This Former Bitcoin Miner May Be Sitting on a Hidden AI Opportunity

Key Points

Keel Infrastructure -- formerly Bitfarms -- is evolving from a Bitcoin miner into a digital infrastructure company focused on handling power-hungry AI workloads.

The company's most valuable assets may be its access to electricity and data center infrastructure.

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When most investors hear about Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) miners, they usually think of one thing: cryptocurrency. That's understandable. After all, companies in that business rise and fall in line with Bitcoin prices.

But one former Bitcoin miner may be quietly transforming into something much bigger.

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The company is Bitfarms, which recently rebranded itself as Keel Infrastructure (NASDAQ: KEEL). While many investors still view it as a Bitcoin mining stock, management is winding down that part of the operation, and now views the business as a power and digital infrastructure platform.

That shift could be worth paying attention to.

Bitfarms' real asset isn't Bitcoin

For years, Bitcoin miners competed on a fairly simple formula. Whichever miners could access the cheapest electricity and deploy the most efficient machines tended to generate the best returns.

Bitfarms spent years building exactly that advantage. It developed a network of computing facilities across North and South America -- though the company recently sold its assets in South America to focus on North America -- and accumulated access to significant electrical capacity.

At first glance, that may not sound particularly exciting. However, the artificial intelligence boom has changed the equation.

Today, some of the world's largest technology companies are scrambling to secure enough electricity to power the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure they're building. Data centers use enormous amounts of power, and in many regions, electricity has become one of the biggest bottlenecks limiting the pace at which they can be brought online.

In other words, power supplies are becoming strategic assets. And that's where Bitfarms' business model pivot becomes interesting.

A surprising beneficiary of the AI boom

When investors think about AI winners, companies such as Nvidia often come to mind. But every AI model ultimately needs somewhere to run. That means data centers -- which in turn require land, cooling systems, grid connections, and reliable electricity.

Many Bitcoin miners already possess these assets.

Their facilities were originally built to support power-hungry crypto mining operations, but some could be repurposed for high-performance computing and AI workloads. Bitfarms appears determined to explore that opportunity.

Management has openly discussed its ambitions in AI infrastructure and high-performance computing. The company has expanded its U.S. footprint and has been evaluating sites that could support future AI deployments.

The strategy is simple. If a piece of data center infrastructure can generate a higher return by serving AI customers than mining Bitcoin, management wants the flexibility to pursue that opportunity. In fact, it has gradually been winding down its Bitcoin mining operations.

That's a very different investment story from its traditional Bitcoin mining thesis.

The opportunity and the risk

None of this is guaranteed. Building infrastructure optimized for AI workloads is far more complex than putting together the types of servers best suited to operating a Bitcoin mine. The company still needs to invest capital, develop suitable facilities, and prove it can attract a meaningful volume of customers for the new business.

Investors should also remember that Bitfarms remains heavily exposed to the cryptocurrency market today, and most investors probably still view the company through the lens. But that's also what makes the story interesting.

If the company successfully executes the transition, it could be well positioned to capitalize on the massive boom in AI infrastructure. Better still, infrastructure businesses typically have long-term customer contracts. That would provide the company with more predictable revenue over time.

A successful transition could also lead the market to rerate the stock to a higher P/E valuation -- another potential path to strong returns for investors.

What does it mean for investors?

For now, investors shouldn't focus solely on how much Bitcoin Bitfarms mines. Instead, they should watch for signs that management can successfully monetize its power assets beyond cryptocurrency.

The most important milestone would be the announcement of a meaningful AI or high-performance computing customer agreement. That would provide evidence that the company's infrastructure has value beyond Bitcoin mining.

If that happens, investors may begin viewing Bitfarms through a very different lens, not as a Bitcoin miner but as an AI infrastructure owner.

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Lawrence Nga has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.