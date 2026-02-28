Forget Tech Stocks: The Utility Play That Could Outperform Nvidia

Key Points

Nvidia's chips can't run without power.

Brookfield Renewable is a key electricity supplier to large tech companies.

It should grow briskly in the coming years as power demand surges.

Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock is up over 700% in the last three years. That has absolutely crushed the S&P 500, which has gained about 70%. The semiconductor giant has cashed in on the AI boom as technology companies can't seem to get enough of its chips.

While tech companies need Nvidia's chips to support their AI ambitions, those semiconductors can't run without power. That plays right into Brookfield Renewable's (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP) strengths. The leading renewable energy company could outperform an investment in Nvidia in the coming years as power demand surges and chip competition intensifies.

The power player

Brookfield Renewable operates a globally diversified clean power platform. It sells the electricity it produces under long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) with utilities and large corporations. Brookfield's global scale, diversification, and expertise have made it the key power supplier for leading AI companies.

For example, in 2024, Brookfield signed the largest-ever corporate PPA with Microsoft at over 10.5 gigawatts (GW) of renewable power capacity. That deal was nearly eight times larger than the previous corporate PPA record. Brookfield will deliver this capacity between 2026 and 2030 across the U.S. and Europe. The partners have the potential to expand the scope of their agreement beyond those regions and to carbon-free generation technologies other than wind and solar energy.

Brookfield also inked a deal with Google last year to provide it with up to 3 GW of hydropower, the largest-ever corporate hydroelectric agreement. The first two PPAs under that partnership cover 670 megawatts from two hydroelectric facilities in PA, representing over $3 billion of revenue.

Brookfield is also a part-owner of Westinghouse. The nuclear energy technology company recently formed a strategic partnership with the U.S. government to accelerate the deployment of nuclear power and AI in the country. As part of the deal, the U.S. will build at least $80 billion of reactors using Westinghouse's technology.

A compelling value proposition

Brookfield Renewable has multiple growth catalysts. Its existing PPAs deliver steadily growing cash flow supported by inflation-linked rate structures. Meanwhile, it's signing higher-rate PPAs with customers like Google as legacy agreements expire. Additionally, Brookfield is building a massive amount of new renewable energy capacity for customers such as Microsoft. On top of that, the company routinely acquires expandable renewable energy platforms to accelerate growth. It will also benefit from its investment in Westinghouse.

These catalysts power Brookfield's view that it can grow its funds from operations (FFO) per share at a more than 10% annual rate through at least 2031. Wall Street analysts expect the company to grow its FFO per share by nearly 20% annually over the next three years, driven by its deals with Microsoft and Google. Despite that brisk growth, Brookfield currently trades at about 16 times FFO, well below its peak of over 30 times FFO in 2021. Additionally, the company offers a 3.7%-yielding dividend, which it aims to grow by more than 5% annually.

High-powered total return potential

Brookfield Renewable expects to grow briskly in the coming years, giving it plenty of power to continue increasing its high-yielding dividend. The company also trades at an attractive valuation, leaving ample room for multiple expansion. Add it all up, and Brookfield could generate high-powered total returns in the coming years, positioning it to potentially outperform Nvidia if competitors begin to eat away at its AI chip dominance.

Matt DiLallo has positions in Alphabet, Brookfield Renewable, and Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable and Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

