Foresight: H1 Core EBITDA Pre-SBP In Line With Management Expectations

October 08, 2025 — 02:54 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Foresight Group Holdings issued its trading update for the six months ended 30 September 2025. The Group's first half core EBITDA pre-SBP was is in line with management expectations and current fiscal 2026 consensus estimates, with fiscal 2026 recurring revenue is anticipated to remain within target range of 85-90%.

"The Group's focus on managing long duration capital, combined with a multi-faceted fundraising pipeline across both institutional and retail vehicles is expected to drive further profitable growth during the remainder of fiscal 2026 and enables us to maintain our guidance to double core EBITDA pre-SBP in the five years to fiscal 2029," Bernard Fairman, Executive Chairman of Foresight Group Holdings Limited, said.

