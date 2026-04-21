Forestar Group Inc. Profit Advances In Q2

(RTTNews) - Forestar Group Inc. (FOR) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $32.1 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $31.6 million, or $0.62 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.6% to $374.3 million from $351.0 million last year.

Forestar Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $32.1 Mln. vs. $31.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.63 vs. $0.62 last year. -Revenue: $374.3 Mln vs. $351.0 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $ 1.6 B To $ 1.7 B

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