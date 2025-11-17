Forge Global Holdings (FRGE) Price Target Increased by 29.87% to 51.00

The average one-year price target for Forge Global Holdings (NYSE:FRGE) has been revised to $51.00 / share. This is an increase of 29.87% from the prior estimate of $39.27 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $63.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.62% from the latest reported closing price of $44.11 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 163 funds or institutions reporting positions in Forge Global Holdings. This is an increase of 62 owner(s) or 61.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FRGE is 0.01%, an increase of 158.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 24.47% to 5,678K shares. The put/call ratio of FRGE is 1.90, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ROB Exploration holds 1,615K shares representing 11.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 249K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 221K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company.

Us Bancorp \de\ holds 221K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 230K shares , representing a decrease of 3.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRGE by 80.44% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 215K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 209K shares , representing an increase of 3.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRGE by 55.70% over the last quarter.

