of business combinations
11,505
9,191
Put options of non-controlling interests
53,853
52,420
Total
current liabilities
1,180,063
1,138,476
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
Loans from banks and others
73,153
62,733
Debentures
153,840
188,090
Lease liabilities
117,645
119,586
Other long-term liabilities
12,221
11,708
Deferred taxes
45,334
42,894
Deferred revenues
25,934
12,522
Liabilities in respect of business combinations
6,707
8,751
Put options of non-controlling interests
42,908
30,553
Employees benefit liabilities
10,443
10,238
Total
long-term liabilities
488,185
487,075
EQUITY
Total equity attributable to Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. shareholders
681,020
679,338
Non-controlling interests
696,235
710,007
Total
equity
1,377,255
1,389,345
Total
liabilities and equity
3,045,503
3,014,896
FORMULA SYSTEMS (1985) LTD.
STAND-ALONE STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
U.S. dollars in thousands
March 31,
December 31,
2025
2024
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
33,361
25,599
Dividend receivable
31,086
12,013
Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses
5,540
4,798
Total
current assets
69,987
42,410
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
Investment in subsidiaries and a jointly controlled entity (*)
Matrix IT Ltd.
163,384
162,133
Sapiens International Corporation N.V.
257,263
264,349
Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.
130,152
133,786
TSG IT Advanced Systems Ltd.
19,640
20,453
Michpal Technologies Ltd.
73,902
69,127
ZAP Group
51,520
55,392
Other
48,578
47,722
Total investment in subsidiaries and a jointly controlled entity
744,439
752,962
Other investments and Long term receivables
20,558
24,860
Property, plants and equipment, net
9
10
Total
non-current assets
765,006
777,832
Total
assets
834,993
820,242
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Loans from banks and others
2,251
2,294
Debentures
46,017
45,807
Trade payables
268
1,146
Other accounts payable
3,763
2,109
Put options of non-controlling interests
1,073
1,005
Dividends payable
14,227
-
Total
current liabilities
67,599
52,361
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
Loans from banks and others
2,428
3,047
Debentures
83,946
85,496
Total
long-term liabilities
86,374
88,543
EQUITY
681,020
679,338
TOTAL
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
834,993
820,242
(*) The investments' carrying amounts are measured consistent with the accounting principles applied in the consolidated financial statements of the group and representing the investments’ cost adjusted by Formula's share in the investees' accumulated undistributed earnings and other comprehensive income or loss.
