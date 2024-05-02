FormFactor (FORM) Q1 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Rise

FormFactor FORM delivered first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 18 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.26%. The bottom-line figure increased 12.5% year over year.



Revenues of $168.7 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.24% and increased 0.8% on a year-over-year basis. The top-line growth can primarily be attributed to growth in probe cards.

Segments in Detail

Probe card revenues were $136.7 million, up 7.4% year over year.



Foundry & Logic (accounting for 51.5% of revenues) revenues were $86.8 million, down 14.6% year over year.





DRAM revenues (27.2% of revenues) were $45.9 million, up 131.8% year over year.



Flash revenues (2.4% of revenues) were $4 million, down 32.2% year over year.



Systems revenues (19% of revenues) were $32 million, down 20.2% year over year.



Regionally, revenues generated from the United States and South Korea increased 21.5% and 143.8% year over year, respectively.



Revenues generated from Taiwan, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore and the Rest of World were down 25.8%, 42.4%, 6.4%, 22.7%, 83.2%, 9.4% and 40%, respectively, year over year.

Operating Results

In first-quarter 2024, gross margin increased 30 basis points (bps) year over year to 38.7% in the reported quarter.



Non-GAAP operating expenses increased 2.3% year over year to $52.3 million. As a percentage of revenues, operating expenses were up 50 bps year over year to 31%.



The non-GAAP operating margin contracted 20 bps year over year to 7.7%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Mar 30, 2024, cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities were $349.2 million compared with $328.3 million on Dec 30, 2023.



Cash generated from operating activities was $33 million for the reported quarter, up from $9.25 million in the previous quarter.



Free cash flow was $19.7 million for the reported quarter.

Guidance

FormFactor expects first-quarter 2024 revenues of $195 million (+/- $5 million).



The company expects a non-GAAP gross margin of 45% (+/- 1.5%).



On a non-GAAP basis, FormFactor expects earnings of 31 cents (+/- 4 cents) per share.

