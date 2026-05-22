Forget the AI Hype. This Boring Tech Stock Is Quietly Compounding at 17% a Year.

Key Points

Photronics makes photomasks, the essential stencils used to manufacture every semiconductor chip and display screen.

The stock has delivered a 17.2% compound annual growth rate over the past decade, beating the S&P 500's 13.7%.

None of the company's key growth drivers depend directly on AI adoption.

10 stocks we like better than Photronics ›

Quick: Name a market-beating semiconductor company.

You probably said Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). Maybe AMD. Possibly Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) if you've been paying attention and wanted points for originality. But nobody says Photronics (NASDAQ: PLAB). You can't say Photronics at the water cooler and receive anything other than a blank stare. This niche specialist isn't a well-known market darling.

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Yet the stock keeps beating the market.

Over the past 10 years, Photronics has delivered a 17.2% compound annual growth rate (CAGR), compared to 13.7% for the S&P 500.

That gap widens to 28.9% vs. 12.3% over five years. In three years, Photronics wins by 38.6% to 20.6%. Per year, you know. The stock has more than doubled in three years and nearly quintupled in a decade.

Photronics may not have kept pace with Nvidia, Broadcom, and AMD over these periods, but it sure beat the broader market. The 10-year period spans multiple market cycles, a pandemic, supply chain chaos, and the entire AI boom.

This lesser-known stock just kept compounding.

Why "boring" keeps winning

Photronics makes photomasks. If you don't know what those are, that's the point.

Photomasks are the stencils used to etch circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers. Every chip in every device requires them. No photomasks, no chips. It's not glamorous work, but it's essential. It has quietly enriched shareholders over the past decade. The masks are also crucial when you're making LCD or OLED screens for 70-inch TVs or millions of smartphones.

Here's what's actually driving Photronics' semiconductor business:

Chips are getting more complicated. As designs migrate to smaller nodes, each one requires more photomasks. Higher-quality masks with more fine-grained traces cost more. This trend doesn't care whether the chip ends up in a data center or a washing machine. Either way, Photronics benefits.

Geopolitics kicked off a duplication bonanza. When a chip design has to be manufactured in multiple countries to satisfy regional supply chain requirements, it needs a separate set of photomasks for each location. Photronics operates facilities in Asia, the U.S., and Europe. It's positioned to sell the same design three times over. Many companies suffer from tariff expenses and international conflicts. The same policies form a rare upside for Photronics.

Big fabs are outsourcing more. Making photomasks in-house used to be standard practice for major foundries. Now it's increasingly a headache they'd rather hand off to specialists. Photronics is a leading specialist alongside Japanese rivals Toppan and Dai Nippon .

. U.S. manufacturing is coming back. CHIPS Act money is flowing into domestic facilities, and those fabs need photomasks (preferably made in America). Photronics has been expanding its Texas facility to meet the incoming domestic demand. "Our plan is to expand production capabilities in Allen to meet the increasing photomask demand for U.S. mainstream wafer fabs, including technology nodes from 90-nanometer to 40-nanometer," CEO George Macricostas said in the Q1 2026 earnings call.

None of these drivers depend directly on AI. They are structural changes in semiconductor supply chains that will take years to play out.

What this means for investors

Photronics is a profitable company with a 10-year track record of outperformance. The stock trades at 20 times trailing earnings while market darlings like Nvidia and Broadcom have P/E ratios far north of 40. The expectations baked into those prices require continued excellence for years. Photronics doesn't have that problem.

Its growth drivers are structural, not speculative. And most investors couldn't pick it out of a random chip-sector lineup.

The stock has run up recently, so Photronics isn't quite the bargain it was six months ago. But it's still a quiet winner trading at a reasonable price.

Sometimes the best investments are the ones nobody talks about at the water cooler. Check out Photronics to spice up the next dinner party.

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Anders Bylund has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Broadcom, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.