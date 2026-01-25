Forget Tech Stocks: The Power Stock That AI Can't Live Without

Key Points

Data centers require specialized cooling systems to avoid damaging equipment.

Vertiv is a key supplier of liquid cooling technology used in data centers.

Vertiv has a strategic partnership with Nvidia.

10 stocks we like better than Vertiv ›

As artificial intelligence (AI) has gone mainstream, the tech sector has rightfully been the biggest beneficiary. These companies are responsible for building high-power hardware, developing and training AI, and creating the apps that people interact with daily. AI is largely why nine of the world's 10 most valuable public companies are tech companies.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

However, with the expansion and adoption of AI has come a growing demand in nontech sectors, especially energy and industrials. If you're looking for a nontech stock making its mark and benefiting from AI, consider Vertiv (NYSE: VRT).

Where Vertiv fits in the AI supply chain

Have you ever been using your laptop and noticed it getting hot? That's because the hardware inside is creating heat as it works. Now, imagine a huge data center with thousands of servers. That's a lot of heat being generated.

Aside from being uncomfortable for workers, excessive heat can also deteriorate and break equipment. That's money companies have to spend on replacing equipment and time spent without full computing capacity.

There isn't a simple "turn on the air conditioning and let it do its job" solution, either. It requires specialized cooling infrastructure because even the most powerful air conditioning units aren't powerful enough to pull heat away. That's where companies like Vertiv come into the picture.

Vertiv makes the cooling systems and power management tools that ensure data centers don't overheat. Its liquid cooling system pulls heat away from servers more efficiently than air by a long shot, and its power management tools act as a backup power source.

High demand is reflected in Vertiv's financials

Vertiv stock had a good 2025, finishing the year up 42%. It has been, and should continue to be, a beneficiary of increased data center spending from some of the world's largest tech companies. There are no new data centers without cooling technology.

Vertiv also secured a partnership with Nvidia. When Nvidia designs a chip, it works with Vertiv to ensure a cooling system is ready for it once it's manufactured.

In the third quarter of 2025, Vertiv had $2.67 billion in revenue, up 29% year over year. Its operating income (profit from core operations) grew faster, increasing 39% year over year to $517 million. Vertiv's profit growing faster than revenue is a sign that it's becoming more efficient.

Vertiv's backlog -- orders that haven't been completed -- at the end of the third quarter was $9.5 billion. This puts plenty of work ahead for the company, and to help meet demand, Vertiv is investing in new manufacturing plans.

You'd be paying a premium for Vertiv's stock if you bought right now, and if performance falls short of its high expectations, there could be high volatility and a pullback. That said, its crucial role and strategic partnerships give it plenty of growth opportunities and it's worth a look.

Should you buy stock in Vertiv right now?

Before you buy stock in Vertiv, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vertiv wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $464,439!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,150,455!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 949% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 25, 2026.

Stefon Walters has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia and Vertiv. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.