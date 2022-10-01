Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWON.K) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Formula One Group's (NASDAQ:FWON.K) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Formula One Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.019 = US$198m ÷ (US$12b - US$1.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Formula One Group has an ROCE of 1.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Entertainment industry average of 5.3%. NasdaqGS:FWON.K Return on Capital Employed October 1st 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Formula One Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Formula One Group's ROCE Trend?

We're delighted to see that Formula One Group is reaping rewards from its investments and has now broken into profitability. The company was generating losses five years ago, but has managed to turn it around and as we saw earlier is now earning 1.9%, which is always encouraging. Interestingly, the capital employed by the business has remained relatively flat, so these higher returns are either from prior investments paying off or increased efficiencies. So while we're happy that the business is more efficient, just keep in mind that could mean that going forward the business is lacking areas to invest internally for growth. So if you're looking for high growth, you'll want to see a business's capital employed also increasing.

In Conclusion...

To bring it all together, Formula One Group has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. And with a respectable 45% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

While Formula One Group looks impressive, no company is worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether FWON.K is currently trading for a fair price.

While Formula One Group may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

