FormFactor (FORM) Expands Customer Base With SEEQC Partnership

FormFactor, Inc. FORM is consistently working toward gaining momentum among customers on the back of its robust portfolio of solutions.

This is evident from the fact that FormFactor’s quantum cryogenic measurement solution recently got selected by a digital quantum computing company named SEEQC.

The measurement solution includes the sub-50mK HPD Model 106 adiabatic demagnetization refrigerator as well as the PQ500 RF and DC probe socket. The solution further complements sub-10mK dilution refrigerators to speed up cryogenic test cycles by more than two times.

With FormFactor’s quantum cryogenic measurement solution, SEEQC aims to accelerate its quantum computing research and development program.

SEEQC is already using FormFactor’s probe socket solution to remove wire-bonding for qubits, SFQ circuits and multi-chip modules to accelerate the process of device characterization for final quantum testing.

With the recent partnership, both companies strive to focus on addressing the challenges related to test and measurement in the emerging quantum computing industry.

Efforts to Boost Prospects

The latest collaboration with SEEQC bodes well for FormFactor’s growing efforts toward expanding its presence in the rising quantum computing market.

Apart from this recent move, FORM had last year released the HPD IQ1000, a scanning SQUID (Superconducting Quantum Interference Device) microscope, which delivers cryogenic system integration and automation to help device designers accelerate both quantum research and higher-volume engineering.

The global quantum computing market is witnessing growth owing to the early adoption of quantum computing in the banking and finance sector. Growing investments by governments of different countries for carrying out research and development activities related to quantum computing technology are further driving the market.

Per a Fortune Business Insights report, the underlined market is expected to hit $3.2 billion in 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 30.8% between 2021 and 2028.

The market is likely to touch $1.8 billion by 2026, seeing a CAGR of 30.2% from 2021 to 2026, according to a Markets and Markets report.

Portfolio Strength

The recent selection of quantum cryogenic measurement solution by SEEQC adds strength to FormFactor’s customer base. Further, it highlights the efficiency and reliability of the underlined solution.

FormFactor keeps bringing advanced technology-based test and measurement solutions to better serve its customers.

FORM recently unveiled the TESLA300 high power semiconductor probing system, suitable for IGBT and power MOSFET device measurements. The probing system incorporates new anti-arcing and wafer automation features to enable high-throughput, unattended testing over a wide thermal range to accelerate development and minimize the production cost of power devices.

Further, FormFactor, in collaboration with Northrop Grumman Corporation, introduced a fully automated cryogenic wafer probe system that operates at 4 Kelvin and below. This ramps up the production, eventually fast-tracking the development process of superconducting compute applications.

Thus, Formfactor’s strong efforts toward portfolio offerings are likely to help it expand its reach among the customers, which in turn, might contribute well to its top-line growth in the days ahead.

Currently, FormFactor carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). However, the stock has declined 11.9% in the year-to-date period compared with the Computer and Technology sector's fall of 24.6%

