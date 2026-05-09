Forget Sandisk Stock at $1,500 Per Share. Buy This Sizzling Artificial Intelligence (AI) Memory ETF Instead.

Key Points

Memory and storage have become a focal point within artificial intelligence (AI) chip stacks.

Sandisk is a leader in NAND flash storage and is demonstrating an ability to win major business from leading AI hyperscalers.

While Sandisk stock has generated enormous gains, there may be a better way to capture the AI memory and storage boom.

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Artificial intelligence (AI) is no longer just about the fastest data processors. The newest bottleneck has formed at the point where silicon holds, moves, and feeds massive datasets into GPUs. Of course, I'm talking about memory and storage, which have become the next high-stakes pocket in the AI chip realm.

Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK), long a specialist in NAND flash storage solutions, sits at the center of this shift. The company's products underpin the data pipelines keeping AI systems running around the clock -- turning what was once a commoditized market into a strategic growth vector.

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Memory and storage are the new frontiers of AI chip investing

For much of the last four years, investors have fixated on GPU designers such as Nvidia, Broadcom, and Advanced Micro Devices as the faces of the AI revolution. Training and inference for generative AI models require more than just raw compute. These applications increasingly require memory and storage solutions.

High-bandwidth DRAM and advanced NAND architectures are needed to reduce latency, manage power loads, and scale infrastructure without prohibitive costs. AI hyperscalers are racing to retrofit data centers with more efficient storage tiers -- creating sustained tailwinds for companies that manufacture the physical hardware where data actually lives and moves.

Sandisk's flash controllers, NAND solutions, and enterprise SSD platforms have become mission-critical components in next-generation AI chip stacks. The result is not a cyclical uptick but rather a structural rerating of the memory and storage sector as a core pillar supporting AI progress.

Following Sandisk's 2026 breakout looks tempting

As of this writing, Sandisk's stock has rocketed over 557% this year -- making it the top-performing company in the Nasdaq-100. The stock has eclipsed $1,500 per share, fueled by record revenue from AI-driven storage contracts. Indeed, Sandisk's gains reflect genuine business momentum as major AI developers lock in multiyear supply deals for next-generation SSDs and high-capacity NAND nodes.

This price tag creates a barrier for most individual investors who can only afford a handful of shares -- limiting portfolio weight and diversification within a single name. More importantly, the speed of Sandisk's ascent carries a significant risk.

Rallies of this magnitude can be followed by equally sharp pullbacks when growth expectations are recalibrated or when broader sentiment shifts. History is littered with examples of momentum stocks that corrected 50% or more in a matter of months once the narrative paused.

Low-cost exposure to the AI memory and storage theme

For investors interested in the AI memory and storage tailwind but looking to avoid concentration risk, the Roundhill Memory ETF (NYSEMKT: DRAM) offers a compelling alternative.

DRAM is an index of companies involved in the design, manufacture, and supply of dynamic random-access memory, NAND flash, and related storage technologies. Core holdings include Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Samsung Electronics, and Sandisk, as well as a basket of supporting equipment and materials names.

Because it is passively managed, the ETF maintains an affordable expense ratio of 0.65%. Most importantly, DRAM spreads risk across several issuers and geographies -- mitigating the volatility that can whipsaw an individual name like Sandisk.

Through DRAM, investors gain the same secular growth story -- AI's expanding appetite for data storage -- but in a lower-cost, globally diversified package. In a market constantly chasing the next AI theme, memory and storage are transitioning from the supporting cast to a starring role. While Sandisk's jaw-dropping gains illustrate the broader opportunity, the DRAM ETF provides a more prudent way to capture it.

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Adam Spatacco has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Broadcom, Micron Technology, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.