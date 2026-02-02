Forget Rigetti Computing: Serious Investors Are Placing Their Chips on This Enterprise‑Ready Quantum Platform

Key Points

IBM is America's oldest tech company, has been researching quantum computing since the 1970s, and has yet to miss a milestone.

The company's Nighthawk quantum processor is a technological marvel that significantly improves upon the Heron chip.

Institutional investors have been buying up shares, and IBM's latest results were impressive, justifying those buys.

10 stocks we like better than International Business Machines ›

International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM), better known by its initials IBM, is proof that an old dog can always learn new tricks.

IBM was founded back in 1911, and, despite being about a century older than most other tech companies, it's remained a highly adaptable company that often leads the pack in terms of innovation.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

And the company has emerged as an early leader in quantum computing.

There are other quantum computing companies out there like Rigetti Computing or D-Wave Quantum, but none of them have the resources and reputation that IBM does.

Wall Street seems to be betting on the elder statesman too, because IBM's bleeding-edge Nighthawk quantum processor is proof that the first tech giant can teach these young whippersnappers a thing or two.

Computers that can break physics

First, a brief explainer on quantum computers, because the technology does sound like something out of science fiction. A quantum computer uses quantum bits (qubits) to run complex equations, calculations, and models.

A normal or "classical" computer like the one you likely have at home uses bits to store and process data. Bits are either on or off, expressed as a 1 or a 0 in binary code. Qubits exist as both a 1 and a 0 simultaneously until observed, at which point they become a 1 or a 0. This breaks the Pauli Exclusion Principle of the laws of physics that state two objects cannot exist in the same place at the same time. But qubits exist in a state of quantum superposition.

The result of this quantum weirdness is that quantum computers are incredible at breaking encryption and running complex equations that it would take a classical computer practically forever to complete. But they are terrible at normal computer things, like running Microsoft Office.

IBM currently has 2,299 qubits available for use by its customers; it holds the largest quantum computer in the world right now with 1,121 qubits on its own; and its new Nighthawk quantum processor is set to solidify its quantum dominance moving forward.

Nighthawks

The Nighthawk chip is a scalable 120-qubit quantum processor that allows 30% more complexity over its predecessor, the Heron chip, while maintaining roughly the same fidelity. In quantum computing terms, fidelity measures on a scale of 0 to 1 (0% to 100%) how closely a quantum machine is to its ideal performance during operation.

IBM's new processor also has a 20% increase in inter-qubit connections, which are the mechanisms by which qubits interact with one another to work their magic, over the Heron chip, which in turn allows it to run larger and more complex workloads.

Once the processor becomes available to the public, IBM expects its performance will only increase as Nighthawk is put through its paces and scaled up to meet demand. The Nighthawk processor will likely be critical to IBM's goal to achieve a 100,000-qubit quantum computer by 2033.

And, based on the sheer amount of investor dollars flowing into IBM, it seems Wall Street has a lot of confidence in IBM's ability to deliver. It's no wonder why, either. IBM has been working on quantum computing technology since the 1970s, and it has never yet missed a milestone on its quantum roadmap.

In Q3 2025, Fidelis Capital Partners boosted its stake in IBM by 27% to $3.16 million. Vanguard also increased its stake 2.1% to 95 million shares, or $28 billion. And Fortis Capital Advisors increased its stake in IBM by about 91% in Q3.

The company's Q4 and full-year 2025 results, reported on Jan. 28, seem to have justified that bullishness.

Full steam ahead

Q4 2025 saw IBM's revenue surge 12% year over year to $19.7 billion and net income increase 91% year over year to $5.6 billion. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) shot up 88% year over year. For all of 2025, revenue was up 8%, net income grew 76%, and diluted EPS saw 74% growth.

The company is running a gross margin of 58.2%, up 1.5 points year over year, and an operating margin of 21.1% (down slightly from 22.3% in Q4 2024), as of its latest results. Its free cash flow margin dipped slightly from 35.1% to 32.9% but remains positive.

Yet, despite the few decreased numbers, Wall Street was clearly happy with IBM's results, and the stock surged 5% in the immediate wake of its earnings release.

IBM is making all the right moves on quantum computing, institutional investors are loading up on shares, and I see it maintaining its quantum dominance through 2026 and beyond. Consider it if you're looking for a way to profit from tech's next big thing.

Should you buy stock in International Business Machines right now?

Before you buy stock in International Business Machines, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and International Business Machines wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $450,256!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,171,666!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 942% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 2, 2026.

James Hires has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends International Business Machines and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.