Forget Bitcoin ETFs; This Is How Crypto Is Really Going Mainstream

Key Points

Visa now processes stablecoin settlements in more than 50 countries.

JPMorgan Chase is letting customers buy crypto through Coinbase, though CEO Jamie Dimon remains skeptical of Bitcoin.

You may already be using blockchain-based systems when you swipe your credit card.

10 stocks we like better than Visa ›

Many crypto investors see exchange-traded funds (ETFs) as a sign of digital currencies going mainstream.

Sure, it doesn't hurt Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) holders when the iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ: IBIT) picks up $57 billion of Bitcoin assets, followed by $13.5 billion of assets under management in the Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (NYSEMKT: FBTC). The just-launched Morgan Stanley Bitcoin Trust will surely build serious value pretty quickly, too -- familiar fund names tend to have that effect, and this one comes with the lowest management fees in the Bitcoin ETF segment.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Early 2026 seems to be a monumental moment in crypto history, and these digital assets are indeed going mainstream in a big way. But it's not all about ETFs. Old-school financial giants are embracing crypto in completely different (and equally important) ways.

Credit card giants are building crypto's boring future

Some financial giants are taking a different approach: making blockchain so boring that nobody notices it's there.

Credit card giants Visa (NYSE: V) and Mastercard (NYSE: MA) have both been working on digital asset integration for over a decade, and they are picking up the pace nowadays.

Visa has already integrated stablecoins into its payment processing systems. This week, the company rolled out a new function, Intelligent Commerce Connect, that enables artificial intelligence (AI) agents to participate in automated business transactions. Behind the scenes, this tool relies on stablecoins and tokenized assets. Anything from credit card numbers to full transaction details can be converted into secure, anonymous tokens in Visa's proprietary tokenization platform.

Elsewhere this week, Mastercard kicked off a crypto partner program. Collaborators include stablecoin issuer Circle Internet (NYSE: CRCL), crypto exchange Kraken, the Ripple payments network, financial tech veteran PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL), and the Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) blockchain. Mastercard's advisory group is designing interoperable money transfer systems for the next generation.

Another household name is already using Ether tokens in consumer-facing systems. I'm talking about American Express (NYSE: AXP), which recently launched a travel-and-memories app that stores data on the Ethereum chain. Like Mastercard and Visa, American Express has been working on crypto-based ideas for many years. It has been managing a small portion of its international transactions with Ripple and the XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) cryptocurrency since 2017.

Megabank JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) is tiptoeing in as well. It has tokenized money market funds and cut a deal with Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) to let regular customers buy crypto in some of JPMorgan Chase's investment accounts. However, management keeps one eye on regulators and both hands on the brake pedal. CEO Jamie Dimon believes that stablecoins are a good idea, but investors should avoid volatile names like Bitcoin.

The overnight success story in slow motion

Here's the thing about revolutions: The boring parts usually matter more than the dramatic ones.

The Bitcoin ETF boom is real, and it's putting crypto on the radar of mainstream financial advisors and retirement accounts. That's significant, but it's far from the whole story.

Visa is quietly processing stablecoin settlements in 50 countries. Mastercard just assembled 100 partners to build the next generation of payment rails. Amex is storing your vacation memories on the Ethereum blockchain. JPMorgan is letting customers buy crypto while Jamie Dimon holds his nose.

None of this is flashy. Nobody's getting rich overnight from Mastercard's partner program. But this is how technologies tend to go mainstream. Without creating headlines and 60 Minutes specials, people are working to integrate things like stablecoins and Bitcoin into existing financial systems.

Over time, you'll start using Ripple, Ethereum, and stablecoins when you swipe your Visa, Mastercard, and American Express cards. Maybe you already have, with no fanfare at all.

And someday in the future, you'll realize that you're using cryptocurrencies and blockchain ledgers every day. It will be one of those overnight success stories that was many years in the making.

Should you buy stock in Visa right now?

Before you buy stock in Visa, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Visa wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $555,526!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,156,403!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 968% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 11, 2026.

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Anders Bylund has positions in Bitcoin, Solana, XRP, and iShares Bitcoin Trust. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, JPMorgan Chase, Mastercard, PayPal, Solana, Visa, XRP, and iShares Bitcoin Trust. The Motley Fool recommends Coinbase Global and recommends the following options: short June 2026 $50 calls on PayPal. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.