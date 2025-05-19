Formula Systems Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2024

Formula Systems filed its 2024 annual report with the SEC, providing audited financial statements and shareholder access.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. has announced the filing of its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This report, which includes the audited financial statements for 2024, was filed on May 14, 2025, and is accessible on the SEC's website and Formula's investor relations site. The company also offers to provide a hard copy of the report, including financial statements, free of charge to shareholders upon request. Formula is a global IT holding company that provides software consulting services, computer-based business solutions, and develops proprietary software products, with its shares traded on both the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange and Nasdaq.

Formula Systems has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, providing transparency about its financial performance.

The 2024 annual report includes audited financial statements, which adds credibility and trust for current and potential investors.

The company is making its annual report accessible to shareholders and the public, promoting transparency and corporate governance.

What is the purpose of Formula Systems' annual report filed on Form 20-F?

The annual report provides audited financial statements and insights into the company’s performance for the fiscal year 2024.

Where can shareholders access the 2024 annual report?

Shareholders can access the report on the SEC's website and on Formula's investor relations site.

Who can request a hard copy of the annual report from Formula Systems?

Any shareholder can request a free hard copy of the annual report from the Chief Financial Officer, Asaf Berenstin.

When was Formula's annual report for 2024 filed with the SEC?

The annual report was filed on May 14, 2025.

What type of company is Formula Systems?

Formula Systems is a global information technology holding company specializing in software consulting and proprietary software development.

Full Release



OR YEHUDA, Israel, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FORTY) (“



Formula



” or the “



Company



”), a global information technology group engaged, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, in providing software consulting services and computer-based business solutions and developing proprietary software products, announced today that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “



SEC



”) on Wednesday, May 14 2025. The annual report on Form 20-F, which contains Formula’s audited annual financial statements for 2024, can be accessed on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov, as well as via the Company’s investor relations website at https://www.formulasystems.com/en/financial-reports.





The Company will deliver a hard copy of its 2024 annual report on Form 20-F, including its complete audited financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request to Asaf Berenstin, Chief Financial Officer, at asafb@formula.co.il.







About Formula







Formula, whose ordinary shares are traded on the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange and ADSs are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, is a global information technology holding company engaged, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, in providing software consulting services and computer-based business solutions and developing proprietary software products.





To learn more about Formula, visit www.formulasystems.com.





Press Contact:





Formula Systems (1985) Ltd.





+972-3-5389305





ir@formula.co.il



