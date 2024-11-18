Foresight Ventures VCT PLC Updates Trading Symbol

Downing ONE VCT (GB:TV1) has released an update.

Foresight Ventures VCT PLC has announced a change in its Trading Instrument Display Mnemonic (TIDM) from ‘TV1’ to ‘FVEN’, effective November 18, 2024, following its recent name change. This update aligns with the company’s rebranding efforts, reflecting its commitment to future growth and investment opportunities.

