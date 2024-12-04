Foresight Partners for AI-Powered Smart Parking Solutions

Foresight Autonomous Holdings (FRSX) has released an update.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings has entered a strategic partnership with South Korea’s 7meerkat and KONEC to develop AI-driven smart parking solutions. This collaboration aims to enhance urban parking efficiency and user experience through advanced 3D perception technology. The partnership seeks to commercialize these innovations by early 2025, making urban mobility smarter and more user-friendly.

