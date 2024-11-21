Foresta Group Enhances Transparency with Governance Disclosure

Leaf Resources Limited (AU:FGH) has released an update.
Foresta Group Holdings Limited has disclosed its corporate governance statement for the financial year ending June 2024, highlighting its adherence to ASX Corporate Governance Council’s principles. The company’s board charter and governance practices are available online, ensuring transparency and accountability for its stakeholders. This move aims to bolster investor confidence and align with best practices in corporate governance.
