Formation8 Partners Fund I Cuts Stake in ContextLogic (WISH)

Fintel reports that Formation8 Partners Fund I has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 33.96MM shares of ContextLogic Inc (WISH). This represents 4.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 51.04MM shares and 8.80% of the company, a decrease in shares of 33.48% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 143.78% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for ContextLogic is $1.73. The forecasts range from a low of $0.50 to a high of $5.98. The average price target represents an increase of 143.78% from its latest reported closing price of $0.71.

The projected annual revenue for ContextLogic is $706MM, a decrease of 4.26%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.54.

Fund Sentiment

There are 302 funds or institutions reporting positions in ContextLogic. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 5.33%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:WISH is 0.0687%, a decrease of 33.6374%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.44% to 249,809K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

GGV Capital holds 25,707,499 shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,835,321 shares, representing a decrease of 19.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WISH by 48.99% over the last quarter.

General Atlantic holds 18,288,478 shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,888,478 shares, representing an increase of 7.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WISH by 55.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,431,358 shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,970,537 shares, representing a decrease of 11.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WISH by 57.10% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 12,661,117 shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,982,333 shares, representing a decrease of 2.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WISH by 51.55% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 11,855,639 shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,264,800 shares, representing an increase of 30.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WISH by 21.37% over the last quarter.

ContextLogic Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ContextLogic Inc., doing business as Wish.com, provides e-commerce services. The Company helps merchants to reach customers, as well as enable users to personalize shopping and find the products. Wish serves customers worldwide.

