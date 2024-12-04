News & Insights

Stocks

Foresight Partners for AI-Powered Smart Parking Solutions

December 04, 2024 — 08:28 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Foresight Autonomous Holdings (FRSX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Foresight Autonomous Holdings has entered a strategic partnership with South Korea’s 7meerkat and KONEC to develop AI-driven smart parking solutions. This collaboration aims to enhance urban parking efficiency and user experience through advanced 3D perception technology. The partnership seeks to commercialize these innovations by early 2025, making urban mobility smarter and more user-friendly.

For further insights into FRSX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FRSX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.